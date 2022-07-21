Newcrest Mining Limited - Exploration Quarterly Report - June 2022

Exploration success continues at Brucejack, Red Chris and Havieron

At Brucejack, drilling continues to confirm the potential for resource growth at the Valley of the Kings deposit and the surrounding area with further high grade intercepts returned from the 1080 HBx Zone, the Bridge Zone and Gossan Hill North, which are all located outside the current published resource.

At 1080 HBx Zone, located south of the previously released 1080 East drilling results, VU-4184 returned 25.5m @ 52g/t Au from 43.5m, including 1.0m @ 1,173g/t Au from 67.5m. In addition, VU-4201 returned 28.5m @ 35g/t Au from 48m, including 1.0m @ 924g/t Au from 72m.

At the Bridge Zone, VU-3767 returned 36m @ 33g/t Au from 189m, including 1m @ 1,164g/t Au from 197m.

At Gossan Hill North, SU-768 returned 30m @ 28g/t Au from 181.5m, including 1m @ 717g/t Au from 205.5m, and 14m @ 26g/t Au from 358.5m, including 1m @ 360g/t Au from 371.5m.

At Red Chris, ongoing drilling activities at East Ridge continue to expand the footprint and confirm continuity and extensions of higher grade mineralisation.

An Exploration Target1 has been defined for East Ridge with ranges from a lower case of approximately 170Mt @ 0.5g/t Au & 0.5% Cu for 2.8Moz Au & 0.9Mt Cu to an upper case of approximately 300Mt @ 0.4g/t Au & 0.4% Cu for 4.3Moz Au & 1.3Mt Cu. The Exploration Target is exclusive of the current published resource and relates to the portion of the deposit that has not yet been adequately drill tested. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.



The grades and tonnages are estimates based on continuity of mineralisation defined by exploration diamond drilling results (previously reported including relevant sections and plans) within the Redstock Intrusive with the lower range estimate in the area with a nominal drill hole spacing of 100m x 100m and the upper range estimate extended into the area with a nominal drill hole spacing of 100m x 200m.

RC786 returned 482m @ 0.26g/t Au & 0.43% Cu from 712m, including 32m @ 0.88g/t Au & 0.80% Cu from 948m, located 100m above RC773 (previously reported) and remains open up dip. In addition, RC789W returned 154m @ 0.46g/t Au & 0.47% Cu from 1,242m, including 10m @ 2.0g/t Au & 1.5% Cu from 1,370m, located 100 below RC773 and 100m above RC779 (both previously reported), confirming the presence of the higher grade mineralisation.

At Havieron, growth drilling continues to identify and expand high grade extensions to the mineralisation in the Eastern Breccia, South East Crescent Zone and Northern Breccia.

In the Eastern Breccia, HAD152W1 returned 82.3m @ 1.7g/t Au & 0.96% Cu from 1,829.2m including 15.9m @ 1.9g/t Au & 1.6% Cu from 1,853.1m. Furthermore, HAD145AW4 returned 54m @ 3.8g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 1,854m including 19.6m @ 9.9g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 1,854m. These intercepts support the interpretation for the North West trending Eastern Breccia corridor to host high grade sulphide dominated mineralisation.

At the South East Crescent HAD133W9 returned 85.8m @ 3.0g/t Au & 0.06% Cu from 1,604m. This result has extended the Crescent high grade zone by a further 100 metres to over 1,000 vertical metres (3,800m RL) of continuous high grade sulphide dominated mineralisation.

Melbourne, July 20, 2022 - Newcrest (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "The June quarter delivered another round of excellent drilling results across our key sites, continuing our strong track record of exploration success."

"At Brucejack, drilling continued to deliver outstanding results in all of our target zones, supporting our views of significant resource growth opportunities beyond the Valley of the Kings deposit."

"Drilling at Red Chris continues to define the extent and continuity of higher grade mineralisation at East Ridge, and pleasingly, the system continues to remain open further to the east."

"Havieron continues to deliver promising results, with recent intercepts extending the high grade zone in the South East Crescent, as well as expanding the higher grade footprint in the Eastern and Northern Breccia, indicating significant potential for further resource growth."

"Overall, FY22 has been a tremendous year for exploration success and we are well placed to progress our extensive drilling programs in the new year to create additional value for our shareholders." said Mr Biswas.

Brucejack, British Columbia, Canada(2)

The Brucejack Property hosts the Valley of the Kings (VOK) high-grade gold deposit. The VOK is characterised by multiple occurrences of higher grade mineralisation over selected intervals hosted within broader zones of stockwork and vein arrays. Growth activities are focused on both resource expansion within the existing mine area, as well as brownfields exploration activities within 4km of the mine area. Both programs continued to deliver very strong results for the period.

Resource expansion drilling during the quarter was focused on targets in the 1080 HBx Zone and Galena Hill. A total of 18,934m in 75 drill holes was completed using 3 underground drill rigs. Assay results have been received for the first two drill fans in the 1080 HBx Zone. All other assays are pending. During the quarter, final assay results were also received from the Bridge Zone Phase 1 drill program, which included 42 drill holes in 6 drill fans, totalling 8,610m.

Brownfields drilling during the quarter focused on targets in Gossan Hill South and Golden Marmot. A total of 6,746m in 17 drill holes was completed using 4 drill rigs on surface. Assay results from these drill holes are pending. During the quarter final assay results were received from the Gossan Hill North drill program, which included 50 drill holes drilled in 8 drill fans, totalling 15,045m.

At 1080 HBx Zone, assays were received for 22 drill holes, totalling 4,983m of drilling. All drill holes intersected gold mineralisation, with 12 of the 22 drill holes intersecting higher grade mineralisation, in excess of 5 grams per tonne gold. The drill program was designed to follow up on the extensions of the high-grade gold mineralisation intersected in 1080 East drill program (previously reported).

Results have identified high-grade gold mineralisation hosted in a structure oriented sub-parallel to Domain 20, which is currently being mined in the VOK. This structure extends the zone of mineralisation an additional 150m south of the previous 1080 East drilling. Gold mineralisation has now been intersected up to 225m south and 240m below the existing Mineral Resource estimate. Drilling to test the structure along strike is currently in progress.

Results for the reporting period include:

VU-4117 63m @ 9.1g/t Au from 10.5m including 1m @ 294g/t Au from 64m and 1.1m @ 1,907g/t Au from 268.2m

VU-4184 25.5m @ 52g/t Au from 43.5m including 1m @ 1,173g/t Au from 67.5m

VU-4194 31.5m @ 19g/t Au from 79.5m including 1m @ 583g/t Au from 101m

VU-4201 28.5m @ 35g/t Au from 48m including 1m @ 924g/t Au from 72m



At the Bridge Zone Phase 1, assays were received for 42 drill holes, totalling 8,610m of drilling. All drill holes intersected gold mineralisation, with 14 of the 42 drill holes intersecting higher grade mineralisation, in excess of 5 grams per tonne gold. Drilling was completed to test an area 150m south of the Valley of the Kings deposit, where previous widely spaced surface drilling intersected high-grade gold mineralisation.

Results from the Bridge Zone have defined a zone of high-grade gold mineralisation over an area with dimensions of 100m wide, 250m long, and 250m high. The zone remains open to the east, up dip, and at depth. Follow up drilling is planned to test the Bridge Zone to the east, towards the Brucejack Fault, and to test the extensions at depth.

Results for the reporting period include:

VU-3753 18m @ 48g/t Au from 34.5m including 1.1m @ 775g/t Au from 49m

VU-3757 21m @ 37g/t Au from 51m including 1m @ 728g/t Au from 66.5m

VU-3767 36m @ 33g/t Au from 189m including 1m @ 1,164g/t Au from 197m



At Gossan Hill North, assays have been received for 50 drill holes, totalling 15,045m of drilling. All drill holes intersected gold mineralisation, with 9 of 50 drill holes intersecting higher grade, in excess of 5 grams per tonne gold.

Gossan Hill is part of a four-kilometre trend of highly altered rocks which outcrop from Golden Marmot in the northwest to the Bridge Zone in the southeast. Drilling identified a series of narrow east-west trending mineralisation domains. These domains extend over an area 250m wide, 300m long, and 300m high and remain open at depth. Follow up drilling is currently in progress at Gossan Hill South, located between Gossan Hill North and the West Zone.

Results for the reporting period include:

SU-768 30m @ 28g/t Au from 181.5m including 1m @ 717g/t Au from 205.5m and 14m @ 26g/t Au from 358.5m including 1m @ 360g/t Au from 371.5m

SU-793 52.5m @ 14g/t Au from 18m including 1m @ 491g/t Au from 21m

SU-812 34.5m @ 12g/t Au from 133.5m including 1m @ 329g/t Au from 160.43m



Approximately 54,000m of resource expansion drilling and 35,000m of brownfield exploration drilling targeting mineralisation definition and continuity are planned during calendar year 2022 with three drill rigs underground and four drill rigs on surface.

Refer to Appendix 1 for additional information, and the Drill hole data table for all results reported during the period.





Figure 1. Plan view map of the Brucejack Property, spanning the 4km gossanous trend from Golden Marmot and Hanging Glacier in the northwest to Bridge Zone in the southeast. Cross section for Figure 2 views parallel to the Brucejack Fault.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_003full.jpg





Figure 2. Long section view (looking west) of the Brucejack Property.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_004full.jpg





Figure 3. Cross section showing the position of the 1080 HBx mineralised structure relative to Domain 20 and the Valley of the Kings mine, including 1080 HBx gold assays >5g/t Au and the modelled extents of two prominent domains, Domain 13 and Domain 20. Viewing towards the northwest. See Figure 10 for plan view of the 1080 HBx drill program.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_005full.jpg

Red Chris, British Columbia, Canada(3)

Red Chris is a joint venture between Newcrest (70%) and Imperial Metals Corp. (30%) which is operated by Newcrest.

The Brownfield Exploration program is focused on the discovery of additional zones of higher-grade mineralisation within the Red Chris porphyry corridor, including targets outside of Newcrest's initial Mineral Resource estimate. During the period, there were up to eight diamond drill rigs in operation. A further 30,482m of drilling has been completed from 32 drill holes, with all drill holes intersecting mineralisation (except 5 drill holes which were dedicated geotechnical holes). This contributed to a total of 265,374m of drilling from 251 drill holes since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture in August 2019.

At East Ridge, located adjacent to the East Zone, drilling is ongoing with 43 holes completed and 7 in progress. The follow up drilling is being completed on a nominal 100m x 100m grid to determine the footprint and characterise the mineralisation, and to demonstrate the continuity of the higher-grade mineralisation. Drilling to date has tested a corridor 900m long and to a vertical extent of 1,000m within which zones of higher grade mineralisation have been identified.

