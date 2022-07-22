Menü Artikel
Chord Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for August 4, 2022

00:30 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 - Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:


Date:

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/2BJdjxO9ZmD

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in:

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in:

412-317-6061

Conference ID:

1631240

Website:

www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, August 11, 2022 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:

877-344-7529

Intl. replay:

412-317-0088

Replay access:

5012487

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

September 7:

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

September 8:

Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference

September 15:

PEP Annual Energy Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chord-energy-schedules-second-quarter-2022-conference-call-for-august-4-2022-301591434.html

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.



Contact
For further information: Daniel E. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael H. Lou, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Bob Bakanauskas, Managing Director, Investor Relations, (281) 404-9600
