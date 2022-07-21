Inflection Resources Announces Private Placement of Up to $1.5 Million with Lead Order from Crescat

Vancouver, July 21, 2022 - Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE:AUCU) (OTC:AUCUF) (FSE:5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering") through the sale of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.15 for a term of two years.

Crescat Portfolio Management LLC ("Crescat") has agreed to increase the size of its existing investment in Inflection with a subscription in the Offering of $560,000. Upon completion of the proposed Offering, Crescat's ownership position in the Company will increase from its current 2.38% interest to approximately 8.46% interest (approximately 14.76% interest partially diluted). Additionally, Crescat will retain the right to participate in future financings to maintain its proportionate interest in the Company.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for further drilling at the Company's Northern New South Wales exploration project in Australia, and for general working capital. Funds will specifically be used to further drill test the Duck Creek target where the Company recently intersected strong porphyry-style alteration (see news release dated June 13, 2022).

Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies and subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period. The Offering is subject to the approval of the CSE.

Directors and officers of the Company will acquire securities under the Offering, which will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The offered securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, any person in the United States or any "U.S person", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Offers and sales in the United States will be limited to institutional accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Inflection Resources

Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU, OTCQB: AUCUF, FSE: 5VJ) is a technically-driven, discovery-focused copper-gold mineral exploration company with projects in Eastern Australia where it is systematically drill testing a large portfolio of projects in New South Wales.

The Company is exploring for large gold and copper-gold deposits in the northern interpreted extension of the Macquarie Arc, part of the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales. The Macquarie Arc is Australia's premier porphyry gold-copper province being host to Newcrest Mining's Cadia deposits, the CMOC Northparkes deposits and Evolution Mining's Cowal deposits plus numerous exploration prospects including Boda, the recent discovery made by Alkane Resources.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.inflectionresources.com.

About Crescat Portfolio Management LLC

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Crescat's mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's goal is industry leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Crescat's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives and includes Global Macro, Long/Short and Precious Metals funds.