An Exploration Target has been defined for East Ridge as described above with ranges from a lower case of approximately 170Mt @ 0.5g/t Au & 0.5% Cu for 2.8Moz Au & 0.9Mt Cu to an upper case of approximately 300Mt @ 0.4g/t Au & 0.4% Cu for 4.3Moz Au & 1.3Mt Cu. The grades and tonnages are estimates based on continuity of mineralisation defined by exploration diamond drilling results (previously reported including relevant sections and plans) within the Redstock Intrusive with the lower range estimate in the area with a nominal drill hole spacing of 100m x 100m and the upper range estimate extended into the area with a nominal drill hole spacing of 100m x 200m.

East Ridge is outside of Newcrest's initial Mineral Resource estimate. Diamond drilling continues to define the extent and continuity of this higher grade mineralisation. A further 25 diamond drill holes are planned, at a minimum, to test and close out the target mineralisation. This program is expected to be completed by the second quarter of calendar year 2023.

Results for the reporting period include:

RC786 482m @ 0.26g/t Au & 0.43% Cu from 712m including 32m @ 0.88g/t Au & 0.80% Cu from 948m

RC789W 154m @ 0.46g/t Au & 0.47% Cu from 1,242m including 16m @ 1.5g/t Au & 1.2% Cu from 1,370m including 10m @ 2.0g/t Au & 1.5% Cu from 1,370m

RC795 92m @ 0.41g/t Au & 0.55% Cu from 1,324m including 16m @ 0.59g/t Au & 0.97% Cu from 1,390m

RC797 152m @ 0.12g/t Au & 0.41% Cu from 1,288m



Drilling continues to define the continuity of the higher grade mineralisation with holes RC786 and RC789W. RC786 returned 482m @ 0.26g/t Au & 0.43% Cu from 712m, including 32m @ 0.88g/t Au & 0.80% Cu from 948m, located 100m above RC773 (previously reported) and remains open up dip. RC789W returned 154m @ 0.46g/t Au & 0.47% Cu from 1,242m, including 10m @ 2g/t Au & 1.5% Cu from 1,370m, located 100 below RC773 and 100m above RC779 (both previously reported) and confirmed the presence of the higher grade mineralisation.

Drilling also continues to expand the strike extent of the East Ridge mineralisation within the Exploration Target, with RC793, RC795, RC797 and RC799 located along several of the eastern most sections. RC797 and RC799 extended the porphyry corridor a further 100m east of RC793 (previously reported). RC797 returned 152m @ 0.12g/t Au & 0.41% Cu from 1,288m and demonstrates the system is present and remains open further to the east.

The East Ridge mineralised corridor (>0.4g/t Au and >0.4% Cu) extends over 900m long, up to 1,000m high and 125m wide, with higher grade (>0.8g/t Au and >0.8% Cu) in several smaller pods over an area 500m high, 400m long and 100m wide.

Approximately 50,000m of growth-related drilling targeting mineralisation definition and continuity is planned for the first half of FY23 from eight drill rigs.

Refer to Appendix 2 for additional information, and the Drillhole data table for all results reported during the period.





Figure 4. Schematic plan view map of the Red Chris porphyry corridor spanning East Ridge, East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone showing significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report), 0.3g/t Au, 1g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 1% Cu shell projections generated from a LeapfrogTM model.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_006full.jpg







Figure 5. Long section view (looking North West) of the Red Chris porphyry corridor showing drill hole locations and gold distribution.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_007full.jpg





Figure 6. Oblique schematic section view of the Red Chris porphyry corridor showing gold distribution. 0.3 g/t Au,1 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 1% Cu shell projections generated from the LeapfrogTM model.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 6, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_008full.jpg

Havieron Project, Western Australia, Australia(4)

The Havieron Project is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Greatland Gold. Newcrest holds a 70% interest in the Havieron Project and has an option to acquire an additional 5% joint venture interest. The option price for the 5% interest has been determined by an independent valuer to be US$60 million in accordance with the process under the JVA. Newcrest has 30 business days from 20 July 2022 to elect whether to exercise the option5. The JVA includes tolling principles reflecting the intention of the parties that, subject to a successful exploration program, Feasibility Study and a positive decision to mine, the resulting joint venture mineralised material will be processed at Telfer.

The Havieron Project is centred on a deep magnetic anomaly located 45km east of Telfer in the Paterson Province. The deposit is overlain by more than 420m of post mineral Permian cover. The Joint Venture commenced drilling during the June 2019 quarter and has completed 249,240m of drilling from 306 drill holes to date (excluding holes in progress, abandoned holes, or drill holes which have not been sampled).

Drilling activities in the period have produced a further 11,796m of drilling from 21 holes with up to 7 drill rigs operating during the quarter. New assay results are reported from 18 drill holes (5 from previous quarter). Of the reported holes, 11 holes returned significant assay intercepts in excess of 50 gram metres gold (Au ppm x length m).

Growth drilling targeting mineralisation definition and continuity continues to show potential for resource additions outside of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource limits, including:

Extension of the South East Crescent Zone Deeps below the Updated Mineral Resource - assay results reported for 2 drill holes, 1 hole awaiting assays.

Extensions of the Eastern Breccia including definition of identified internal higher grade zones - assay results reported for 8 drill holes, 7 holes awaiting assays.

Drilling is continuing to target geophysical targets outside of the main Havieron system - 2 drill holes results reported from step out drilling north and south of the Havieron system.

At the Eastern Breccia, assays for 8 holes targeting strike and depth extensions from previously reported drill holes have been received, with 7 holes awaiting assays. The Eastern Breccia is developed below the 4,100RL with a footprint of over 500m in strike, up to 200m in width, and over 250m in vertical extent. The Eastern Breccia remains open at depth. Within this zone multiple northwest trending internal higher-grade sulphide dominated domains are observed. Results for the quarter further highlight geological continuity of higher grade within the Eastern Breccia.

Results include:

HAD104W2 51m @ 1.1g/t Au & 0.07% Cu from 1,496m

HAD141W2^ 39m @ 2.9g/t Au & 0.15% Cu from 1,824.6m including 13.8m @ 7.8g/t Au & 0.15% Cu from 1,849.8m

HAD145AW4 54m @ 3.8g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 1,854m including 19.6m @ 9.9g/t Au & 0.02% Cu from 1,854m

HAD152W1 82.3m @ 1.7g/t Au & 0.96% Cu from 1,829.2m including 15.9m @ 1.9g/t Au & 1.6% Cu from 1,853.1m.



Drill holes targeting the Eastern Breccia also provide infill drill intercepts within the Mineral Resource in the Northern Breccia and South East Crescent. These results are in line with the modelled grades in the area. For reporting completeness these infill resource intercepts are included in Appendix 3, and highlighted in the Drill data and supporting sections and diagrams.

South East Crescent Deeps growth drilling continued during the quarter targeting higher grade mineralisation at depth below the current Mineral Resource. Results were received from 2 drill holes, with 1 hole awaiting assay results. Results from HAD133W9 have extended the Crescent high grade zone by a further 100 metres to over 1,000 vertical metres (3,800m RL) of continuous high grade sulphide dominated mineralisation, however the drilling suggests tapering of the high grade mineralisation with depth. Further drilling is planned to test this potential.

Results include:

HAD133W9 85.8m @ 3.0g/t Au & 0.06% Cu from 1,604m.

HAD153 44.9m @ 2.5g/t Au & 0.14% Cu from 1,577.1m including 25m @ 4.1g/t Au & 0.09% Cu from 1,585m.



Drilling to test geophysical targets outside of the known Havieron mineralised system, including evaluating the Havieron dolerite at multiple intervals north and south of the Havieron mineralised envelope revealed no significant intercepts from two drill holes (HAD154 & HAD155).

Ongoing drilling is planned for the Eastern Breccia, the South East Crescent Deeps and additional geophysical targets external to the Havieron mineralised footprint.

Refer to Appendix 3 for additional information and Drillhole data table for all results reported during the period.





Figure 7. 3D Plan view schematic showing the spatial association north-west trending mineralised corridors which host the South East Crescent, Northern Breccia, North West Pod and Eastern Breccia targets in relation to the Inferred Mineral Resource extents. Also highlighted are selected previously reported intercepts >100 gram metres (Au ppm x length) that have been intersected outside of the Inferred Mineral Resource.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 7, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_009full.jpg





Figure 8. 3D oblique view of the Havieron system viewed from the south-east, showing the position of high-grade intercepts and mineralised zones outside of the current Mineral Resource extents. Further higher-grade mineralisation and assay results continue to support incremental expansion of the Northern Breccia, as well as significant extensions for the South East Crescent deeps and Eastern Breccia targets outside of the current Inferred Mineral Resource. On the figure LF refers to LeapfrogTM model.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 8, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_010full.jpg





Figure 9. Plan view schematic of a horizontal slice at 3850mRL through the Crescent Sulphide Zone and Breccia-hosted Zones, showing the extents of the 0.5 and 1.0 g/t Au LeapfrogTM grade shells with highlighted newly reported intercepts for this period. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the period which are, refer to inset diagram for relationship to all Havieron drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 9, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_011full.jpg

Wilki Project, Western Australia, Australia

The Wilki Project is an exploration farm-in and joint venture with Antipa Minerals Limited (Antipa). The project area covers a strategic landholding of ~2,200km2 surrounding the Telfer operation and is adjacent to the Havieron Project. Newcrest entered into this exploration farm-in and joint venture agreement with Antipa on 11 March 2020. Newcrest currently also has a 9.9% shareholding in Antipa.

As previously highlighted, Newcrest has elected to proceed to the next stage (Stage 1) of the farm-in agreement following completion of the initial exploration expenditure commitment (A$6 million). Newcrest has the potential to earn a 51% joint venture interest in the Wilki Project through expenditure of a further A$10 million by March 2025 during Stage 1(6). As of 1 July 2022, Newcrest is now the manager and operator of the Wilki Project.

Cultural clearance activities commenced over priority areas during the period. Field programs including soil sampling and follow up drilling will be ready for execution on completion of access.

Juri Joint Venture, Western Australia, Australia

The Juri Joint Venture is a farm-in and joint venture agreement with Greatland Gold with respect to the Black Hills and Paterson Range East projects, located within the Paterson Province approximately 50km from the Telfer operation and in proximity to the Havieron Project. The joint venture covers an area of approximately 248km2. Newcrest currently has a 51% interest in the Juri Joint Venture. Under the terms of the agreement, Newcrest has the potential to earn an additional 24% joint venture interest through expenditure of a further A$17 million over three years.

Field programs have commenced, including initial drilling focused on the A27 anomaly in Black Hills region.

Tennant East, Northern Territory, Australia

The Tennant East project comprises 6 undercover targets located 200km east of Tennant Creek. These targets have been identified on the basis of coincident gravity, magnetic and induced polarisation anomalies. Scout drill testing of the Lantern and Sabertooth targets in calendar year 2021 identified narrow zones of low order pathfinder geochemistry hosted by intense chlorite-magnetite-hematite-silica-pyrrhotite altered metasediments. Follow up exploration is currently being assessed.

