Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Newmont delivers solid second quarter production and free cash flow results from leading portfolio of long-life, responsibly managed assets; updates full-year guidance

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced second quarter 2022 results.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Produced 1.5 million attributable ounces of gold and 330 thousand attributable gold equivalent ounces (GEO) from co-products, an increase of more than 130 thousand total gold equivalent ounces from the first quarter

Generated $1.0 billion of cash from continuing operations and $514 million of Free Cash Flow (97 percent attributable to Newmont)*

Reported gold Costs Applicable to Sales (CAS)* of $932 per ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC)* of $1,199 per ounce

Adjusted Net Income (ANI) of $0.46 per share and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,149, impacted by increasing costs and declining metal prices

Updated full-year guidance of 6.0 million ounces of attributable gold production, CAS of $900 per ounce and AISC of $1,150 per ounce; reaffirmed original guidance of 1.3 million gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc with updated co-product cost guidance of $750 per GEO of CAS and $1,050 per GEO of AISC**

Updated full-year guidance for development capital spend to $1.1 billion; Provided trends on development capital costs and timeline related to Tanami Expansion 2 and Ahafo North

Declared second quarter dividend of $0.55 per share, consistent with the previous seven quarters***

$1 billion share repurchase program to be used opportunistically in 2022, with $475 million remaining***

Ended the quarter with $4.3 billion of consolidated cash and $7.3 billion of liquidity with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.3x*

Advancing profitable near-term projects, including Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides

Completed acquisition of Sumitomo Corporation's 5 percent interest in Yanacocha, increasing ownership in Sulfides project to 100 percent

Maintained a clear focus on managing the critical controls that must be in place at all times to prevent fatalities; 155 thousand critical control verifications completed by leaders in the field

Published our 2021 Sustainability Reporting Suite, including our second Annual Climate Report, prepared in accordance with the Task Force for Climate Disclosure (TCFD) framework, detailing the pathway to achieve 2030 carbon emissions reduction targets and 2050 goal

"Newmont delivered a solid second quarter performance, producing 1.5 million gold ounces and generating $514 million in free cash flow. Through our industry-leading portfolio of assets and projects, our proven integrated operating model, our balanced and disciplined approach to capital allocation and our values-driven commitment to our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining, Newmont remains well-positioned to safely manage through the evolving and unprecedented challenges that face our industry and the world at large."

- Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer

* Non-GAAP metrics; see reconciliations at the end of this release. ** See discussion of outlook and cautionary statement at end of release regarding forward-looking statements. *** See cautionary statement at the end of this release, including with respect to future dividends and share buybacks.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Q2'22 Q1'22 Q2'21 Average realized gold price ($ per ounce) $ 1,836 $ 1,892 $ 1,823 Attributable gold production (million ounces) 1.50 1.34 1.45 Gold costs applicable to sales (CAS) ($ per ounce) $ 932 $ 890 $ 755 Gold all-in sustaining costs (AISC) ($ per ounce) $ 1,199 $ 1,156 $ 1,035 GAAP net income from continuing operations ($ millions) $ 379 $ 432 $ 640 Adjusted net income ($ millions) $ 362 $ 546 $ 670 Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions) $ 1,149 $ 1,390 $ 1,591 Cash flow from continuing operations ($ millions) $ 1,033 $ 689 $ 993 Capital expenditures ($ millions) $ 519 $ 437 $ 415 Free cash flow ($ millions) $ 514 $ 252 $ 578

Attributable gold production1 increased 3 percent to 1,495 thousand ounces from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher ore grade milled at Boddington, Ahafo and Tanami and a draw-down of in-circuit inventory compared to a build in the prior year. In addition, the current quarter benefited from the increased ownership at Yanacocha due to the acquisition of Buenaventura's 43.65% ownership in February 2022. These increases were partially offset by lower ore grade milled and lower throughput at Peñasquito and Éléonore.

Gold CAS totaled $1.4 billion for the quarter. Gold CAS per ounce2 increased 23 percent to $932 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher direct operating costs as a result of inflationary pressures, driven by higher labor costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs; as well as lower by-product credits at Yanacocha and a draw-down of higher cost in-circuit inventory compared to a build in the prior year. In addition, Gold CAS includes the allocation of $22 million for the Peñasquito profit-sharing agreement entered into during the second quarter of 2022 related to 2021 results.

Gold AISC per ounce3 increased 16 percent to $1,199 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher CAS per ounce.

Attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals increased 9 percent to 330 thousand ounces primarily due to higher ore grade milled at Boddington and higher mill recovery and throughput at Peñasquito.

CAS from other metals totaled $327 million for the quarter. CAS per GEO2 increased 56 percent to $983 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher allocation of costs to other metals and higher direct operating costs as a result of inflationary pressures, driven by higher labor costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs. In addition, CAS from other metals includes the allocation of $48 million related to the Peñasquito profit-sharing agreement entered into during the second quarter of 2022 related to 2021 results.

AISC per GEO3 increased 45 percent to $1,286 per ounce primarily due to higher CAS per GEO and higher treatment and refining costs.

Average realized price for gold was $1,836, an increase of $13 per ounce over the prior year quarter. Average realized gold price includes $1,858 per ounce of gross price received, an unfavorable impact of $14 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and reductions of $8 per ounce for treatment and refining charges.

Revenue remained flat at $3.1 billion compared to the prior year quarter as higher average realized gold prices and higher gold sales volumes were offset by lower average realized co-product metal prices.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders was $379 million or $0.48 per diluted share, a decrease of $261 million from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher CAS predominately resulting from the impacts of inflation and the Peñasquito profit-sharing agreement entered into during the second quarter of 2022, as well as unrealized losses on marketable and other equity securities. These decreases were partially offset by lower income tax expense.

Adjusted net income4 was $362 million or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $670 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Primary adjustments to second quarter net income include changes in the fair value of investments and valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, including an $125 million tax settlement in Mexico.

Adjusted EBITDA5 decreased 28 percent to $1.1 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.6 billion for the prior year quarter.

Capital expenditures6 increased 25 percent from the prior year quarter to $519 million primarily due to higher development capital spend. Development capital expenditures in 2022 primarily include advancing Tanami Expansion 2, Yanacocha Sulfides, Ahafo North, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1.

