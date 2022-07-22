American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SURREY, July 22, 2022 - American Manganese Inc. ("Company"), (TSX.V:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to report the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting. At the meeting, shareholders re-elected Larry W. Reaugh, Andris Kikauka, Edward Skoda, Paul Hildebrand, and Zarko Meseldzija as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants were reappointed as auditors of the Company.

Norman Tribe, who did not stand for re-election at the meeting, has served as a director of the Company since 2014. Mr. Tribe has been a valuable resource for American Manganese, with his expertise in the field of geophysics. AMY thanks Norm for his many years of assistance and guidance and wishes him good health and prosperity in the future.

In addition, a special resolution was passed at the meeting resolving that the name of the Company be changed to "Recyclico Battery Materials Inc.", subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