Nevada, USA

Notice of termination was provided to Discovery Harbour with respect to the Fortuity89 Project in Nevada. Five RC holes were completed for 1,656m testing the targets defined from mapping and geophysics.

Central Andes, Northern Chile

A geochemical survey along with detailed geological mapping was completed for three areas of the Gorbea-Mioceno-Silencio district. A total of 1,565 soil samples and 1,565 lag samples were collected. Geochemical results will be used to evaluate the potential for the project to host a High Sulphidation Epithermal style deposit.

Field activities were suspended by adverse weather conditions at the end of May 2022 and are expected to resume during the September 2022 quarter.

Northern Andes, Ecuador

The first phase of scout drilling at the Gamora Project in southeast Ecuador was completed. Work was conducted by Newcrest as the operator under an earn-in agreement with Lundin Gold, pursuant to which Newcrest can earn up to a 50% interest in eight exploration concessions. Newcrest has elected to move to Stage Two of the agreement, which includes expenditure of US$6 million over 18 months for a 25% interest. The concession area covers strategic landholdings to the north and south of Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte mining operation.

First phase of drilling has downgraded the initial drill target. Further drilling on additional targets will be completed in the second half of calendar year 2022.

Appendix 1

Brucejack (100% Newcrest): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling. HQ diameter diamond core was drilled on a 3m run. Core was whole core sampled at 1.5m intervals except where visible gold was identified, in which case the sample was shortened to 1.0 or 0.5m. Drilling techniques Core drilling was advanced with HQ diameter coring configuration.



Core from select inclined drill holes are oriented on 3m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.



Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled - 25,680m).



Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.



All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Brucejack Mine.



Digital data logging was captured, validated and stored in a GeoSpark database.



All drill cores were photographed, prior to sampling the core. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.

Whole core HQ samples.



Whole core samples were collected in plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and grouped into shipping bins for dispatch to the laboratory by dedicated transport. Sample lengths were typically 1.5m, and weights typically varied from 11 to 15kg, with an average weight of approximately 12.5 Kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation.



All drill core samples were freighted by road to the laboratory via hired transport.



Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited ALS Global preparation laboratories. Samples were dried at 600C, and crushed to 90% passing 2 mm, and split to obtain up to 1 kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM2) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 85% passing 75μm.



Duplicate sample data are available from crush and pulp samples at a rate of approximately 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at ALS in North Vancouver. All samples were assayed for 33 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES determination (method ME-ICP61). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA26; with trigger to Au-Gra22 50g gravimetric overlimit method at 18 ppm).



Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).



Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in the Geospark SQL database and verified as acceptable prior to formal use of data from analysed batches.



Laboratory quality duplicates including replicates and preparation duplicates are captured in the Geospark SQL database and assessed.



Prepared pulp splits for mineralized samples were sent to MS Analytical Labs in Langley BC for secondary lab check work by comparable Au and ICP methods to ensure agreement with original results; check pulps were prepared for 20 samples, from 5 of the Golden Marmot holes, and overall a representative 5-7% of mineralized samples for VOK drilling was sent for secondary lab checks, including North Block Phase 4 and 1080 East level drilling. Comparisons are acceptable.



Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved. The database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.



The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core sampling. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled sample tags are assigned to each interval.



All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure GeoSpark database with restricted access.



Sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the GeoSpark database.



Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by review of visible gold identified in the drill core and review of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.



No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles.



There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points All collar coordinates are provided in the North American Datum (NAD83 Zone 9N).



1080 HBx and Bridge Zone: Underground drill collar locations are marked up by the survey department with spray paint, and a back site and foresight are provided to enable alignment; Drills are then aligned by the drill contractor based on the markup and sights, and a TN-14 collar Gyro is used to confirm orientation prior to drilling.



Gossan Hill North: Surface drill collar locations are marked with a stake, and a back site and fore site are provided to enable alignment. Collar locations are picked up using a Trimble 7-series differential GPS and a TN-14 collar Gyro is used to confirm orientation prior to drilling.



Topographic control is established from 2014 Lidar. Data spacing and distribution 1080 HBx: Drill hole spacing is 15m laterally. Assays have been received for two drill fans to date, which is insufficient for estimation of a Mineral Resource.



Bridge Zone: Drill hole spacing was 20m in lateral extent within an area of 0.025km2. The current drill hole spacing does provide sufficient information for the estimation of a Mineral Resource at Bridge Zone.



Gossan Hill North: Drill hole spacing was at 40m horizontal spacing within an area of 0.75km2. The current drill hole spacing does not provide sufficient information for the estimation of a Mineral Resource.



No sample compositing is applied to samples. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drill holes at 1080 HBx are oriented towards 205 in order to drill perpendicular to the broadly WNW-ESE oriented mineralization domains. Drilling at 1080 HBx intersected a mineralized structure oriented sub-parallel to Domain 20, hosted in the Eastern Promises Porphyry unit.



Drill holes at Bridge zone are oriented towards 205 in order to drill perpendicular to the broadly WNW-ESE oriented mineralization domains. Drilling at Bridge Zone interested the Bridge Zone porphyry unit.



Drill holes at Gossan Hill North are oriented towards either 160 or 340 in order to drill perpendicular to the mineralization domains which broadly strike towards 295 degrees. Drill holes at North Gossan Hill intersected shallowly dipping andesitic fragmental volcaniclastic units. Sample security The security of samples is ensured by tracking samples from drill rig to database and by using trusted transportation services, and third party laboratories with security protocols.



Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Brucejack Core Facility. Geological and geotechnical logging, high resolution core photography and whole core sampling was undertaken at the Brucejack Core Facility.



Sample numbers are obtained from pre-made sample tag books, first ensuring no duplication of sample ID's in the database. Sample tags are inserted into labelled plastic bags together with the sample, and the bagged sample secured with a zip tie.



Samples were grouped in sequence into rice bags, then placed into dedicated sample shipment bins for transport offsite. Samples are transported by road to the preparation lab where transfer of custody occurs.



Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advice issued to Newcrest.



Details of all sample shipments are recorded in a shipment tracking table and require offsite removal forms prior to leaving the Brucejack site. Shipping dates, Hole IDs, sample ranges, and special instructions are recorded with the dispatch of samples to the laboratory analytical services. Receiving laboratories have a workorder template of methods and duplicates by which to process the samples unless otherwise specified. Any discrepancies noted during sample login at the laboratory are communicated and addressed. Audits or reviews Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken.



Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Brucejack comprises 346 mineral tenures including four mining leases and is 100% owned by Newcrest Mining Limited.



All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Granduc, Esso, Newhawk, Lacana Mining Corp., and Silver Standard conducted exploration in the area between 1960 and 2010.



Pretium Resources acquired the Brucejack Property in 2010 and drilled the discovery hole at the Valley of the Kings in 2011. North Block and 1080 level were first drilled in 2020. Golden Marmot was previously drilled in 1988 and 2011. Geology The Brucejack Project is located in the Stikine terrane of north-western British Columbia, 50 km north of the town of Stewart. Early Jurassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Lower Hazelton Group host mineralisation. A pervasive quartz-pyrite-sericite alteration event predates the main stage of epithermal mineralisation. Gold mineralisation at Brucejack consists of electrum hosted in vein stockworks, sheeted veins, and veinlets. Drill hole information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as length-weighted averages exceeding 0.6g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 7.5m of consecutive internal dilution. Also reported are intervals greater than 150g/t Au. Intervals below a cutoff of 1.0gt Au were not reported as significant results. No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the second release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. The previous release date was 28 April 2022.



Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil. Further work Drilling is currently at 1080 HBx to complete the remaining 10 drill fans in the program. Surface drilling is also planned for Golden Marmot and South Gossan Hill, which is located between North Gossan Hill and the West Zone. Follow up drilling is also planned for Bridge Zone, west from the existing drilling towards the Brucejack Fault.

Drillhole data(1)

Brucejack, British Columbia, Canada

Reporting Criteria: Intervals are reported as length-weighted averages exceeding 0.6g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 7.5m of consecutive internal dilution. Also reported are intervals greater than 150g/t Au. Intervals below a cutoff of 1.0gt Au were not reported as significant results. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being whole core sampled and sent for assay. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality.

Hole ID Hole

Type Easting

(m) Northing

(m) RL

(m) Total

Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Cut

off VU-3704 DD 426459 6257629 1333 252.1 205.1 -28.9 25.5 27 1.5 165 150 And













81 114 33 2.0 0.6 And













125.5 159 33.5 12 0.6 Incl













136 137 1 163 150 VU-3705 DD 426459 6257629 1333 258.3 205.18 -18.6 54 64.5 10.5 1.6 0.6 And













75 88.5 13.5 1.7 0.6 And













150 163.5 13.5 2.8 0.6 VU-3706 DD 426459 6257629 1333 168.3 204.7 -8 147 168.3 21.3 1.4 0.6 VU-3707 DD 426459 6257630 1334 261 204.6 2.4 79.5 90 10.5 11 0.6 And













113.5 139.5 26 4.0 0.6 And













180 190.5 10.5 1.4 0.6 VU-3708 DD 426459 6257630 1334 243 205 11.7 135 183 48 1.5 0.6 And













220.5 231 10.5 1.0 0.6 VU-3709 DD 426459 6257630 1335 240 205.1 22 211.5 237 25.5 1.8 0.6 VU-3710 DD 426459 6257630 1335 260.8 205.5 31.6 No significant assays VU-3747 DD 426477 6257621 1333 257.8 205.1 -23.4 21 34.5 13.5 2.1 0.6 And













72 96 24 7.9 0.6 And













162 190.5 28.5 1.1 0.6 VU-3748 DD 426477 6257621 1334 249 205.1 -14 31.5 43 11.5 2.9 0.6 VU-3748 DD 426477 6257621 1334 249 205.1 -14 126 136.5 10.5 7.6 0.6 VU-3749 DD 426477 6257621 1334 236.9 204.6 -3.2 No significant assays VU-3750 DD 426477 6257621 1334 263.8 204.9 7.6 87 112 25 1.3 0.6 VU-3751 DD 426477 6257621 1335 260.9 205.3 17.6 120 135 15 13 0.6 Incl













133.1 134.1 1 187 150 VU-3752 DD 426477 6257621 1336 254.6 205.1 26.2 133.5 148.5 15 1.5 0.6 And













231 252 21 1.5 0.6 VU-3753 DD 426477 6257621 1336 260.8 204.6 34.4 34.5 52.5 18 48 0.6 Incl













49 50.1 1.1 775 150 And













175.5 260.8 85.3 2.6 0.6 VU-3754 DD 426495 6257613 1334 264.1 205.1 -3.1 118.5 129 10.5 3.9 0.6 And