Consolidated operating cash flow from continuing operations increased 4 percent from the prior year quarter to $1.0 billion primarily due to a decrease in accounts receivable and increase in accounts payable due to the timing of receipts and payments to vendors, respectively, and a decrease in tax payments. These increases were partially offset by an increase in payments for reclamation and remediation obligations. Free Cash Flow7 decreased to $514 million from $578 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to higher development capital expenditures, partially offset by higher operating cash flow.

Balance sheet and liquidity ended the quarter with $4.3 billion of consolidated cash and approximately $7.3 billion of liquidity; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.3x8.

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) attributable gold production was 290 thousand ounces, with CAS of $1,035 per ounce and AISC of $1,263 per ounce for the second quarter. NGM EBITDA9 was $218 million.

Pueblo Viejo (PV) attributable gold production was 70 thousand ounces for the quarter. Cash distributions received for the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo totaled $48 million in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DRIVERS

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, earnings were negatively impacted by higher labor, materials and consumables costs of approximately $80 million, higher fuel and energy costs of approximately $50 million and the $70 million expense recognized in the second quarter related to the Peñasquito profit-sharing agreement announced in early July. In addition, lower realized metals prices, including unfavorable mark-to-market adjustments on provisionally-priced sales, impacted earnings by approximately $225 million compared to the first quarter. These impacts were partially offset by approximately $250 million of higher sales volumes in the second quarter.

COVID UPDATE

Newmont continues to maintain wide-ranging protective measures for its workforce and neighboring communities, including screening, physical distancing, deep cleaning and avoiding exposure for at-risk individuals. The Company incurred incremental Covid specific costs of $10 million during the quarter for activities such as additional health and safety procedures, increased transportation and distributions from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund. The majority of the additional incremental Covid specific costs have not been adjusted from our non-GAAP metrics.

PROJECTS UPDATE10

Newmont's project pipeline supports stable production with improving margins and mine life. Newmont's 2022 and longer-term outlook includes current development capital costs and production related to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1. Additional projects not listed below represent incremental improvements to the Company's outlook.

Tanami Expansion 2 (Australia) secures Tanami's future as a long-life, low-cost producer to extend mine life beyond 2040 through the addition of a 1,460 meter hoisting shaft and supporting infrastructure to process 3.3 million tonnes per year and provide a platform for future growth. The expansion is expected to increase average annual gold production by approximately 150,000 to 200,000 ounces per year for the first five years and reduce operating costs by approximately 10 percent. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $395 million, of which $111 million related to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Total capital costs are expected to be approximately 25% above the prior estimate, incorporating the significant impacts from Covid-related restrictions and protocols and the current market conditions for labor and materials. Commercial production for the project is now expected to be in early 2025. Formal updates to capital estimates and estimated project completion will be provided later in the year.

Ahafo North (Africa) expands our existing footprint in Ghana with four open pit mines and a stand-alone mill located approximately 30 kilometers from the Company's Ahafo South operations. The project is expected to add between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces per year for the first five full years of production. Ahafo North is the best unmined gold deposit in West Africa with approximately 3.5 million ounces of Reserves and more than 1 million ounces of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources and significant upside potential to extend beyond Ahafo North's current 13-year mine life. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $142 million, of which $75 million related to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Total capital costs are expected to be approximately 15% above the prior estimate, incorporating the cost associated with delayed land access. Commercial production for the project is now expected to be in mid-2025. Formal updates to capital estimates and estimated project completion will be provided later in the year.

Yanacocha Sulfides (South America) will develop the first phase of sulfide deposits and an integrated processing circuit, including an autoclave to produce 45% gold, 45% copper and 10% silver. The project is expected to add average annual production of 525,000 gold equivalent ounces per year for the first five full years (2027-2031). Total capital costs for the project are estimated at $2.5 billion from the investment decision date, expected in late 2022, with a three year development period. The first phase focuses on developing the Yanacocha Verde and Chaquicocha deposits to extend Yanacocha's operations beyond 2040 with second and third phases having the potential to extend life for multiple decades.

Pamour (North America) extends the life of Porcupine and maintains production beginning in 2024. The project will optimize mill capacity, adding volume and supporting high grade ore from Borden and Hoyle Pond, while supporting further exploration in a highly prospective and proven mining district. An investment decision is expected in the second half of 2022 with estimated capital costs between $350 and $450 million.

Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 (South America) includes the simultaneous development of the Marianas and Eastern districts to extend the mine life of Cerro Negro beyond 2030. The project is expected to improve production to above 350,000 ounces beginning in 2024. Development capital costs for the project are estimated to be approximately $300 million. This project provides a platform for further exploration and future growth through additional expansions.

1 Attributable gold production for the second quarter 2022 includes 70 thousand ounces from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo (40%). 2 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales. 3 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales. 4 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders. 5 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders. 6 Capital expenditures refers to Additions to property plant and mine development from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. 7 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net cash provided by operating activities. 8 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation. 9 Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation. 10 Project estimates remain subject to change based upon uncertainties, including future impacts of Covid-19 and other cost pressures, supply chain disruptions and availabilities, commodity price volatility and other factors, which may impact estimated capital expenditures, AISC and timing of projects. See end of this release for cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements.

UPDATED OUTLOOK

Newmont is providing updated 2022 outlook due to impacts on gold production estimates in the first half of the year, as well as the continued impact from inflationary pressures on costs. Please see the cautionary statement in the end notes for additional information. For further discussion, investors are encouraged to attend Newmont's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Newmont's updated 2022 outlook includes 6.0 million ounces of attributable gold production and 1.3 million gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc. The revised outlook for attributable gold production includes negative impacts from operational challenges at Ahafo, a transition to a leach-only operation at CC&V, as well as challenges from a competitive labor market, primarily in Canada and Australia.

Ahafo experienced challenges due to labor availability and supply chain disruptions impacting the delivery of new equipment and critical spares, which affected our ability to ramp-up mining rates at Subika Underground. As a result, Ahafo's full-year production was reduced by approximately 80 thousand ounces. The CC&V operation has begun the transition to a higher-value, longer-life leach-only operation, resulting in a reduction in full-year production of approximately 40 thousand ounces. In addition, Newmont continues to experience lower productivity as a result of a competitive labor market in Canada in Australia, resulting in full-year production impacts of approximately 50 thousand ounces and 30 thousand ounces in those regions, respectively.

Updated 2022 CAS outlook is expected to be $900 per gold ounce and $750 per co-product gold equivalent ounce. Updated 2022 AISC outlook is expected to be $1,150 per gold ounce and $1,050 per co-product gold equivalent ounce. The revised outlook includes the impact from lower production volumes and higher direct operating costs related to labor, energy, consumables and supplies as a result of sustained inflationary pressures.

