Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Talisker Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held July 20, 2022.

A total of 129,497,294 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 39% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including setting the board of directors at six, election of all five management nominees to the board of directors of the Company, providing for one vacancy on the board, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name

Voted Vote

#

Voted For

%

Voted Withhold

#

Voted Withhold

%

Brent Gilchrist

72,009,637

58.02

52,100,133

41.98

Terence Harbort

123,417,581

99.44

692,189

0.56

Morris Prychidny

109,457,567

88.19

14,652,203

11.81

Eric Tremblay

109,458,047

88.20

14,651,723

11.80

Blair Zaritsky

109,455,124

88.19

14,654,646

11.81





About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 304,931 hectares over 500 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talisker-announces-results-of-annual--special-meeting-of-shareholders-301590725.html

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd.



Contact
Please contact: Terry Harbort, President and CEO, terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com, +1 416 361 2808; Matt Filgate, Vice President, Corporate Development, matt.filgate@taliskerresources.com, +1 778 679 3579
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PH5Z
CA87425A1012
www.taliskerresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap