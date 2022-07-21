G.E.T.T. Gold Establishes a Working Relationship with ESGold Corp.

Brossard (Quebec), July 21, 2022 - G.E.T.T Gold Inc. ("G.E.T.T Gold") (TSXV:GETT), (OTC:RCCMF) - G.E.T.T Gold is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with ESGold Corp. ("ESGold"), (CSE:ESAU), (formerly Secova Metals Corp. CSE:SEK) to establish a working relationship on ESGold's Montauban Project.

In exchange for the storage and use of heavy-duty industrial equipment, such as compressors, and a $250,000 investment in the Company, ESGold will provide GETT Gold the ability to test its proprietary thermal fragmentation technology on surface and underground at Montauban under specific terms and conditions. In addition, ESGold will offer preferential scheduling of custom milling services to GETT Gold at a rate that is 15% below the then current fair market value as determined and agreed to in advance by both parties once the processing mill at Montauban is in full production mode.

Fabian Miller, President and CEO of G.E.T.T. Gold, stated: "We are very pleased with this multi-facet working arrangement as it allows for the safe and secure storage of our equipment, the unencumbered ability to test, train and demonstrate our mining method and the means to offer to potential clients a complete turn-key solution, including milling services."

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (www.esgold.ca) is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. Recently, the Company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to determine the presence of recoverable metals in the Ottawa River, consistent with ESGold's commitment to environmental recovery solutions. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec.

About G.E.T.T Gold

G.E.T.T Gold is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. G.E.T.T Gold also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

• The development of its gold deposit with the objective of producing revenue from its operations;

• Increasing the value of its mining asset by prioritizing its exploration targets; and

• The commercialization and deployment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

Follow the link to view G.E.T.T Gold's new website www.gettgold.com

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@gettgold.com

Fabien Miller, President & CEO (514) 892-1935 fmiller@gettgold.com