Development capital is expected to be $1.1 billion for 2022 to incorporate delays in spending at Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo North.

General and administrative expense is expected to be $270 million, incorporating slight increases in labor costs due to inflationary pressures. Interest expense is expected to be $200 million, a reduction of $25 million following the timely refinancing of our 2022 and 2023 notes in December of last year.

Newmont 2022 Outlook a Updated

(as of July 25, 2022) Previous

(as of Dec. 2, 2021) Consolidated Gold Production (Moz) 5.9 6.1 Attributable Gold Production (Moz) b 6.0 6.2 Consolidated Gold CAS ($/oz) 900 820 Consolidated Gold AISC($/oz) c 1,150 1,050 Consolidated Co-Product GEO Production (Moz) d 1.3 1.3 Attributable Co-Product GEO Production (Moz) d 1.3 1.3 Consolidated Co-Product GEO CAS ($/oz) d 750 675 Consolidated Co-Product GEO AISC ($/oz) c,d 1,050 975 Consolidated Total GEO Production (Moz) d 7.2 7.4 Attributable Total GEO Production (Moz) d 7.3 7.5 Consolidated Total GEO CAS ($/oz) d 875 800 Consolidated Total GEO AISC ($/oz) c,d 1,130 1,030 Consolidated Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($M) 1,000 1,000 Consolidated Development Capital Expenditures ($M) 1,100 1,400 Attributable Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($M) 925 925 Attributable Development Capital Expenditures ($M) e 1,100 1,400 General & Administrative ($M) 270 260 Interest Expense ($M) 200 225 Depreciation and Amortization ($M) 2,300 2,300 Exploration & Advanced Projects ($M) 450 450 Adjusted Tax Rate f,g 30% - 34% 30% - 34%

a 2022 outlook projections are considered forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of July 25, 2022. Outlook is based upon certain assumptions, including, but not limited to, metal prices, oil prices, certain exchange rates and other assumptions. For example, updated 2022 Outlook includes actual results through June 30, 2022 and assumes $1,800/oz Au, $4.10/lb Cu, $21.00/oz Ag, $1.60/lb Zn, $0.95/lb Pb, $0.74 USD/AUD exchange rate, $0.80 USD/CAD exchange rate and $110/barrel WTI for the second half of 2022. Production, CAS, AISC and capital estimates exclude projects that have not yet been approved, except for Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 which are included in Outlook. The potential impact on inventory valuation as a result of lower prices, input costs, and project decisions are not included as part of this Outlook. Assumptions used for purposes of Outlook may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated, including variation beyond a +/-5% range. Outlook cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon Outlook and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Amounts may not recalculate to totals due to rounding. See cautionary at the end of this release. b Attributable gold production outlook includes the Company's equity investment (40%) in Pueblo Viejo with ~285Koz in 2022; does not include the Company's other equity investments. Attributable gold production outlook represents the Company's 75% interest in Merian. c All-in sustaining costs (AISC) as used in the Company's Outlook is a non-GAAP metric; see below for further information and reconciliation to consolidated 2022 CAS outlook. d Gold equivalent ounces (GEO) is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metal's price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.), and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing. e Attributable development capital accounts for the acquisition of the remaining interest in Yanacocha, including Buenaventura's 43.65% interest and Sumitomo Corporation's 5% interest, as announced on February 8, 2022 and April 12, 2022, respectively. f The adjusted tax rate excludes certain items such as tax valuation allowance adjustments. g Assuming average prices of $1,800 per ounce for gold, $3.25 per pound for copper, $23.00 per ounce for silver, $0.95 per pound for lead, and $1.15 per pound for zinc and achievement of current production and sales volumes and cost estimates, we estimate our consolidated adjusted effective tax rate related to continuing operations for 2022 will be between 30%-34%.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Operating Results 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Attributable Sales (koz) Attributable gold ounces sold (1) 1,455 1,383 5 % 2,746 2,744 - % Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold 333 302 10 % 683 629 9 % Average Realized Price ($/oz, $/lb) Average realized gold price $ 1,836 $ 1,823 1 % $ 1,863 $ 1,788 4 % Average realized copper price $ 2.99 $ 4.37 (32 ) % $ 3.81 $ 4.30 (11 ) % Average realized silver price $ 17.42 $ 23.00 (24 ) % $ 18.85 $ 21.27 (11 ) % Average realized lead price $ 0.80 $ 1.02 (22 ) % $ 0.94 $ 0.95 (1 ) % Average realized zinc price $ 1.08 $ 1.34 (19 ) % $ 1.47 $ 1.19 24 % Attributable Production (koz) North America 316 397 (20 ) % 625 810 (23 ) % South America 210 189 11 % 408 363 12 % Australia 366 299 22 % 648 568 14 % Africa 243 202 20 % 441 407 8 % Nevada 290 284 2 % 578 587 (2 ) % Total Gold (excluding equity method investments) 1,425 1,371 4 % 2,700 2,735 (1 ) % Pueblo Viejo (40%) (2) 70 78 (10 ) % 139 169 (18 ) % Total Gold 1,495 1,449 3 % 2,839 2,904 (2 ) % North America 266 260 2 % 565 545 4 % Australia 64 43 49 % 115 75 53 % Total Gold Equivalent Ounces 330 303 9 % 680 620 10 % CAS Consolidated ($/oz, $/GEO) North America $ 1,124 $ 769 46 % $ 1,061 $ 752 41 % South America $ 982 $ 721 36 % $ 952 $ 753 26 % Australia $ 710 $ 764 (7 ) % $ 734 $ 757 (3 ) % Africa $ 838 $ 763 10 % $ 853 $ 760 12 % Nevada $ 1,035 $ 753 37 % $ 967 $ 749 29 % Total Gold $ 932 $ 755 23 % $ 912 $ 754 21 % Total Gold (by-product) $ 926 $ 586 58 % $ 818 $ 595 37 % North America $ 1,054 $ 586 80 % $ 864 $ 550 57 % Australia $ 710 $ 898 (21 ) % $ 765 $ 913 (16 ) % Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 983 $ 629 56 % $ 846 $ 590 43 % AISC Consolidated ($/oz, $/GEO) North America $ 1,437 $ 985 46 % $ 1,336 $ 971 38 % South America $ 1,203 $ 1,022 18 % $ 1,164 $ 1,041 12 % Australia $ 873 $ 997 (12 ) % $ 917 $ 1,048 (13 ) % Africa $ 1,017 $ 1,000 2 % $ 1,057 $ 974 9 % Nevada $ 1,263 $ 985 28 % $ 1,176 $ 924 27 % Total Gold $ 1,199 $ 1,035 16 % $ 1,179 $ 1,037 14 % Total Gold (by-product) $ 1,261 $ 918 37 % $ 1,155 $ 935 24 % North America $ 1,349 $ 761 77 % $ 1,140 $ 762 50 % Australia $ 829 $ 1,113 (26 ) % $ 895 $ 1,231 (27 ) % Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 1,286 $ 886 45 % $ 1,138 $ 851 34 %