169.5 186 16.5 1.1 0.6 VU-3755 DD 426495 6257613 1334 266.8 205.2 -19.4 141 204 63 1.2 0.6 VU-3756 DD 426495 6257613 1334 257.9 205.3 -8.1 205.5 225 19.5 1.1 0.6 And













241.5 256.5 15 1.5 0.6 VU-3757 DD 426495 6257613 1335 260.6 204.87 2.6 51 72 21 37 0.6 Incl













66.5 67.5 1 728 150 And













222 235.5 13.5 1.1 0.6 VU-3758 DD 426495 6257613 1335 258 204.76 12.9 8.6 19.5 10.9 62 0.6 Incl













9.6 10.6 1 673 150 And













87 97.5 10.5 2.4 0.6 And













144 157.5 13.5 1.2 0.6 VU-3759 DD 426495 6257613 1336 263.9 204.76 22.2 49.5 64.5 15 5.8 0.6 And













236 258 22 1.9 0.6 VU-3760 DD 426495 6257613 1336 278.8 204.7 32.1 42 64.5 22.5 1.3 0.6 And













220.5 268.5 48 3.2 0.6 VU-3761 DD 426513 6257604 1334 281.9 205 -24.1 136.5 222 85.5 1.1 0.6 VU-3762 DD 426513 6257604 1334 264.2 205 -14.5 0 13.5 13.5 1.5 0.6 VU-3763 DD 426513 6257604 1334 258.8 205 -4.1 73.5 109.5 36 2.4 0.6 And













247.5 258.8 11.3 1.5 0.6 VU-3764 DD 426513 6257604 1335 255.4 205.1 7 4.5 15 10.5 1.3 0.6 And













226.5 240 13.5 1.2 0.6 VU-3765 DD 426514 6257604 1335 264 205.26 16.9 66 90 24 1.2 0.6 And













163.5 192 28.5 1.4 0.6 And













219 256.5 37.5 1.3 0.6 VU-3766 DD 426514 6257604 1336 272.8 205.2 26.5 3 24 21 1.1 0.6 And













52.5 64.5 12 5.5 0.6 And













241.5 268.5 27 1.4 0.6 VU-3767 DD 426513 6257605 1336 275.6 205 36 129 180 51 1.0 0.6 And













189 225 36 33 0.6 Incl













197 198 1 1164 150 VU-3768 DD 426531 6257596 1334 284.9 204.8 -24.1 130.5 192 61.5 1.2 0.6 VU-3769 DD 426531 6257596 1335 267 204.9 -14.3 144 201 57 1.1 0.6 VU-3770 DD 426531 6257595 1335 261 204.9 -3.2 93 105 12 1.1 0.6 And













178.5 190.5 12 5.5 0.6 And













240 252 12 1.0 0.6 VU-3771 DD 426531 6257596 1336 254.9 204.8 7.4 240 250.5 10.5 1.2 0.6 VU-3772 DD 426531 6257596 1336 261 205 17.3 100.5 115.5 15 1.0 0.6 And













228 261 33 1.6 0.6 VU-3773 DD 426531 6257596 1337 263.9 204.9 26.1 No significant assays VU-3774 DD 426531 6257596 1337 269.5 205 35.5 51 72 21 1.3 0.6 And













112.5 150 37.5 1.1 0.6 And













244.5 268.5 24 5.3 0.6 VU-3775 DD 426550 6257587 1334 276.3 205.1 -28.9 25.5 40.5 15 1.4 0.6 VU-3776 DD 426550 6257587 1335 275.3 205 -19.1 15 36 21 1.4 0.6 VU-3777 DD 426550 6257587 1335 267.1 205.1 -9.2 117 178.5 61.5 1.1 0.6 VU-3778 DD 426550 6257587 1336 261 205 1.5 165 189 24 5.0 0.6 VU-3779 DD 426550 6257587 1336 267 205 12.4 240 267 27 1.0 0.6 VU-3780 DD 426550 6257587 1337 276 204.91 22.9 No significant assays VU-3781 DD 426550 6257587 1337 279 205 32.7 130.5 145.5 15 1.1 0.6 And













192 207 15 1.4 0.6 SU-753 DD 426633 6259394 1445 392 164.9 -70.1 No significant assays SU-754 DD 426634 6259394 1445 419.8 160.1 -60.2 No significant assays SU-755 DD 426634 6259393 1445 391.5 160 -52 No significant assays SU-756 DD 426634 6259393 1445 439.5 160 -45 102 117 15 1.3 0.6 SU-757 DD 426533 6259320 1435 299.2 160.1 -70 90 100.5 10.5 1.6 0.6 And













114 151.5 37.5 3.6 0.6 And













222 232.5 10.5 42 0.6 Incl













222 223.5 1.5 291 150 SU-758 DD 426533 6259320 1435 275 160 -60 217.5 229.5 12 3.7 0.6 SU-759 DD 426533 6259320 1435 307.6 160 -52 167.73 184.5 16.77 9.6 0.6 SU-760 DD 426533 6259319 1435 373.3 160 -45.1 43.5 55.5 12 2.0 0.6 And













91.5 123 31.5 2.0 0.6 And













207 220.5 13.5 1.7 0.6 SU-767 DD 426579 6259423 1452 307.6 160.3 -65.3 No significant assays SU-768 DD 426580 6259422 1452 399.6 160 -45 181.5 211.5 30 28 0.6 Incl













205.5 206.5 1 717 150 And













358.5 372.5 14 26 0.6 Incl













371.5 372.5 1 360 150 SU-769 DD 426580 6259421 1452 340.3 160 -55 129 141 12 1.2 0.6 SU-779 DD 426489 6259321 1435 329.7 160 -70 No significant assays SU-780 DD 426489 6259321 1435 269.6 160 -60 No significant assays SU-781 DD 426489 6259320 1435 295.6 160 -52 No significant assays SU-782 DD 426489 6259320 1435 356.2 160 -45 106.5 128 21.5 7.7 0.6 SU-791 DD 426584 6259297 1434 347 160.01 -45 153 154.5 1.5 154 150 SU-792 DD 426576 6259201 1450 215.2 160.1 -70.2 126 159 33 4.3 0.6 SU-793 DD 426576 6259201 1451 356.5 160 -60 18 70.5 52.5 14 0.6 Incl













21 22 1 491 150 And













97.5 126 28.5 3.4 0.6 SU-794 DD 426576 6259201 1451 437.5 160 -50 9 76.5 67.5 1.6 0.6 And













99 109.5 10.5 1.2 0.6 And













321 364 43 1.7 0.6 And













372.25 415.5 43.25 1.0 0.6 SU-803 DD 426453 6259304 1432 251.8 160 -70 21 40.5 19.5 1.5 0.6 SU-804 DD 426453 6259304 1432 312.6 160 -60 196.5 217.5 21 1.0 0.6 SU-805 DD 426453 6259304 1432 303 159.6 -52 No significant assays SU-806 DD 426453 6259304 1432 362.6 159.7 -45.1 No significant assays SU-807 DD 426513 6259252 1436 229.7 160 -56 171 184.25 13.25 1.2 0.6 SU-808 DD 426513 6259251 1436 352.25 160 -45 172.5 193.5 21 1.8 0.6 SU-809 DD 426666 6259302 1428 137.1 160.5 -70 No significant assays SU-810 DD 426667 6259301 1429 152 160.2 -59.9 No significant assays SU-811 DD 426667 6259301 1429 361.7 160.1 -51.8 263 274 11 2.0 0.6 And













344.5 361 16.5 1.2 0.6 SU-812 DD 426667 6259301 1429 347.7 160 -45 133.5 168 34.5 12 0.6 Incl













160.43 161.43 1 329 150 SU-820 DD 426533 6259324 1435 220.9 340.1 -80.4 No significant assays SU-821 DD 426532 6259325 1435 166.8 340.45 -65 No significant assays SU-822 DD 426532 6259326 1434 147.8 340 -45 No significant assays SU-823 DD 426576 6259207 1449 229.2 342.3 -70.5 181.5 223.5 42 2.9 0.6 SU-824 DD 426576 6259206 1449 213.9 340 -55 89.69 100.5 10.81 2.3 0.6 SU-827 DD 426609 6259342 1431 208.9 160 -70 No significant assays SU-828 DD 426609 6259341 1431 165.8 160 -60 No significant assays SU-829 DD 426609 6259341 1431 343.2 160 -52.1 No significant assays SU-830 DD 426610 6259340 1431 367.3 160.03 -45.4 38.8 54.3 15.5 5.4 0.6 And













108 118.5 10.5 1.2 0.6 SU-831 DD 426565 6259342 1429 254 160 -69.9 70.5 84.8 14.3 1.3 0.6 And













100.5 117 16.5 3.2 0.6 SU-832 DD 426564 6259342 1429 292.8 159.9 -60.2 40.5 55.5 15 2.1 0.6 And













177 189 12 11 0.6 And













211.2 212.2 1 505 150 SU-833 DD 426564 6259343 1429 301.5 159.6 -52.4 33 55.5 22.5 1.9 0.6 And













76.5 91.5 15 1.3 0.6 SU-834 DD 426564 6259343 1429 349.6 159.4 -45 No significant assays SU-838 DD 426415 6259315 1420 251 160.31 -70 19.5 57 37.5 2.1 0.6 SU-839 DD 426415 6259315 1420 281 159.87 -60.2 43.5 82 38.5 1.0 0.6 SU-840 DD 426415 6259315 1420 305 159.98 -52 15 28.5 13.5 1.2 0.6 SU-841 DD 426414 6259316 1420 383.08 160.46 -45.1 56.5 85.5 29 1.1 0.6 SU-846 DD 426371 6259307 1407 326.7 160 -45 No significant assays SU-847 DD 426372 6259307 1407 293.1 160 -52 No significant assays SU-848 DD 426372 6259307 1407 296.1 160 -59.9 No significant assays SU-849 DD 426372 6259307 1407 284.1 160 -70 No significant assays VU-4116 DD 426767 6257828 1087 321.3 205 -36.9 2 3 1 206 150 And













95 132 37 1.8 0.6 And













207 238.5 31.5 1.4 0.6 And













247.5 273.5 26 3.4 0.6 VU-4117 DD 426767 6257828 1087 318.8 205 -3.3 10.5 73.5 63 9.1 0.6 Incl













64 65 1 294 150 And













214.5 226.5 12 4.5 0.6 And













268.2 269.3 1.1 1907 150 VU-4118 DD 426767 6257828 1087 303 205 -23.8 55.5 69 13.5 1.2 0.6 And













96 127.5 31.5 1.2 0.6 VU-4119 DD 426767 6257828 1088 452.9 205 -17 21 31.5 10.5 1.5 0.6 And













61.5 90 28.5 2.7 0.6 And













328.5 382.5 54 1.6 0.6 And













430.5 442.5 12 1.0 0.6 VU-4120 DD 426767 6257828 1088 141.3 205 -8.8 22.5 34.5 12 22 0.6 Incl













