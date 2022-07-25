Magnis Energy Technologies Limited: Electronic Trading of Magnis Shares in US

Sydney, Australia - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) is pleased to announce that it has secured Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility which allows for real-time trading, settlement and clearing of Magnis' US traded OTC shares MNSEF.DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies and only securities that are eligible can be electronically cleared and settled through DTC. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling MNSEF to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.Magnis' DTC eligibility represents the company's commitment to increasing visibility and accessibility for a wider range of investors in the United States.Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas commented: "Enabling US investors to easily and efficiently invest in Magnis and one of the largest independent Lithium-ion battery plants in North America is an exciting moment for the company. The Company looks forward to broadening its exposure in the United States."





Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.