1 Attributable gold ounces from the Pueblo Viejo mine, an equity method investment, are not included in attributable gold ounces sold. 2 Represents attributable gold from Pueblo Viejo and does not include the Company's other equity method investments. Attributable gold ounces produced at Pueblo Viejo are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote 1. Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates.

NEWMONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in millions except per share) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 3,058 $ 3,065 $ 6,081 $ 5,937 Costs and expenses Costs applicable to sales (1) 1,708 1,281 3,143 2,528 Depreciation and amortization 559 561 1,106 1,114 Reclamation and remediation 49 57 110 103 Exploration 62 52 100 87 Advanced projects, research and development 45 37 89 68 General and administrative 73 64 137 129 Other expense, net 22 52 57 91 2,518 2,104 4,742 4,120 Other income (expense): Other income (loss), net (75 ) 50 (184 ) 11 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (57 ) (68 ) (119 ) (142 ) (132 ) (18 ) (303 ) (131 ) Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items 408 943 1,036 1,686 Income and mining tax benefit (expense) (33 ) (341 ) (247 ) (576 ) Equity income (loss) of affiliates 17 49 56 99 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 392 651 845 1,209 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 8 10 24 31 Net income (loss) 400 661 869 1,240 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (13 ) (11 ) (34 ) (31 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 387 $ 650 $ 835 $ 1,209 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders: Continuing operations $ 379 $ 640 $ 811 $ 1,178 Discontinued operations 8 10 24 31 $ 387 $ 650 $ 835 $ 1,209 Weighted average common shares (millions): Basic 794 801 793 801 Effect of employee stock-based awards 1 2 2 1 Diluted 795 803 795 802 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders per common share Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.48 $ 0.80 $ 1.02 $ 1.47 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04 $ 0.49 $ 0.81 $ 1.05 $ 1.51 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.48 $ 0.80 $ 1.02 $ 1.47 Discontinued operations 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.04 $ 0.49 $ 0.81 $ 1.05 $ 1.51

1 Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation.

NEWMONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 400 $ 661 $ 869 $ 1,240 Non-cash adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 559 561 1,106 1,114 Net loss (income) from discontinued operations (8 ) (10 ) (24 ) (31 ) Charges from pension settlement - - 130 - Deferred income taxes (70 ) 39 (111 ) 14 Reclamation and remediation 46 53 103 96 Change in fair value of investments 135 (26 ) 96 84 Stock-based compensation 22 21 40 38 Other non-cash adjustments (14 ) (40 ) 15 (130 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities (37 ) (266 ) (502 ) (591 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 1,033 993 1,722 1,834 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations 10 2 15 2 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,043 995 1,737 1,836 Investing activities: ? ? Additions to property, plant and mine development (519 ) (415 ) (956 ) (814 ) Contributions to equity method investees (39 ) (45 ) (91 ) (72 ) Payment relating to sale of La Zanja - - (45 ) - Proceeds from asset and investment sales 32 22 41 85 Return of investment from equity method investees 26 - 39 18 Acquisitions, net (15 ) (328 ) (15 ) (328 ) Purchases of investments (4 ) (12 ) (8 ) (16 ) Other 4 1 1 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (515 ) (777 ) (1,034 ) (1,127 ) Financing activities: ? ? Dividends paid to common stockholders (437 ) (440 ) (873 ) (881 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests (48 ) - (348 ) - Distributions to noncontrolling interests (44 ) (43 ) (103 ) (97 ) Repayment of debt - (550 ) (89 ) (550 ) Funding from noncontrolling interests 24 18 56 48 Payments for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation - (1 ) (36 ) (29 ) Payments on lease and other financing obligations (15 ) (18 ) (34 ) (36 ) Repurchases of common stock - (134 ) - (134 ) Other (2 ) 13 10 13 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (522 ) (1,155 ) (1,417 ) (1,666 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12 ) 2 (9 ) - Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6 ) (935 ) (723 ) (957 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,376 5,626 5,093 5,648 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,370 $ 4,691 $ 4,370 $ 4,691

NEWMONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: ? ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,307 $ 4,583 $ 4,307 $ 4,583 Restricted cash included in Other current assets - 1 - 1 Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets 63 107 63 107 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 4,370 $ 4,691 $ 4,370 $ 4,691

NEWMONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in millions) At June 30,

2022 At December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,307 $ 4,992 Trade receivables 364 337 Investments 51 82 Inventories 922 930 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 752 857 Other current assets 511 498 Current assets 6,907 7,696 Property, plant and mine development, net 24,131 24,124 Investments 3,203 3,243 Stockpiles and ore on leach pads 1,788 1,775 Deferred income tax assets 209 269 Goodwill 2,771 2,771 Other non-current assets 681 686 Total assets $ 39,690 $ 40,564 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 583 $ 518 Employee-related benefits 471 386 Income and mining taxes payable 178 384 Lease and other financing obligations 98 106 Debt - 87 Other current liabilities 1,121 1,173 Current liabilities 2,451 2,654 Debt 5,568 5,565 Lease and other financing obligations 507 544 Reclamation and remediation liabilities 5,844 5,839 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,976 2,144 Employee-related benefits 371 439 Silver streaming agreement 868 910 Other non-current liabilities 506 608 Total liabilities 18,091 18,703 Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest - 48 EQUITY Common stock 1,278 1,276 Treasury stock (236 ) (200 ) Additional paid-in capital 17,334 17,981 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11 ) (133 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 3,056 3,098 Newmont stockholders' equity 21,421 22,022 Noncontrolling interests 178 (209 ) Total equity 21,599 21,813 Total liabilities and equity $ 39,690 $ 40,564