23.5 24.5 1 249 150 And













52.5 78 25.5 3.9 0.6 VU-4121 DD 426767 6257829 1088 141.4 205 0.3 39 93 54 2.0 0.6 VU-4122 DD 426767 6257829 1089 101.8 205 9 1.5 25.5 24 4.3 0.6 And













45 88.5 43.5 1.6 0.6 VU-4123 DD 426767 6257829 1089 98.9 205 17.9 42 80 38 8.0 0.6 VU-4124 DD 426767 6257829 1090 98.8 205 26.1 27 66 39 3.2 0.6 VU-4125 DD 426767 6257829 1090 101.4 205 33.4 39 64.5 25.5 1.8 0.6 VU-4126 DD 426767 6257828 1090 110.4 205 4.2 20.5 21.5 1 476 150 And













34.5 66 31.5 4.3 0.6 VU-4184 DD 426767 6257828 1087 399.2 205 -45.5 12 22.5 10.5 1.1 0.6 And













43.5 69 25.5 52 0.6 Incl













67.5 68.5 1 1173 150 And













92.5 93.6 1.1 220 150 And













190.5 234 43.5 2.6 0.6 VU-4193

426793 6257848 1087 408 205 -37 150 151 1 177 150















163.5 205.5 42 1.5 0.6















244.5 377 132.5 1.7 0.6 VU-4194

426793 6257848 1087 324 205 -30 15 34.5 19.5 2.3 0.6 And













54 55.5 1.5 382 150 And













79.5 111 31.5 19 0.6 Incl













101 102 1 583 150 And













180.5 231 50.5 1.3 0.6 And













247.5 267 19.5 4.5 0.6 VU-4195

426793 6257848 1087 447 205 -24 133.5 168 34.5 11 0.6 Incl













151 152 1 327 150 And













328.6 382.5 53.9 1.6 0.6 And













394.5 426 31.5 1.4 0.6 VU-4196

426793 6257848 1088 294 205 -18 235.5 250.5 15 12 0.6 Incl













238 239 1 180 150 VU-4197

426793 6257847 1088 177 205 -9 139.5 140.5 1 853 150 VU-4198

426793 6257848 1088 159 205 -2 No significant assays VU-4199

426793 6257848 1089 150 205 8 61.5 96 34.5 1.9 0.6 VU-4200

426793 6257848 1089 150 205 17 31.5 99 67.5 2.3 0.6 VU-4201

426793 6257848 1089 150 206 25 13 39 26 7.5 0.6 Incl













13 14 1 161 150 And













48 76.5 28.5 35 0.6 Incl













72 73 1 924 150 VU-4202B

426793 6257848 1090 135 205 32 54 82 28 1.8 0.6

# drilling in progress, **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported intercept





Figure 10. Schematic plan view map of 1080 HBx showing the location of the two drill fans with assays and the additional planned drilling, relative to the 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate area, Domain 20, and Domain 13.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 10, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_012full.jpg





Figure 11. Cross section for drill fan 1080_37 (as shown on Figure 10) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/- 30m) and section orientation (270˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 11, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_013full.jpg





Figure 12. Cross section for drill fan 1080_37_ELAT17_38 (as shown on Figure 10) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/- 30m) and section orientation (270˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 12, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_014full.jpg





Figure 13. Schematic plan view map of the Bridge Zone - Phase 1 drilling showing the location of the drill fans and previous drilling in the Bridge Zone relative to the mine development and the 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate area.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 13, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_015full.jpg





Figure 14. Cross section for drill fan 1320_L1 (as shown on Figure 13) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/- 15m) and section orientation (270˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 14, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_016full.jpg





Figure 15. Cross section for drill fan 1320_L2 (as shown on Figure 13) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/- 15m) and section orientation (270˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 15, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_017full.jpg





Figure 16. Cross section for drill fan 1320_L3 (as shown on Figure 13) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/- 15m) and section orientation (270˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 16, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_018full.jpg





Figure 17. Cross section for drill fan 1320_L4 (as shown on Figure 13) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/-15m) and section orientation (270˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 17, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_019full.jpg





Figure 18. Cross section for drill fan 1320_L5 (as shown on Figure 13) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/-15m) and section orientation (270˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 18, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_020full.jpg





Figure 19. Cross section for drill fan 1320_L6 (as shown on Figure 13) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/-15m) and section orientation (270˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 19, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_021full.jpg





Figure 20. Schematic plan view map of Gossan Hill North showing the location of the drill fans and previous drilling at Gossan Hill relative to the 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate area.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 20, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_022full.jpg





Figure 21. Cross section for drill fan SU_GH_1 (as shown on Figure 20) showing all drill holes and significant intercepts. Due to window size (+/-20m) and section orientation (160˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 21, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_023full.jpg





Figure 22. Cross section for drill fan SU_GH_2 (as shown on Figure 20). Due to window size (+/-20m) and section orientation (160˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 22, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_024full.jpg





Figure 23. Cross section for drill fan SU_GH_3 (as shown on Figure 20). Due to window size (+/-20m) and section orientation (160˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 23, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_025full.jpg





Figure 24. Cross section for drill fan SU_GH_4 (as shown on Figure 20). Due to window size (+/-20m) and section orientation (160˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 24, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_026full.jpg





Figure 25. Cross section for SU_GH_5 (as shown on Figure 20). Due to window size (+/20m) and section orientation (160˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 25, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_027full.jpg





Figure 26. Cross section for drill fan SU_GH_6 (as shown on Figure 20). Due to window size (+/-20m) and section orientation (160˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 26, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_028full.jpg





Figure 27. Cross section for drill fan SU_GH_7 (as shown on Figure 20). Due to window size (+/-20m) and section orientation (160˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 27, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_029full.jpg





Figure 28. Cross section for drill fan SU_GH_8 (as shown on Figure 20). Due to window size (+/-20m) and section orientation (160˚) holes may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 28, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_030full.jpg

Appendix 2

Red Chris (70% Newcrest): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling. HQ and NQ diameter diamond core was drilled on a 3, 4.5m or 6m run. Core was cut using an automatic core-cutter and half core sampled at 2m intervals. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Core drilling was advanced with HQ3, HQ, NQ3 and NQ diameter coring configuration.



Core from inclined drill holes are oriented on 3, 4.5m or 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.



Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled - 30,482m in 32 holes - all holes intersected mineralisation except for 5 dedicated geotechnical holes, including orientation of key geological features).



Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.



Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre.



All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Red Chris Mine.



Digital data logging was captured, validated and stored in an acQuire database.



All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.



Core was cut and sampled at the Red Chris Mine core processing facility. Half core samples were collected in plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and grouped in wood crates for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 5 to 10kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by road to the laboratory.



Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd Laboratory, Vancouver (Bureau Veritas). Samples were dried at 650C, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75 mm, and the split to obtain up to 1kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM2) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm.



Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.



Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. Quality of assay data and

laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Bureau Veritas. All samples were assayed for 59 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method MA250). Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with ICP-ES finish (method FA350). Carbon and Sulphur were determined by Leco (method TC000) and mercury using aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-ES/MS determination (method AQ200).



Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).



Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in the acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.



Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in the acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.



Due to the limited extent of the drilling program to date, extended quality control programs are yet to be undertaken, whereby pulped samples will be submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs.



Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.



The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled sample tags are assigned to each interval.



All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.



Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database.



Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.



No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed. Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles.



There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a RTK GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.025m.



Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner (Reflex TN14 GYROCOMPASS). Downhole survey was collected at 9 to 30m intervals of the drill hole using single shot survey (Reflex EZ-SHOT). At the end of hole, all holes have been surveyed using a continuous gyro survey to surface (Reflex EZ-GYRO).



Topographic control is established from PhotoSat topographic data and derived digital elevation model. The topography is generally low relief to flat, with an average elevation of 1500 m, with several deep creek gullies.



All collar coordinates are provided in the North American Datum (NAD83 Zone 9). Data spacing and distribution The drill hole spacing ranges from 100 - 200m in lateral extent within an area of 1.5km2 at the East Ridge, 1.5km2 at the East Zone, 1.5km2 at the Main Zone and 1.5km2 at the Gully Zone. An initial Mineral Resource for the East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone was released on 31 March 2021.

No sample compositing is applied to samples. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling of reported drill holes RC787, RC789, RC789W, RC793, RC795, RC797 and RC799 are oriented perpendicular to the intrusive complex. The intrusive complex has an east-northeast orientation, with drilling established on a north-northwest orientation.



Drill holes exploring the extents of the East Ridge, East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone mineral system intersected moderately dipping volcanic and sedimentary units cut by sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Steeply dipping mineralised zones with an east-northeast orientation have been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.



Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Red Chris Mine core yard every shift. Geological and geotechnical logging, high resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Red Chris core processing facility.



Samples were freighted in sealed bags with security tags by road to the laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives.



Sample numbers are generated from pre-labelled sample tags. All samples are collected in pre-numbered plastic bags. Sample tags are inserted into prenumbered plastic bags together with the sample.



Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advice issued to Newcrest.



Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to the laboratory analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the laboratory analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Due to the limited duration of the program, no external audits or reviews have been undertaken.



Internal verification and audit of Newcrest exploration procedures and databases are periodically undertaken.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Red Chris (including the GJ Property) comprises 204 mineral claims including five mining leases and is a joint venture between subsidiaries of Newcrest Mining Limited (70%) and Imperial Metals Corp. (30%). Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited is the operator of Red Chris. In June 2022, Newcrest closed the acquisition of four early stage exploration properties from Hawkeye Gold & Diamond. The Todagin, McBride and Railway properties are expected to be added to the Red Chris Joint Venture.



Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government, the Tahltan Band and Iskut First Nation) signed an amended and restated updated Impact, Benefit and Co-Management Agreement (IBCA) covering Red Chris on 15 August 2019.



All obligations with respect to legislative requirements including minimum expenditure are maintained in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Conwest Exploration Limited, Great Plains Development Co. of Canada, Silver Standard Mines Ltd, Texasgulf Canada Ltd. (formerly Ecstall Mining Limited), American Bullion Minerals Ltd and bcMetals Corporation conducted exploration in the areas between 1956 and 2006.



Imperial Metals Corp. acquired the project in 2007 and completed deeper drilling at the East and Main Zones between 2007 and 2012. Geology The Red Chris Project is located in the Stikine terrane of north-western British Columbia, 80 km south of the town of Dease Lake.



Late Triassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Stuhini Group host a series of Late Triassic to Early Jurassic (204−198 Ma) diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes.



