Golden Spike Completes Acquisition of Golden Horizon Exploration Corp.

VANCOUVER, July 21, 2022 - Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases issued on June 17, 2022 and July 13, 2022, the Company has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Golden Horizon Exploration Corp. ("Golden Horizon"). The Acquisition was completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated July 11, 2022, among Golden Spike, Golden Horizon and 1368617 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Golden Spike, incorporated solely for the purposes of the Acquisition.

As a result of the Acquisition, the Company has the option, through Golden Horizon, to acquire 100% of the interest in the Gregory River Property, a mineral exploration property located on the western portion of the island of Newfoundland, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty.

"We are very pleased to have completed the Acquisition of Golden Horizon resulting in an option to purchase a 100% interest in its Gregory River Property located in a very prospective mineral belt in Newfoundland" stated Golden Spike CEO Keith Anderson.

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company currently holds the rights to acquire 100% interest in the 2,132 hectare Camping Lake Project in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario.