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures within Part II, Item 7 within our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022 for further information on the Non-GAAP financial measures presented below, including why management believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted net income (loss) as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 per share data (1) per share data (1) basic diluted basic diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 387 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 835 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (8 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (24 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations 379 0.48 0.48 811 1.02 1.02 Pension settlement (2) - - - 130 0.16 0.16 Change in fair value of investments (3) 135 0.17 0.17 96 0.13 0.13 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales (4) - - - 35 0.04 0.04 Settlement costs (5) 5 - - 18 0.03 0.03 Reclamation and remediation charges (6) - - - 13 0.02 0.02 Impairment of long-lived and other assets (7) 2 - - 2 - - COVID-19 specific costs (8) 1 - - 1 - - Restructuring and severance (9) - - - 1 - - Other (10) (18 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (18 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Tax effect of adjustments (11) (25 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (62 ) (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (12) (117 ) (0.13 ) (0.13 ) (119 ) (0.14 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 362 $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 908 $ 1.15 $ 1.14 ? Weighted average common shares (millions): (13) 794 795 793 795

1 Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding. 2 Pension settlement, included in Other income (loss), net, represents pension settlement charges in 2022 related to the annuitization of certain defined benefit plans. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 3 Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities. For further information regarding our investments, refer to Note 10 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 4 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the loss recognized on the sale of the La Zanja equity method investment. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 5 Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily are comprised of legal settlement and a voluntary contribution made to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. 6 Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. Refer to Note 5 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement for further information. 7 Impairment of long-lived and other assets, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplied inventories. 8 COVID-19 specific costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily include amounts distributed from Newmont Global Community Support Fund to help host communities, governments and employees combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company. 10 Primarily comprised of a reimbursement of certain historical Goldcorp operational expenses related to a legacy project that reached commercial production in the second quarter of 2022, included in Other income (loss), net. 11 The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (10), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. 12 Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $37 and $49, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $(23) and $(26), net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $(5) and $(17), other tax adjustments of $(1) and $-, and a tax settlement in Mexico of $(125) and $(125). For further information on reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions, refer to Note 8 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 13 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 per share data (1) per share data (1) basic diluted basic diluted Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 650 $ 0.81 $ 0.81 $ 1,209 $ 1.51 $ 1.51 Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations (10 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (31 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations 640 0.80 0.80 1,178 1.47 1.47 Change in fair value of investments (2) (26 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) 84 0.10 0.10 Gain (loss) on asset and investment sales (3) - - - (43 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Reclamation and remediation charges (4) 20 0.02 0.02 30 0.04 0.04 Impairment of long-lived and other assets (5) 11 0.01 0.01 12 0.01 0.01 Settlement costs (6) 8 0.01 0.01 11 0.01 0.01 Restructuring and severance, net (7) 5 - - 9 0.01 0.01 COVID-19 specific costs (8) 1 - - 2 - - Tax effect of adjustments (9) (11 ) - - (30 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, net (10) 22 0.03 0.02 11 0.02 0.02 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 670 $ 0.84 $ 0.83 $ 1,264 $ 1.58 $ 1.58 ? Weighted average common shares (millions): (11) 801 803 801 802

1 Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding. 2 Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses on marketable and other equity securities and our investment instruments. For further information regarding our investments, refer to Note 10 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 3 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents a gain on the sale of TMAC. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 4 Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. Refer to Note 5 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. 5 Impairment of long-lived and other assets, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories. 6 Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents certain costs associated with legal and other settlements. 7 Restructuring and severance, net, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company. Total amount is presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $- and $(1), respectively. 8 COVID-19 specific costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily includes amounts distributed from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund to help host communities, governments and employees combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted net income (loss) has not been adjusted for $19 and $40, respectively, of incremental COVID-19 costs incurred as a result of actions taken to protect against the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic at our operational sites. Refer to Note 6 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information. 9 The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (8), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate. 10 Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, net, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense), is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, alternative minimum tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 is due to increases or (decreases) to net operating losses, tax credit carryovers and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $9 and $30 respectively, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $11 and $(17) respectively, changes to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $22 and $22 respectively, and other tax adjustments of $(17) and $(19), respectively. Total amount is presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $(3) and $(5), respectively. 11 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares, which are calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

? Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ? 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 387 $ 650 $ 835 $ 1,209 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 13 11 34 31 Net loss (Income) from discontinued operations (8 ) (10 ) (24 ) (31 ) Equity loss (income) of affiliates (17 ) (49 ) (56 ) (99 ) Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 33 341 247 576 Depreciation and amortization 559 561 1,106 1,114 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 57 68 119 142 EBITDA $ 1,024 $ 1,572 $ 2,261 $ 2,942 Adjustments: Pension settlement (1) - - 130 - Change in fair value of investments (2) 135 (26 ) 96 84 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales (3) - - 35 (43 ) Settlement costs (4) 5 8 18 11 Reclamation and remediation charges (5) - 20 13 30 Impairment of long-lived and other assets (6) 2 11 2 12 COVID-19 specific costs (7) 1 1 1 2 Restructuring and severance (8) - 5 1 10 Other (9) (18 ) - (18 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,149 $ 1,591 $ 2,539 $ 3,048

1 Pension settlement, included in Other income (loss), net, represents pension settlement charges in 2022 related to the annuitization of certain defined benefit plans. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 2 Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investments in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities. For further information regarding our investments, refer to Note 10 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 3 (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the loss recognized on the sale of the La Zanja equity method investment in 2022 and a gain on the sale of TMAC in 2021. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 4 Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of a legal settlement and a voluntary contribution made to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine in 2022. 5 Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation, represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. Refer to Note 5 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement for further information. 6 Impairment of long-lived and other assets, included in Other expense, net, represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplied inventories. 7 COVID-19 specific costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily include amounts distributed from Newmont Global Community Support Fund to help host communities, governments and employees combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net, primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company for all periods presented. 9 Primarily comprised of a reimbursement of certain historical Goldcorp operational expenses related to a legacy project that reached commercial production in the second quarter of 2022, included in Other income (loss), net.

Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items is reconciled to NGM EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income (Loss) before Income and Mining Tax and other Items, NGM (1) $ 91 $ 170 $ 244 $ 337 Depreciation and amortization (1) 127 128 252 255 NGM EBITDA $ 218 $ 298 $ 496 $ 592

1 Refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Free Cash Flow

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,043 $ 995 $ 1,737 $ 1,836 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations $ (10 ) (2 ) (15 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations $ 1,033 993 1,722 1,834 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development $ (519 ) (415 ) (956 ) (814 ) Free Cash Flow $ 514 $ 578 $ 766 $ 1,020 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1) $ (515 ) $ (777 ) $ (1,034 ) $ (1,127 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (522 ) $ (1,155 ) $ (1,417 ) $ (1,666 )

1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Attributable Free Cash Flow

Management uses Attributable Free Cash Flow as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations that are attributable to the Company. Attributable Free Cash Flow is Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities after deducting net cash flows from operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations after deducting net cash flows from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Additions to property, plant and mine development after deducting property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests. The Company believes that Attributable Free Cash Flow is useful as one of the bases for comparing the Company's performance with its competitors. Although Attributable Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, the Company's calculation of Attributable Free Cash Flow is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP Attributable Free Cash Flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders as an indicator of the Company's performance, or as an alternative to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. The Company's definition of Attributable Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view Attributable Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Attributable Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Attributable Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Consolidated Attributable to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Consolidated Attributable to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,043 $ (20 ) $ 1,023 $ 1,737 $ (53 ) $ 1,684 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations (10 ) - (10 ) (15 ) - (15 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 1,033 (20 ) 1,013 1,722 (53 ) 1,669 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2) (519 ) 3 (516 ) (956 ) 21 (935 ) Free Cash Flow $ 514 $ (17 ) $ 497 $ 766 $ (32 ) $ 734 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3) $ (515 ) $ (1,034 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (522 ) $ (1,417 )

1 Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests. 2 For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Yanacocha and Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $82 and $13, respectively, on a cash basis. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Yanacocha and Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $150 and $24, respectively, on a cash basis. 3 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Consolidated Attributable to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Consolidated Attributable to

noncontrolling

interests (1) Attributable to

Newmont

Stockholders Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 995 $ (33 ) $ 962 $ 1,836 $ (53 ) $ 1,783 Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations (2 ) - (2 ) (2 ) - (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations 993 (33 ) 960 1,834 (53 ) 1,781 Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2) (415 ) 15 (400 ) (814 ) 31 (783 ) Free Cash Flow $ 578 $ (18 ) $ 560 $ 1,020 $ (22 ) $ 998 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3) $ (777 ) $ (1,127 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (1,155 ) $ (1,666 )

1 Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relate to Yanacocha (48.65%) and Merian (25%). 2 For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Yanacocha and Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $26 and $11, respectively, on a cash basis. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Yanacocha and Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development f $54 and $22, respectively, on a cash basis. 3 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.?

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce are calculated by dividing the costs applicable to sales of gold and other metals by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold, respectively. These measures are calculated for the periods presented on a consolidated basis.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Costs applicable to sales (1)(2) $ 1,381 $ 1,091 $ 2,565 $ 2,156 Gold sold (thousand ounces) 1,482 1,444 2,811 2,861 Costs applicable to sales per ounce (3) $ 932 $ 755 $ 912 $ 754

1 Includes by-product credits of $26 and $72 during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $53 and $127 during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 2 Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 3 Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Costs applicable to sales (1)(2) $ 327 $ 190 $ 578 $ 372 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (thousand ounces) (3) 333 302 683 629 Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce (4) $ 983 $ 629 $ 846 $ 590

1 Includes by-product credits of $2 and $2 during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $4 and $3 during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively 2 Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 3 Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing for 2022 and Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($2.75/lb.), Silver ($22.00/oz.), Lead ($0.90/lb.) and Zinc ($1.05/lb.) pricing for 2021. 4 Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce for Nevada Gold Mines (NGM)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost applicable to sales, NGM (1)(2) $ 302 $ 215 $ 559 $ 442 Gold sold (thousand ounces), NGM 291 285 578 590 Costs applicable to sales per ounce, NGM (3) $ 1,035 $ 753 $ 967 $ 749

1 See Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. 2 Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 3 Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

All-In Sustaining Costs

All-in sustaining costs represent the sum of certain costs, recognized as GAAP financial measures, that management considers to be associated with production. All-in sustaining costs per ounce amounts are calculated by dividing all-in sustaining costs by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Costs

Applicable

to

Sales(1)(2)(3) Reclamation

Costs(4) Advanced

Projects,

Research and

Development and

Exploration(5) General and

Administrative Other

Expense,

Net(6) Treatment

and

Refining

Costs Sustaining

Capital

and Lease

Related

Costs(7)(8) All-In

Sustaining

Costs Ounces

(000)

Sold All-In

Sustaining

Costs Per

oz.(9) Gold CC&V $ 49 $ 4 $ 2 $ - $ 2 $ - $ 14 $ 71 46 $ 1,553 Musselwhite 53 1 2 - - - 11 67 40 1,693 Porcupine 71 1 4 - - - 14 90 68 1,328 Éléonore 71 2 1 - 2 - 14 90 47 1,922 Peñasquito (10) 127 3 1 - - 6 18 155 130 1,187 Other North America - - - 2 - - - 2 - - North America 371 11 10 2 4 6 71 475 331 1,437 Yanacocha 73 6 2 - 4 - 6 91 69 1,321 Merian 94 1 4 - 1 - 13 113 96 1,173 Cerro Negro 71 2 1 - 1 - 11 86 78 1,106 Other South America - - - 2 - - - 2 - - South America 238 9 7 2 6 - 30 292 243 1,203 Boddington 181 4 1 - 1 5 14 206 241 854 Tanami 84 1 1 - 2 - 28 116 132 873 Other Australia - - 1 2 - - 1 4 - - Australia 265 5 3 2 3 5 43 326 373 873 Ahafo 129 2 - - - - 22 153 135 1,130 Akyem 76 8 - - - - 7 91 109 837 Other Africa - - 1 3 - - 1 5 - - Africa 205 10 1 3 - - 30 249 244 1,017 Nevada Gold Mines 302 3 4 2 - - 57 368 291 1,263 Nevada 302 3 4 2 - - 57 368 291 1,263 Corporate and Other - - 16 50 - - 2 68 - - Total Gold $ 1,381 $ 38 $ 41 $ 61 $ 13 $ 11 $ 233 $ 1,778 1,482 $ 1,199 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (11) Peñasquito (10) $ 278 $ 5 $ 4 $ - $ 1 $ 32 $ 35 $ 355 264 $ 1,347 Other North America - - - - - - - - - - North America 278 5 4 - 1 32 35 355 264 1,349 Boddington 49 - 1 - - 3 3 56 69 818 Other Australia - - - 1 - - - 1 - - Australia 49 - 1 1 - 3 3 57 69 829 Corporate and Other - - 3 11 - - 1 15 - - Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 327 $ 5 $ 8 $ 12 $ 1 $ 35 $ 39 $ 427 333 $ 1,286 Consolidated $ 1,708 $ 43 $ 49 $ 73 $ 14 $ 46 $ 272 $ 2,205

