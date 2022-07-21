Crestview Exploration Inc. Announces Results of its AGM

Calgary, July 21, 2022 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE:CRS), (CNSX:CRS.CN), (Frankfurt:CE7) ("Crestview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its third Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held on July 20, 2022.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set-out in the Company's Notice of the Meeting and Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM, those being:

Setting the number of directors at five (5). Re-appointing the Company directors for the ensuing year: Dimitrios Liakopoulos; Donald Mackenzie; Louis Lapointe; Christopher Wensley, and Wei-Tek Tsai. Re-appointing MNP LLP as the Company's Auditors for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by directors. Approving and ratifying the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan as described in the Management Information Circular. Granting the proxyholder authority to vote at his/her discretion on any other business or amendments of variation to previous resolutions.

Additionally, at the AGM, a resolution to approve the Company's 2021 audit documents, as distributed with the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, was proposed and approved. No other business, amendment or variation was submitted to shareholders for approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley", CEO

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. Crestview's Rock Creek, Divide, and Castile Mountain projects are situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. The company's Tuscarora properties combined comprise a total of 101 unpatented lode mining claims, with 74 claims at Rock Creek, 19 claims at Divide, and 8 claims at Castile Mountain.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine.

For further information please contact:

Chris Wensley, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1-778-887-3900

Email : Chris@crestviewexploration.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address acquisition of the Property and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

