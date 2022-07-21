Adamera Closes Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, July 21, 2022 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ); (OTC:DDNFF) closes the $200,000 non-brokered flow-through financing announced on June 30, 2022 for 2,000,000 flow through shares ("FT Shares") issued at $0.10 per FT Share.

No finder's fee was paid and an insider participated $25,000 of this financing. All securities from this financing has a four-month hold expiring on November 21, 2022. The financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the final approval and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The fund from this flow-through financing is going to be used for work on the South Hedley Project in Southeastern British Columbia.

The South Hedley project was acquired by Adamera in 2021 and 2022 and covers approximately 154 square kilometres of prospective land. The property is located approximately 24 kilometres from the Copper Mountain Mine and 7 kilometres from the past producing Mascott Gold Mine which is a gold - copper deposit near Hedley BC.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

To keep up to date on our activities subscribe to our

You Tube channel: Adamera Minerals

Follow us on

Twitter: ADZ_adamera

LinkedIn: Adamera Minerals

Facebook:Adamera Minerals

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.