1 Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 2 Includes by-product credits of $28 and excludes co-product revenues of $336. 3 Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $2 at CC&V and $27 at NGM. 4 Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $16 and $27, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $29 and $4, respectively. 5 Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $1 at Peñasquito, $1 at Other North America, $3 at Yanacocha, $2 at Merian, $3 at Cerro Negro, $11 at Other South America, $6 at Tanami, $4 at Other Australia, $7 at Ahafo, $4 at Akyem, $5 at NGM and $10 at Corporate and Other, totaling $58 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. 6 Other expense, net is adjusted for settlement costs of $5, impairment of long-lived and other assets of $2 and distributions from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund of $1. 7 Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $94 for North America, $30 for South America, $43 for Australia, $29 for Africa, $57 for Nevada, and $3 for Corporate and Other, totaling $256 and excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $263. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022 for discussion of major development projects. 8 Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $16. 9 Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. 10 Costs applicable to sales includes $70 related to the Peñasquito Profit-Sharing Agreement. For further information, refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022. 11 Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing for 2022.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Costs

Applicable

to

Sales(1)(2)(3) Reclamation

Costs(4) Advanced

Projects,

Research and

Development and

Exploration(5) General and

Administrative Other

Expense,

Net(6)(7) Treatment

and

Refining

Costs Sustaining

Capital

and Lease

Related

Costs(8)(9) All-In

Sustaining

Costs Ounces

(000)

Sold All-In

Sustaining

Costs Per

oz.(10) Gold CC&V $ 59 $ 1 $ 5 $ - $ - $ - $ 7 $ 72 63 $ 1,142 Musselwhite 37 1 2 - 1 - 9 50 35 1,420 Porcupine 61 1 5 - - - 13 80 66 1,193 Éléonore 65 - 1 - 1 - 19 86 67 1,287 Peñasquito 95 2 - - 1 5 14 117 181 656 Other North America - - (1 ) - 1 - - - - - North America 317 5 12 - 4 5 62 405 412 985 Yanacocha 32 24 - - 8 - 6 70 68 1,029 Merian 83 1 3 - 2 - 10 99 108 909 Cerro Negro 69 2 - - 4 - 14 89 79 1,133 Other South America - - - 2 1 - - 3 - - South America 184 27 3 2 15 - 30 261 255 1,022 Boddington 162 3 1 - - 3 24 193 189 1,023 Tanami 65 1 1 - 2 - 30 99 109 919 Other Australia - - - 2 1 - 2 5 - - Australia 227 4 2 2 3 3 56 297 298 997 Ahafo 92 2 1 - 2 - 19 116 104 1,122 Akyem 56 7 1 - 1 - 11 76 90 828 Other Africa - - 1 2 - - - 3 - - Africa 148 9 3 2 3 - 30 195 194 1,000 Nevada Gold Mines 215 3 4 2 2 - 54 280 285 985 Nevada 215 3 4 2 2 - 54 280 285 985 Corporate and Other - - 14 38 (2 ) - 5 55 - - Total Gold $ 1,091 $ 48 $ 38 $ 46 $ 25 $ 8 $ 237 $ 1,493 1,444 $ 1,035 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (11) Peñasquito $ 152 $ 3 $ 1 $ - $ 2 $ 14 $ 25 $ 197 260 $ 755 Other North America - - - 1 - - - 1 - - North America 152 3 1 1 2 14 25 198 260 761 Boddington 38 - 1 - - 2 5 46 42 1,088 Other Australia - - - 1 - - - 1 - - Australia 38 - 1 1 - 2 5 47 42 1,113 Corporate and Other - - 6 16 - - 1 23 - - Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 190 $ 3 $ 8 $ 18 $ 2 $ 16 $ 31 $ 268 302 $ 886 Consolidated $ 1,281 $ 51 $ 46 $ 64 $ 27 $ 24 $ 268 $ 1,761

1 Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 2 Includes by-product credits of $74 and excludes co-product revenues of $435. 3 Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $5 at CC&V. 4 Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $20 and $31, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $13 and $24, respectively. 5 Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $2 at Porcupine, $1 at Éléonore, $2 at Other North America, $3 at Yanacocha, $1 at Cerro Negro, $9 at Other South America, $7 at Tanami, $4 at Other Australia, $4 at Ahafo, $1 at Akyem, $4 at NGM and $4 at Corporate and Other, totaling $43 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. 6 Care and maintenance, included in Other expense, net, includes $2 at Tanami of cash care and maintenance costs associated with the site temporarily being placed into care and maintenance or operating at reduced levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period ended June 30, 2021 that we would have continued to incur if the site were not temporarily placed into care and maintenance. 7 Other expense, net is adjusted for impairment of long-lived and other assets of $11, settlement costs of $8, restructuring and severance of $5 and distributions from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund of $1. 8 Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $74 for North America, $30 for South America, $58 for Australia, $29 for Africa, $54 for Nevada, and $6 for Corporate and Other, totaling $251 and excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $164. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022 for discussion of major development projects. 9 Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $17. 10 Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. 11 Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($2.75/lb.), Silver ($22.00/oz.), Lead ($0.90/lb.) and Zinc ($1.05/lb.) pricing for 2021.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Costs

Applicable

to

Sales(1)(2)(3) Reclamation

Costs(4) Advanced

Projects,

Research and

Development

and

Exploration(5) General and

Administrative Other

Expense,

Net(6) Treatment

and

Refining

Costs Sustaining

Capital and

Lease

Related

Costs(7)(8) All-In

Sustaining

Costs Ounces

(000)