Gold and copper mineralisation at Red Chris consists of vein, disseminated and breccia sulphide typical of porphyry-style mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by diorite to quartz monzonite stocks and dykes. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite sulphide mineral assemblages as vein and breccia infill, and disseminations. The main mineralisation event is associated with biotite and potassium feldspar-magnetite wall rock alteration. Drill hole information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.1g/t Au greater than or equal to 20m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.5g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (C) length-weighted averages exceeding 1g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; (D) length-weighted averages exceeding 5g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution; and (E) length-weighted averages exceeding 10g/t Au for greater than or equal to 10m, with less than 10m of consecutive internal dilution. No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the nineteenth release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Previous release dates are 30 January 2020, 11 March 2020, 30 April 2020, 11 June 2020, 23 July 2020, 10 September 2020, 29 October 2020, 10 December 2020, 28 January 2021, 11 March 2021, 29 April 2021, 10 June 2021, 22 July 2021 9 September 2021, 28 October 2021, 9 December 2021, 28 January 2022, and 28 April 2022.



Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Imperial Metals Corp. have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil. Further work Further drilling is planned to define the extents of the East Ridge, Main Zone and Gully Zone.

Drillhole data(1)

Red Chris Project, British Columbia, Canada

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.1ppm (0.1g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >0.5ppm (0.5g/t Au), Au >1ppm (1g/t Au), Au > 5ppm (5g/t Au), Au >10ppm (10g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Gold and copper grades are reported to two significant figures. Samples are from core drilling which is HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes.

Hole ID Hole

Type Easting

(m) Northing

(m) RL

(m) Total

Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Cu

(pct) Cut

off RC786 DD 453717 6396634 1396 1580.4 148 -59 712 1194 482 0.26 0.43 0.1













incl. 948 980 32 0.88 0.80 0.5













incl. 1050 1060 10 0.50 0.59 0.5















1228 1274 46 0.13 0.33 0.1 RC787 DD 453125 6396510 1444 1078.9 152 -50 638 916 278 0.26 0.31 0.1













Incl. 670 702 32 0.50 0.47 0.5















1032 1056 24 0.10 0.02 0.1 RC789 DD 453547 6396833 1376 758.2 142 -58 No significant intercepts RC789W DD 453547 6396833 1376 1717.8 142 -58 1070 1220 150 0.26 0.37 0.1















1242 1396 154 0.46 0.47 0.1













incl. 1294 1308 14 0.85 0.62 0.5













incl. 1370 1386 16 1.5 1.2 0.5













incl. 1370 1380 10 2.0 1.5 1















1440 1604 164 0.20 0.39 0.1 RC793 DD 453784 6396932 1343 1367.1 147 -56 1086 1230 144 0.19 0.37 0.1















1270 1367.1 97.1 0.35 0.44 0.1













incl. 1280 1290 10 0.59 0.60 0.5













incl. 1344 1356 12 0.63 0.88 0.5 RC795 DD 453696 6396838 1365 1740.7 146 -58 1004 1044 40 0.10 0.31 0.1















1076 1122 46 0.13 0.32 0.1















1152 1182 30 0.40 0.39 0.1













incl. 1156 1172 16 0.54 0.56 0.5















1238 1284 46 0.17 0.06 0.1















1324 1416 92 0.41 0.55 0.1













incl. 1390 1406 16 0.59 0.97 0.5















1446 1686 240 0.15 0.29 0.1 RC797 DD 453942 6396845 1324 1598.2 143 -57 1210 1244 34 0.10 0.20 0.1















1288 1440 152 0.12 0.41 0.1 RC799 DD 453978 6396796 1325 1634.6 148 -54 1200 1232 32 0.12 0.34 0.1















1256 1282 26 0.12 0.42 0.1 RC802 DD 452849 6396430 1476 1091.4 360 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC803 DD 452781 6396498 1466 602.2 360 -90 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC804 DD 453877 6396985 1342 368.7 147 -57 No significant intercepts RC804W DD 453877 6396985 1342 1684.2 147 -57 Assays Pending RC805 DD 453731 6396989 1364 1133.5 144 -58 Assays Pending RC805W DD 453731 6396989 1364 1103.1 144 -58 Hole Abandoned RC805W2 DD 453731 6396989 1364 1330.1 144 -58 Assays Pending RC806R DD 452879 6395545 1460 524.2 350 -55 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC807 DD 453758 6396761 1375 1619.4 148 -58 Assays Pending RC808 DD 453753 6396582 1394 1442.0 148 -55 Assays Pending RC809 DD 453826 6396816 1352 1812.2 146 -56 Assays Pending RC810 DD 452881 6395542 1461 284.3 349 -72 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC811 DD 451453 6395327 1524 1043.3 147 -71 Assays Pending RC812 DD 453008 6396776 1444 401.2 347 -61 Geotechnical Hole - Not Sampled RC813 DD 451622 6395868 1529 1198.4 151 -54 Assays Pending RC814 DD 451528 6396040 1529 1289.4 149 -57 Assays Pending RC815# DD 453889 6396750 1347 1310.0 149 -54 Assays Pending RC816 DD 453752 6396584 1390 185.1 146 -50 Assays Pending RC816R# DD 453753 6396582 1394 1217.0 149 -48 Assays Pending RC817 DD 452132 6395335 1472 233.0 319 -27 Development hole RC818 DD 453208 6396916 1464 2019.8 146 -60 Assays Pending RC819 DD 453372 6397010 1462 2065.5 145 -55 Assays Pending RC820 DD 453285 6396970 1466 2069.0 145 -56 Assays Pending RC821 DD 452133 6395336 1471 214.5 350 -47 Assays Pending RC822 DD 451664 6395989 1542 1286.0 148 -58 Assays Pending RC823 DD 452134 6395335 1472 67.5 18 -44 Development hole RC824 DD 452461 6395587 1461 150.8 300 -56 Development hole RC825 DD 453484 6396402 1417 932.2 145 -53 Assays Pending RC826 DD 452462 6395587 1462 151.3 323 -56 Development hole RC827 DD 452851 6396103 1483 80.1 200 -89 Development hole RC828 DD 452851 6396102 1483 76.9 180 -50 Development hole RC829 DD 452853 6396103 1483 91.6 110 -50 Development hole RC830 DD 452455 6396060 1508 200.3 160 -55 Development hole RC831 DD 452455 6396060 1508 221.3 145 -55 Development hole RC832 DD 451410 6396014 1520 974.5 147 -59 Assays Pending RC833 DD 451611 6396091 1529 1022.1 149 -58 Assays Pending RC834 DD 453146 6396417 1448 809.0 149 -48 Assays Pending RC835# DD 453083 6396913 1466 938.4 146 -54 Assays Pending RC836# DD 453111 6396595 1442 1010.5 141 -65 Assays Pending RC837 DD 451474 6395925 1529 926.4 149 -60 Assays Pending RC838# DD 451473 6395924 1529 122.3 149 -50 Assays Pending RC839# DD 453807 6396678 1381 0.0 148 -58 Assays Pending RC840# DD 453667 6396944 1371 36.0 147 -62 Assays Pending

# drilling in progress, **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported intercept





Figure 29. Schematic plan view map of the East Ridge showing drill hole locations (Newcrest & Imperial) and significant Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases). 0.3 g/t Au, 1 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu and 1% Cu shell projections generated from a LeapfrogTM model.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 29, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_031full.jpg





Figure 30. Schematic cross section of RC787 (Section Line 32N - as shown on Figure 29) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1 g/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au and 1 g/t Au shell projections generated from LeapfrogTM model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 30, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_032full.jpg





Figure 31. Schematic cross section of RC786 and RC789/W (Section Line 38N - as shown on Figure 29) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1 g/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au and 1 g/t Au shell projections generated from LeapfrogTM model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 31, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_033full.jpg





Figure 32. Schematic cross section of RC795 (Section Line 39N - as shown on Figure 29) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1g/t, 0.5g/t Au and 1g/t Au shell projections generated from LeapfrogTM model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 32, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_034full.jpg





Figure 33. Schematic cross section of RC793 (Section Line 40N - as shown on Figure 29) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1g/t, 0.5g/t Au and 1g/t Au shell projections generated from LeapfrogTM model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 33, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_035full.jpg





Figure 34. Schematic cross section of RC797 and RC799 (Section Line 41N - as shown on Figure 29) showing Newcrest and Imperial drill holes and Newcrest intercepts (drill intercepts have been reported in Appendix 2 of this report, and in prior Newcrest exploration releases) 0.1g/t, 0.5g/t Au and 1g/t Au shell projections generated from LeapfrogTM model. Due to window size (+/- 50m) and section orientation (150˚) hole may appear on multiple sections.

To view an enhanced version of Fiigure 34, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_036full.jpg

Appendix 3

Havieron Project (Greatland Gold Plc - Joint Venture Agreement): JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Core samples are obtained from core drilling in Proterozoic basement lithologies. PQ-HQ and NQ diameter core was drilled on a 6m run. Core was cut using an automated core-cutter and half core sampled at 1m intervals with breaks for major geological changes. Sampling intervals range from 0.2 - 1.0m. Cover sequences were not sampled. Drilling techniques Permian Paterson Formation cover sequence was drilled using mud rotary drilling. Depths of cover typically observed to approximately 420m vertically below surface. Steel casing was emplaced to secure the pre-collar.



Core drilling was advanced from the base of the cover sequence with PQ3, HQ3 and NQ2 diameter coring configuration.



Core from inclined drill holes is oriented on 3m and 6m runs using an electronic core orientation tool (Reflex ACTIII). At the end of each run, the bottom of hole position is marked by the driller, which is later transferred to the whole drill core run length with a bottom of hole reference line. Drill sample recovery Core recovery is systematically recorded from the commencement of coring to end of hole, by reconciling against driller's depth blocks in each core tray with data recorded in the database. Drillers depth blocks provided the depth, interval of core recovered, and interval of core drilled.



Core recoveries were typically 100%, with isolated zones of lower recovery.



Cover sequence drilling by the mud-rotary drilling did not yield recoverable samples. Logging Geological logging recorded qualitative descriptions of lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structure (for all core drilled - 10,217 m for 21 drill holes, all intersecting mineralisation), including orientation of key geological features.



Geotechnical measurements were recorded including Rock Quality Designation (RQD) fracture frequency, solid core recovery and qualitative rock strength measurements.



Magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded every metre. The bulk density of selected drill core intervals was determined at site on whole core samples.



All geological and geotechnical logging was conducted at the Havieron site.



Digital data logging was captured on diamond drill core intervals only, and all data validated and stored in an acQuire database.



All drill cores were photographed, prior to cutting and/or sampling the core.



The logging is of sufficient quality to support Mineral Resource estimates. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation Sampling, sample preparation and quality control protocols are considered appropriate for the material being sampled.



Core was cut and sampled at the Havieron core processing facility. Half core samples of between 0.2 and 2.0 m were collected in pre-numbered calico bags and grouped in plastic bags for dispatch to the laboratory. Sample weights typically varied from 0.5 to 8kg. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation. Drill core samples were freighted by air and road to the laboratory.



