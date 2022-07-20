American Creek Announces 20.86 G/T AuEQ over 4.5M Within 25.5M of 9.96 G/T AuEQ Within 663M of 0.97 G/T AuEQ in a 500M Step-Out Hole at the Treaty Creek Project JV

Cardston, July 20, 2022 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to present the second set of JV partner Tudor Gold's drill results for Phase l of the 2022 exploration program (the "Program") at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, commented: "Continuing from the impressive drill results presented in the July 12th 2022 Press Release that reported a 200 m northeastern step-out from the 2021 program, we are extremely pleased to present the second set of results of our 2022 Goldstorm resource expansion drill program. The previously announced GS-22-133 (0.91 g/t AuEQ over 600.0 m, with an enriched zone of 1.51 g/t AuEQ over 237.3 m) is extremely consistent with the results obtained from GS-22-134 that yielded 0.97 g/t AuEQ over 663.0 m, with an enriched zone of 1.76 g/t AuEQ over 205.5 m. These holes are located approximately 300 m apart. Significantly, we also discovered a high-grade pulse of gold mineralization within GS-22-134 that carried 20.86 g/t AuEQ over 4.5 m within a 25.5 m zone of 9.96 AuEQ, which displayed 17 occurrences of free visible gold within stockwork veins. In addition, we are seeing continued success with drill holes completed on the DS5 domain. Step-out drilling that has expanded the area of this domain includes GS-22-137 which contained 1.44 g/t AuEQ over 232.5 m, with an enriched zone of 2.03 g/t AuEQ over 60.0 m. The Goldstorm deposit remains open in all directions and at depth. Drilling at our newly discovered CBS system provided positive results with numerous at surface intercepts that ranged between 1.00 g/t AuEQ to 1.53 g/t AuEQ over 7.5 m to 9.4 m, with a deeper intercept that grades 0.77 g/t AuEQ over 79.5 m. Continued drilling is recommended for the CBS Zone, however, for the remainder of this season all drills will continue drilling at Goldstorm, as the extent of this deposit continues to expand with extremely positive results. We have stepped out approximately half a kilometer with outstanding and consistent results and we will continue to drill step-out holes for 2022."

Darren Blaney, President, and CEO of American Creek commented: "These results mark another milestone at Treaty Creek. With these new high-grade intercepts, the discussion around how much blue sky remains in this project is completely reinvigorated. The 25.5 m of 9.96 g/t high-grade interval is part of a 663 meter intercept of roughly 1 g/t gold equivalent, a half kilometer north of last year's drilling. Hole GS-22-133, a 200m step-out, indicates that the mineralization is continuous. Just two holes, GS-22-133 and 134, have expanded the Goldstorm 500 meters to the north by 600 meters deep! And incredibly, the Goldstorm still remains open in all directions, with continued step-out drilling being spectacular. Our management team and shareholders are more than impressed by this series of results and look forward to future ongoing news this season. Tudor is once again delivering what we all hoped for!"

The Program at the Treaty Creek property includes an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan on several areas including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm zones. Results included in this press release are reported from eight diamond drill holes; four that were drilled on the Goldstorm Deposit from sections 112+00 and A, and four that were drilled on the Calm Before the Storm Zone (CBS). Seven out of eight holes were targeted outside the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate area.

(see link: corresponding Treaty Creek plan map and sections).

GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT

SECTION A

GS-22-134 stepped out on the 300H and CS600 resource area and returned 663.0 m grading 0.97 g/t AuEQ. The hole ended 500 m to the northeast from the 2021 drilling, well outside the existing resource estimate area. A high-grade interval of 9.96 g/t AuEQ over 25.5 m contained an enriched zone of 20.86 g/t AuEQ over 4.5 m. This 25.5 m interval of a newly discovered high-grade gold pulse contained 17 occurrences of visible gold and is interpreted to be either a continuation of CS600 or a separate intrusive stock that is genetically related to CS600.

GS-22-136 stepped out on the DS5 resource area and returned 34.5 m of 2.64 g/t AuEQ within 82.7 m of 1.62 g/t AuEQ. GS-22-136 stepped out 80 m from the 2021 drilling and tested the continuity of mineralization proximal to the Treaty Thrust Fault 2 (TTF2).

GS-22-137 stepped out on the DS5 resource area and returned 232.5 m of 1.44 g/t AuEQ within 442.5 m of 1.02 g/t AuEQ (DS5). An intersection of CS600 was also observed; previously it was hypothesized that CS600 could be pinched off to the east. Both intersections significantly improve the understanding of the size and continuity of both the CS600 and DS5 and will be valuable additions to the next resource estimate. GS-22-137 stepped out 125 m from the 2021 drilling.

