Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, July 21, 2022 - Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio.

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "It's exciting to see the advancement of our portfolio with two new resource estimates announced during the last month along with continued drilling at two more projects. At our Cancet and Seymour Lake lithium royalties, we have seen very quick progress over the past year with nearly A$100 million raised by the operators and significant work programs completed since November 2021."

Highlights since the Company's previous update on June 16, 2022:

Seymour Lake Lithium Royalty - Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") announced on June 23, 2022 a new interim mineral resource estimate under JORC for the Seymour Lake lithium project in northwest Ontario on June 23, 2022 1 . Indicated Mineral Resources more than doubled to 5.2 million tonnes at 1.29% lithium oxide and 161 ppm tantalum pentoxide using a 0.2% lithium oxide cut-off. The estimate reflects incorporation of the Phase 1 drilling program results, as well as four additional pegmatite bodies.



Green Technology Metals announced on July 8, 2022 that step out drilling had resumed at the North Aubry deposit. Targeted drilling at the Pye prospect is also expected to recommence shortly.



Resource definition drilling is planned for Cancet in fall 2022 and into early 2023. The drill program is designed to further delineate the strike, zonation, and grade continuity of the mineralized pegmatite body, contributing to an inaugural resource which Winsome is aiming to release in early 2023, and to test additional targets.



This milestone is a key step in Greenwing's plans to create a patentable and environmentally-friendly process to produce advanced materials such as expandable graphite and graphene. Greenwing aims to utilize these advanced materials in the manufacture of next generation fireproof products, with a focus on mechanical strength and high-quality fire resistance.



Greenwing and Swinburne will further their research and development activities in the coming months by optimizing the graphene percentage for strength and fire-resistant properties for use in advanced materials and products, commencing the manufacture of next generation prototypes, and undertaking further analysis of fire resistant and mechanical properties.



On July 12, 2022 and based on recent drilling activity, Greenwing released an updated mineral resource estimate under the JORC Code for Graphmada 3 . Greenwing has expanded the Graphmada Mineral Resource, increasing the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource ("M+I") by a factor of 5 to 31 million tonnes at 4.8% Fixed Carbon, with total M+I contained graphite now nearly 1.6 million tonnes. Inferred Resources nearly doubled to 30.9 million tonnes at 4.5% Fixed Carbon. Resources are reported at a 3% cut-off grade. Current feasibility studies will focus on the potential for expanded production levels; a concept study will also be completed to determine the potential to supply both advanced material and lithium battery anode markets.



Ongoing diamond drilling includes shallow, large-diameter core holes for metallurgical samples as well as infill holes. Deeper diamond drilling for resource infill, exploration target confirmation, structural information, and geochemical and geometallurgical sampling will follow.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 19 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