Sample preparation was conducted at the independent ISO17025 accredited Intertek Laboratory, Perth (Intertek). Samples were dried at 105oC, and crushed to 95% passing 4.75mm, and the split to obtain up to 3kg sub-sample, which was pulverised (using LM5) to produce a pulped product with the minimum standard of 95% passing 106μm. Routine grind size analysis is conducted.



Duplicate samples were collected from crush and pulp samples at a rate of 1:20. Duplicate results show an acceptable level of variability for the material sampled and style of mineralisation.



Periodic size checks (1:20) for crush and pulp samples and sample weights are provided by the laboratory and recorded in the acQuire database. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Assaying of drill core samples was conducted at Intertek. All samples were assayed for 48 elements using a 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES/ICP-MS determination (method 4A/MS907), which is considered to provide a total assay for copper. Gold analyses were determined by 50g fire assay with AAS finish (method FA50N/AA), which is considered to provide a total assay for gold.



Sampling and assaying quality control procedures consisted of inclusion of certified reference material (CRMs), coarse residue and pulp duplicates with each batch (at least 1:20).



Assays of quality control samples were compared with reference samples in acQuire database and verified as acceptable prior to use of data from analysed batches.



Laboratory quality control data, including laboratory standards, blanks, duplicates, repeats and grind size results are captured in the acQuire database and assessed for accuracy and precision for recent data.



Extended quality control programs including pulp samples submitted to an umpire laboratory and combined with more extensive re-submission programs have been completed.



Analysis of the available quality control sample assay results indicates that an acceptable level of accuracy and precision has been achieved and the database contains no analytical data that has been numerically manipulated.



The assaying techniques and quality control protocols used are considered appropriate for the data to be used for reporting exploration drilling results. Verification of sampling and assaying Sampling intervals defined by the geologist are electronically assigned sample identification numbers prior to core cutting. Corresponding sample numbers matching pre-labelled calico bags are assigned to each interval.



All sampling and assay information were stored in a secure acQuire database with restricted access.



Electronically generated sample submission forms providing the sample identification number accompany each submission to the laboratory. Assay results from the laboratory with corresponding sample identification are loaded directly into the acQuire database.



Assessment of reported significant assay intervals was verified by re-logging of diamond drill core intervals and assessment of high resolution core photography. The verification of significant intersections has been completed by company personnel and the Competent Person/Qualified Person.



No adjustments are made to assay data, and no twinned holes have been completed.



There are no currently known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data. Location of data points Drill collar locations were surveyed using a differential GPS with GNSS with a stated accuracy of +/- 0.5m for all drill holes reported.



Drill rig alignment was attained using an electronic azimuth aligner. Downhole survey was collected at 6-12m intervals in the cover sequence, and every 6 to 30m in diamond drill core segments of the drill hole using single shot (Axis Mining Champ Gyro). The single shot surveys have been validated using continuous survey to surface (Axis Mining Champ) along with a selection of drill holes re-surveyed by an external survey contactor using a DeviGyro tool - confirming sufficient accuracy for downhole spatial recording.



A LIDAR survey was completed over the project area in Nov 2019 which was used to prepare a DEM / topographic model for the project with a spatial accuracy of +/- 0.1m vertical and +/- 0.3m horizontal. The topography is generally low relief to flat, elevation within the dune corridors in ranges between 250-265m Australian Height Datum (AHD) steepening to the southeast. All collar coordinates are provided in the Geocentric Datum of Australian (GDA20 Zone 51). All relative depth information is reported in AHD +5000m. Data spacing and distribution Within the South-East Crescent and Breccia zone drill hole spacing ranges from 50 to 100m, to 50 by 50m within the resource extents. Outside the initial resource boundary drill hole spacing ranges from 50 to 200m in lateral extent within the breccia zone over an area of ~2km2. The data spacing is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity.



Significant assay intercepts remain open. Further drilling is required to determine the extent of currently defined mineralisation. No sample compositing is applied to samples.



Drilling intersects mineralisation at various angles. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drill holes exploring the extents of the Havieron mineral system intersect moderately dipping carbonate and siliclastic sedimentary facies, mineralised breccia and sub-vertical intrusive lithologies. Geological modelling has been interpreted from historic and Newcrest drill holes.



Variable brecciation, alteration and sulphide mineralisation is observed with a footprint with dimensions of 650m x 350m trending in a north west orientation and over 1000m in vertical extent below cover.



The subvertical southeast high grade arcuate crescent sulphide zone has an average thickness of 20m and has been defined over a strike length of up to 550m, and extended to over 700m in vertical extent below cover.



Drilling direction is oriented to intersect the steeply dipping high-grade sulphide mineralisation zones at an intersection angle of greater than 40 degrees. The drilled length of reported intersections is typically greater than true width of mineralisation. Sample security The security of samples is controlled by tracking samples from drill rig to database.



Drill core was delivered from the drill rig to the Havieron core yard every shift. On completion of geological and geotechnical logging, core processing was completed by Newcrest personnel at the Havieron facility.



High resolution core photography and cutting of drill core was undertaken at the Havieron core processing facilities.



Samples were freighted in sealed bags by air and road to the Laboratory, and in the custody of Newcrest representatives. Sample numbers are generated directly from the database. All samples are collected in pre-numbered calico bags.



Verification of sample numbers and identification is conducted by the laboratory on receipt of samples, and sample receipt advise issued to Newcrest.



Details of all sample movement are recorded in a database table. Dates, Hole ID sample ranges, and the analytical suite requested are recorded with the dispatch of samples to analytical services. Any discrepancies logged at the receipt of samples into the analytical services are validated. Audits or reviews Internal reviews of core handling, sample preparation and assays laboratories were conducted on a regular basis by both project personnel and owner representatives.



In the Competent Person's opinion, the sample preparation, security and analytical procedures are consistent with current industry standards and are entirely appropriate and acceptable for the styles of mineralisation identified and will be appropriate for use in the reporting of exploration results and Mineral Resource estimates. There are no identified drilling, sampling or recovery factors that materially impact the adequacy and reliability of the results of the drilling programme in place at the Havieron Project.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status The Havieron Project is entirely contained within mining tenement M45/1287, which is jointly owned by Greatland Pty Ltd and Newcrest Operations Limited. Newcrest has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (effective 30 November 2020) and Farm-In Agreement (effective 12 March 2019) with Greatland Pty Ltd and Greatland Gold plc. Newcrest is the Manager of the Havieron Project and holds a 70% interest in the Havieron Project with an option to acquire an additional 5% joint venture interest. The option price for the 5% interest has been determined by an independent valuer to be US$60 million in accordance with the process under the joint venture agreement. Newcrest has 30 business days from 20 July 2022 to elect whether to exercise the option.



Newcrest and Jamukurnu-Yapalikurnu Aboriginal Corporation (formerly WDLAC) are parties to an ILUA which relates to the use of native title land for Newcrest's current operations at Telfer and its activities within a 60km radius around Telfer and includes its exploration activities at Havieron. The parties have agreed that the ILUA will apply to any future development activities by the Joint Venture Participants (Newcrest and Greatland Gold) at Havieron.



The mining tenement M45/1287 wholly replaces the 12 sub-blocks of exploration tenement E45/4701 (former part of the exploration tenement on which the Havieron Project is based) and was granted on 10 September 2020. Exploration done by other parties Newcrest completed six core holes in the vicinity of the Havieron Project from 1991 to 2003. Greatland Gold completed drill targeting and drilling of nine Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes with core tails for a total of approximately 6,800m in 2018. Results of drilling programs conducted by Greatland Gold have previously been reported on the Greatland Gold website.



Drilling has defined an intrusion-related mineral system with evidence of breccia and massive sulphide-hosted higher-grade gold-copper mineralisation. Geology The Havieron Project is located within the north-western exposure of the Palaeo-Proterozoic to Neoproterozoic Paterson Orogen (formerly Paterson Province), 45 km east of Telfer. The Yeneena Supergroup hosts the Havieron prospect and consists of a 9km thick sequence of marine sedimentary rocks and is entirely overlain by approximately 420m of Phanerozoic sediments of the Paterson Formation and Quaternary aeolian sediments.



Gold and copper mineralisation at Havieron consist of breccia, vein and massive sulphide replacement gold and copper mineralisation typical of intrusion-related and skarn styles of mineralisation. Mineralisation is hosted by metasedimentary rocks (meta-sandstones, meta-siltstones and meta-carbonate) and intrusive rocks of an undetermined age. The main mineral assemblage contains well developed pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite and pyrite sulphide mineral assemblages as breccia and vein infill, and massive sulphide lenses. The main mineralisation event is associated with amphibole-carbonate-biotite-sericite-chlorite wall rock alteration. Drilling has partially defined the extents of mineralisation which are observed over 650m by 350m within an arcuate shaped mineralised zone, and to depths of up to 1400m below surface. Drill hole Information As provided. Data aggregation methods Significant assay intercepts are reported as (A) length-weighted averages exceeding 1.0g/t Au greater than or equal to 10m, with a maximum of 5m consecutive internal dilution; and (B) length-weighted averages exceeding 0.2g/t Au for greater than or equal to 20m, with a maximum of 10m consecutive internal dilution, and (C) intervals of >30g/t which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length). No top cuts are applied to intercept calculations. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Drilling is not always perpendicular to the dip of mineralisation and true widths are less than downhole widths. Estimates of true widths will only be possible when all results are received, and final geological interpretations have been completed. Diagrams As provided. Balanced reporting This is the twenty-third release of Exploration Results for this project made by Newcrest. Previous release dates are 25 July 2019, 10 September 2019, 24 October 2019, 2 December 2019, 30 January 2020, 11 March 2020, 30 April 2020, 11 June 2020, 23 July 2020, 10 September 2020, 29 October 2020, 10 December 2020, 28 January 2021, 11 March 2021, 29 April 2021, 10 June 2021, 22 July 2021, 9 September 2021, 28 October 2021, 9 December 2021, 28 January 2022, and 28 April 2022.



Earlier reporting of exploration programs conducted by Newcrest and Greatland Gold have previously been reported. Exploration drilling programs are ongoing and further material results will be reported in subsequent Newcrest releases. Other substantive exploration data Nil Further work Growth drilling is planned to extend the December 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate and define the limits of the Havieron mineralised system.

