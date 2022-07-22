Chord Energy Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for August 4, 2022
HOUSTON, July 21, 2022 - Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
Date:
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. Central Time
Live Webcast:
https://app.webinar.net/2BJdjxO9ZmD
Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
Dial-in:
888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in:
412-317-6061
Conference ID:
1631240
Website:
www.chordenergy.com
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, August 11, 2022 by dialing:
Replay dial-in:
877-344-7529
Intl. replay:
412-317-0088
Replay access:
5012487
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.
Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
September 7:
Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
September 8:
Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference
September 15:
PEP Annual Energy Conference
About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.
SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.
Contact
For further information: Daniel E. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael H. Lou, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Bob Bakanauskas, Managing Director, Investor Relations, (281) 404-9600