SECTION 112+00 NE

GS-22-138 tested the southern boundary of the DS5 resource area and returned 33.5 m of 1.00 g/t AuEQ within 108.0 m of 0.70 g/t AuEQ. This hole also provided infill drilling of CS600 which confirmed with a near surface copper-gold intersection of 241.5 m of 0.80 g/t AuEQ.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM (CBS)

SECTION CBS

CBS-22-04 confirmed the near surface mineralization with an intersection of 8.85 m of 1.30 g/t AuEQ. A second deeper intersection returned 42.25 m of 1.03 g/t AuEQ within 79.5 m of 0.77 g/t AuEQ.

CBS-22-05 confirmed the near surface mineralization with an intersection of 9.7 m of 1.00 g/t AuEQ. A second deeper intersection returned 12.0 m of 1.00 g/t AuEQ within 30.0 m of 0.67 g/t AuEQ.

CBS-22-06 confirmed the near surface mineralization with an intersection of 7.5 m of 1.04 g/t AuEQ.

CBS-22-07 confirmed the near surface mineralization with an intersection of 7.5 m of 1.56 g/t AuEQ.

Table 1: Drilling Results Goldstorm and CBS in Press Release July 19, 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu

(ppm) AuEQ

(g/t) A GS-22-134 (300H) 601.50 711.00 109.50 1.08 1.21 34 1.10 And (CS600) 879.00 1542.00 663.00 0.83 2.07 965 0.97 Including 1320.00 1525.50 205.50 1.61 0.72 1220 1.76 Or 1474.50 1500.00 25.50 9.66 1.23 2436 9.96 Or 1474.50 1479.00 4.50 20.61 1.50 1968 20.86 A GS-22-136 (DS5) 906.00 988.70 82.70 1.55 4.56 141 1.62 Including 907.50 942.00 34.50 2.59 3.61 70 2.64 A GS-22-137 (CS600) 478.50 573.00 94.50 0.49 5.53 643 0.63 Including (DS5) 531.00 547.50 16.50 1.16 3.27 606 1.27 And 733.50 1176.00 442.50 0.96 4.03 168 1.02 Including 906.00 1138.50 232.50 1.34 6.45 220 1.44 Or 1056.00 1116.00 60.00 1.90 7.88 266 2.03 112+00

NE GS-22-138 (CS600) 136.00 377.50 241.50 0.48 7.57 1962 0.80 Including 148.00 163.00 15.00 0.67 8.36 2729 1.09 And (DS5) 589.00 697.00 108.00 0.64 4.08 94 0.70 Including 589.00 622.50 33.50 0.89 7.95 169 1.00 CBS CBS-22-04 4.65 13.50 8.85 1.27 2.22 21 1.30 And 307.50 387.00 79.50 0.62 13.18 36 0.77 Or 307.50 349.75 42.25 1.01 1.48 38 1.03 CBS CBS-22-05 3.80 36.00 32.20 0.50 1.23 25 0.52 Including 3.80 13.50 9.70 0.98 1.68 23 1.00 And 217.50 247.50 30.00 0.66 0.54 9 0.67 Including 217.50 229.50 12.00 0.99 0.95 10 1.00 CBS CBS-22-06 6.00 31.50 25.50 0.50 0.43 22 0.51 Including 6.00 13.50 7.50 1.03 0.56 20 1.04 CBS CBS-22-07 6.00 45.00 39.00 0.58 0.87 22 0.60 Including 7.50 15.00 7.50 1.55 0.60 21 1.56 · All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

· HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

· The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

· True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions.

Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release July 19, 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) A GS-22-134 428936.0 6273443.2 1391.0 326 -57 1584 A GS-22-136 429166.0 6273029.4 1220.1 295 -85 996 A GS-22-137 429049.2 6273267.2 1225.3 320 -80 1176 112+00 NE GS-22-138 428856.6 6272854.5 1244.6 295 -84 742 CBS CBS-22-04 430725.0 6273999.1 980.5 200 -54 469 CBS CBS-22-05 430725.0 6273999.2 980.7 200 -60 548.5 CBS CBS-22-06 430725.2 6273999.6 980.7 200 -70 555 CBS CBS-22-07 430725.7 6273999.5 980.5 180 -65 579

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Mr. Konkin heads the exploration being conducted at the Treaty Creek Joint Venture Project. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