Drillhole data(1)

Havieron Project, Paterson Province, Western Australia

Reporting Criteria: Intercepts reported are downhole drill width (not true width) Au >0.20ppm (0.2g/t Au) and minimum 20m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 10m. Average grades are based on length-weighting of samples grades. Also highlighted are high grade intervals of Au >1.0ppm (1g/t Au) and minimum 10m downhole width with maximum consecutive internal dilution of 5m, and intervals of >30g/t which are greater or equal to 30 gram metres (Au_ppm x length) are tabled. Gold and copper grades are reported to two significant figures, the downhole lengths are rounded to 0.1m which may cause some apparent discrepancies in interval widths. Samples are from core drilling which is PQ, HQ or NQ in diameter. Core is photographed and logged by the geology team before being cut. Half core PQ, HQ and NQ samples are prepared for assay and the remaining material is retained in the core farm for future reference. Each assay batch is submitted with duplicates and standards to monitor laboratory quality. Total depth (end of hole) is rounded to one decimal place for reporting purposes. Collars denoted with a * show partial results, with further significant assays to be reported in subsequent exploration updates.

Hole ID Hole

Type Easting

(m) Northing

(m) RL

(m) Total

Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(ppm) Cu

(pct) Cut

off HAD055W4 MR-DD 463715 7597341 263 1033 47 -56 877.4 1027.3 149.9+ 2.7 0.12 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 1013.4 1027.3 13.9+ 23 0.46 1.0 g/t Au













incl. 1017.7 1025.8 8.0+ 35 0.55 30 g.m. Au HAD055W5 MR-DD 463715 7597341 263 1144.5 47 -56 892.5 969 76.5+ 1.1 0.11 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 921 932.4 11.4+ 1.9 0.12 1.0 g/t Au















983.6 1023.2 39.6+ 2.8 0.07 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 1020.7 1021.2 0.5+ 96 0.10 30 g.m. Au HAD055W6 MR-DD 463715 7597341 263 1149.3 47 -56 978.3 1021.5 43.2+ 1.4 0.08 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 978.3 989.2 10.9+ 2.3 0.05 1.0 g/t Au HAD055W7 MR-DD 463715 7597341 263 1075.2 47 -56 973.8 1044.7 70.9+ 2.0 0.11 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 1043.3 1044.7 1.4+ 45 0.21 30 g.m. Au HAD055W8 MR-DD 463715 7597341 263 1749.8 47 -56 No Significant Result HAD055W9 MR-DD 463715 7597341 263 1251.1 47 -56 835.0 924.0 89.0+ 0.86 0.16 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 841.8 852.4 10.6+ 1.5 0.41 1.0 g/t Au













incl. 873 883 10+ 1.7 0.37 1.0 g/t Au















935 985.3 50.3+ 0.70 0.01 0.2 g/t Au















1009 1100 91+ 1.7 0.10 0.2 g/t Au HAD055W10 MR-DD 463715 7597341 263 1249 47 -56 Assays Pending HAD055W11 MR-DD 463715 7597341 263 1635.9 47 -56 Assays Pending HAD098W1 MR-DD 463591 7597381 264 1690.7 38 -61 780 829 49 0.23 0.03 0.2 g/t Au















940.1 965.8 25.7 0.98 0.06 0.2 g/t Au















1003 1084.1 81.1 0.39 0.11 0.2 g/t Au















1103.2 1141 37.8 0.30 0.02 0.2 g/t Au















1154.6 1187.6 33 0.96 0.20 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 1175.2 1187.6 12.4 1.9 0.20 1.0 g/t Au HAD098W2 MR-DD 463591 7597381 264 1748.4 38 -61 Assays Pending HAD104W1 MR-DD 463522 7597782 257 1987.9 87 -63 No Significant Result HAD104W2 MR-DD 463522 7597782 257 1754 87 -63 1496 1547 51 1.1 0.07 0.2 g/t Au HAD104W3 MR-DD 463522 7597782 257 1965 87 -63 Assays Pending HAD108AW1 MR-DD 463749 7597401 260 1648.3 42 -56 599.7 693 93.3+ 3.6 0.11 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 618.6 631 12.4+ 10 0.38 1.0 g/t Au













incl. 623.9 624.9 1.0+ 78 0.54 30 g.m. Au













incl. 649.5 650.3 0.8+ 173 0.25 30 g.m. Au















706.3 754.6 48.3+ 1.4 0.19 0.2 g/t Au















769.1 855.6 86.5+ 0.72 0.08 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 780.4 794.3 13.9+ 2.8 0.08 1.0 g/t Au















921.2 965.4 44.2 0.53 0.07 0.2 g/t Au HAD133W9 MR-DD 464072 7598317 257 1720.1 171 -65 1471.1 1496.4 25.3 1.1 0.08 0.2 g/t Au















1519 1575.8 56.8 0.42 0.03 0.2 g/t Au















1604 1689.8 85.8 3.0 0.06 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 1674 1676.6 2.6 82 0.00 30 g.m. Au HAD138AW2 MR-DD 463447 7597869 256 1686.1 76 -56 827 866.3 39.3 0.79 0.07 0.2 g/t Au HAD141W2^ MR-DD 463361 7597505 263 1906 27 -65 1738 1792.6 54.6 0.71 0.08 0.2 g/t Au















1824.6 1863.6 39.0 2.9 0.15 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 1849.8 1863.6 13.8 7.8 0.15 1.0 g/t Au HAD145AW2 MR-DD 463201 7597816 256 1277 74 -65 No Significant Result HAD145AW3 MR-DD 463201 7597816 256 1560.6 74 -65 Assays Pending HAD145AW4 MR-DD 463201 7597816 256 1912.7 74 -65 1645.0 1765.1 120.1 0.39 0.18 0.2













incl. 1727.0 1739.0 12.0 1.2 0.28 1.0















1787 1814.8 27.8 0.38 0.03 0.2















1854 1908.0 54.0 3.8 0.02 0.2













incl. 1854.0 1873.6 19.6 9.9 0.02 1.0













Incl. 1855.7 1856.9 1.2 75 0.02 30 g.m. Au HAD152W1 MR-DD 463402 7597058 254 1911.8 29 -62 1634.6 1724 89.4 0.65 0.21 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 1703.3 1714 10.7 2.2 0.55 1.0 g/t Au















1735.4 1799 63.6 0.91 0.08 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 1755.9 1766 10.1 4.3 0.17 1.0 g/t Au















1829.2 1911.5 82.3 1.7 0.96 0.2 g/t Au













incl. 1853.1 1869 15.9 1.9 1.6 1.0 g/t Au HAD152W2 MR-DD 463402 7597058 254 1898 29 -62 Assays Pending HAD153 MR-DD 464786 7598418 269 1647.8 201 -60 1577.1 1622 44.9 2.5 0.14 0.2 g/t Au













Incl. 1585 1610 25 4.1 0.09 1.0 g/t Au HAD153W1 MR-DD 464786 7598418 269 1691 201 -60 Assays Pending HAD154 MR-DD 463629 7597438 261 1242.5 95 -55 No Significant Result HAD155 MR-DD 464535 7598537 257 837.4 250 -60 No Significant Result

# drilling in progress, **partial intercept, assays pending. ^updated intercept ^^previously reported intercept, +intercept within published resource





Figure 35. Schematic plan view map showing drill hole locations and significant intercepts reported in this release superimposed on the interpreted geology. Previously reported holes are not shown for the sake of clarity. Note some holes and results appear on multiple sections due to the sections orientation and sections overlap.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 35, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_037full.jpg





Figure 36. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S1, +/-100m section width, as shown in Figure 35). The blue intercepts represent results wholly or partially within the Mineral Resource. Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the period. Reported drill holes are outside of the existing resource.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 36, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_038full.jpg





Figure 37. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S2, +/-50m section width, as shown in Figure 35). The blue intercepts represent results wholly or partially within the Mineral Resource. Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the period. Reported drill holes are outside of the existing resource.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 37, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_039full.jpg





Figure 38. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northwest, Section Line S3, +/-50m section width, as shown in Figure 35). The blue intercepts represent results wholly or partially within the Mineral Resource. Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the period which. Reported drill holes are outside of the existing resource.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 38, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_040full.jpg





Figure 39. Schematic cross section of geology and significant new drillhole intercepts (looking northeast, Section Line S4, +/-50m section width, as shown in Figure 35). The blue intercepts represent results wholly or partially within the Mineral Resource. Due to section window size and orientation holes may appear on multiple sections. This diagram highlights >50gram metres intersections drilled during the quarter. Reported drill holes are outside of the existing resource.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 39, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7614/131465_ae0d310174b60ba9_041full.jpg

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", "targets", "outlook" and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding estimated reserves and resources, expansion, exploration and development activities and the specifications, targets, results, analyses, interpretations, benefits, costs and timing of them; certain plans, strategies, aspirations and objectives of management, anticipated production, study or construction dates, expected costs, cash flow or production outputs and anticipated productive lives of projects and mines. Newcrest continues to distinguish between outlook and guidance. Guidance statements relate to the current financial year. Outlook statements relate to years subsequent to the current financial year.

These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Newcrest's actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which Newcrest operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. For further information as to the risks which may impact on Newcrest's results and performance, please see the risk factors included in the Operating and Financial Review included in the Appendix 4E and Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 and the Annual Information Form dated 6 December 2021 which are available to view at www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

Forward looking statements are based on Newcrest's good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect Newcrest's business and operations in the future. Newcrest does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of Newcrest. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly in the current economic climate with the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward looking statements in this document speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, Newcrest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Reporting Requirements

As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Newcrest is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX listing rules that the reporting of Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources in Australia is in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and that Newcrest's Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates comply with the JORC Code.

Newcrest is also subject to certain Canadian disclosure requirements and standards, as a result of its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), including the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Investors should note that it is a requirement of Canadian securities law that the reporting of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in Canada and the disclosure of scientific and technical information concerning a mineral project on a property material to Newcrest comply with NI 43-101.

Newcrest's material properties are currently Cadia, Lihir, Red Chris and Wafi-Golpu. Copies of the NI 43-101 Reports for Cadia, Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, which were released on 14 October 2020, and Red Chris, which was released on 30 November 2021, are available at www.newcrest.com.au and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile. Brucejack is expected to be a material property to Newcrest. A NI43-101 Report on Brucejack dated 9 March 2020 was filed by Pretium on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this document that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, and related scientific and technical information, is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr F. MacCorquodale. Mr MacCorquodale is the General Manager - Greenfields Exploration and a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Ltd.. He is a shareholder in Newcrest Mining Ltd. and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2021 Remuneration Report. He is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr MacCorquodale approves the disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this document and consents to the inclusion of material of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

1 The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets is based on information compiled by Mr Fraser MacCorquodale, a Competent Person, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and who is a full-time employee of Newcrest Mining Ltd.. Mr MacCorquodale has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr MacCorquodale consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

2 # drilling in progress ** partial intercept, assays pending ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

3 # drilling in progress ** partial intercept, assays pending ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

4 # drilling in progress ** partial intercept, assays pending ^ updated intercept or ^^ previously reported.

5 The option price as determined by the independent valuer was based on data which was current as at 15 December 2021 following the principles set out in the JVA. Work to support the development of the Feasibility Study is ongoing and is expected to be completed in the December 2022 quarter.

6 Newcrest can elect to extend this period by up to 2 years.