Sold All-In

Sustaining

Costs Per

oz.(9) Gold CC&V $ 101 $ 7 $ 3 $ - $ 3 $ - $ 18 $ 132 82 $ 1,608 Musselwhite 96 3 3 - 1 - 17 120 72 1,670 Porcupine 137 2 6 - - - 23 168 128 1,313 Éléonore 133 4 1 - 3 - 26 167 97 1,734 Peñasquito (10) 214 5 2 - 1 13 32 267 264 1,013 Other North America - - - 3 1 - - 4 - - North America 681 21 15 3 9 13 116 858 643 1,336 Yanacocha 140 10 2 - 7 - 11 170 137 1,243 Merian 181 3 5 - 2 - 24 215 199 1,079 Cerro Negro 134 3 1 - 7 - 22 167 142 1,172 Other South America - - - 5 - - - 5 - - South America 455 16 8 5 16 - 57 557 478 1,164 Boddington 343 9 2 - 1 8 27 390 439 888 Tanami 149 1 4 - 5 - 57 216 231 933 Other Australia - - 1 4 - - 4 9 - - Australia 492 10 7 4 6 8 88 615 670 917 Ahafo 235 4 1 - 1 - 44 285 243 1,171 Akyem 143 15 1 - - - 17 176 199 884 Other Africa - - 1 5 - - 1 7 - - Africa 378 19 3 5 1 - 62 468 442 1,057 Nevada Gold Mines 559 4 7 5 - 1 103 679 578 1,176 Nevada 559 4 7 5 - 1 103 679 578 1,176 Corporate and Other - - 39 93 (1 ) - 6 137 - - Total Gold $ 2,565 $ 70 $ 79 $ 115 $ 31 $ 22 $ 432 $ 3,314 2,811 $ 1,179 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (11) Peñasquito(10) $ 483 $ 10 $ 6 $ - $ 4 $ 65 $ 68 $ 636 559 $ 1,138 Other North America - - - 1 - - - 1 - - North America 483 10 6 1 4 65 68 637 559 1,140 Boddington 95 1 1 - - 5 7 109 124 881 Other Australia - - - 1 - - 1 2 - - Australia 95 1 1 1 - 5 8 111 124 895 Corporate and Other - - 8 20 - - 1 29 - - Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 578 $ 11 $ 15 $ 22 $ 4 $ 70 $ 77 $ 777 683 $ 1,138 Consolidated $ 3,143 $ 81 $ 94 $ 137 $ 35 $ 92 $ 509 $ 4,091

1 Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 2 Includes by-product credits of $57 and excludes co-product revenues of $845. 3 Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $7 at CC&V, $3 at Merian and $28 at NGM. 4 Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $32 and $49, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $57 and $21, respectively. 5 Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $1 at Porcupine, $3 at Peñasquito, $1 at Other North America, $4 at Yanacocha, $4 at Merian, $6 at Cerro Negro, $20 at Other South America, $9 at Tanami, $7 at Other Australia, $10 at Ahafo, $7 at Akyem, $8 at NGM and $14 at Corporate and Other, totaling $95 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. 6 Other expense, net is adjusted for settlement costs of $18, impairment of long-lived and other assets of $2, restructuring and severance costs of $1 and distributions from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund of $1. 7 Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $160 for North America, $57 for South America, $89 for Australia, $60 for Africa, $103 for Nevada, and $7 for Corporate and Other, totaling $476 and excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $480. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022 for discussion of major development projects. 8 Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $33. 9 Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. 10 Costs applicable to sales includes $70 related to the Peñasquito Profit-Sharing Agreement. For further information, refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022. 11 Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing for 2022.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Costs

Applicable

to

Sales (1)(2)(3) Reclamation

Costs (4) Advanced

Projects, Research and

Development

and

Exploration(5) General and

Administrative Other

Expense,

Net(6)(7) Treatment

and

Refining

Costs Sustaining

Capital and

Lease

Related

Costs(8)(9) All-In

Sustaining

Costs Ounces

(000)

Sold All-In

Sustaining

Costs Per

oz.(10) Gold CC&V $ 120 $ 3 $ 5 $ - $ - $ - $ 16 $ 144 119 $ 1,209 Musselwhite 76 1 4 - 1 - 18 100 74 1,359 Porcupine 127 2 9 - - - 22 160 140 1,146 Éléonore 118 1 2 - 3 - 37 161 128 1,258 Peñasquito 184 4 1 - 4 15 30 238 371 644 Other North America - - - 2 1 - - 3 - - North America 625 11 21 2 9 15 123 806 832 971 Yanacocha 82 36 2 - 16 - 8 144 129 1,117 Merian 164 2 3 - 3 - 20 192 216 887 Cerro Negro 109 3 1 - 10 - 25 148 126 1,181 Other South America - - - 4 2 - - 6 - - South America 355 41 6 4 31 - 53 490 471 1,041 Boddington 293 6 3 - - 6 80 388 335 1,157 Tanami 135 1 2 - 3 - 55 196 231 854 Other Australia - - - 5 1 - 3 9 - - Australia 428 7 5 5 4 6 138 593 566 1,048 Ahafo 184 4 3 - 3 - 36 230 208 1,108 Akyem 122 15 1 - 1 - 19 158 194 806 Other Africa - - 1 4 - - - 5 - - Africa 306 19 5 4 4 - 55 393 402 974 Nevada Gold Mines 442 5 6 5 2 - 85 545 590 924 Nevada 442 5 6 5 2 - 85 545 590 924 Corporate and Other - - 39 91 - - 8 138 - - Total Gold $ 2,156 $ 83 $ 82 $ 111 $ 50 $ 21 $ 462 $ 2,965 2,861 $ 1,037 Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (11) Peñasquito $ 307 $ 5 $ 1 $ - $ 6 $ 57 $ 48 $ 424 558 $ 760 Other North America - - - 1 - - - 1 - - North America 307 5 1 1 6 57 48 425 558 762 Boddington 65 1 1 - - 3 17 87 71 1,216 Other Australia - - - 1 - - - 1 - - Australia 65 1 1 1 - 3 17 88 71 1,231 Corporate and Other - - 6 16 - - 1 23 - - Total Gold Equivalent Ounces $ 372 $ 6 $ 8 $ 18 $ 6 $ 60 $ 66 $ 536 629 $ 851 Consolidated $ 2,528 $ 89 $ 90 $ 129 $ 56 $ 81 $ 528 $ 3,501

1 Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 2 Includes by-product credits of $130 and excludes co-product revenues of $825. 3 Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $9 at CC&V and $10 at NGM. 4 Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $40 and $49, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $26 and $37, respectively. 5 Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $3 at CC&V, $3 at Porcupine, $2 at Éléonore, $2 at Other North America, $4 at Yanacocha, $1 at Merian, $1 at Cerro Negro, $15 at Other South America, $9 at Tanami, $6 at Other Australia, $5 at Ahafo, $2 at Akyem, $8 at NGM and $4 at Corporate and Other, totaling $65 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation. 6 Care and maintenance, included in Other expense, net, includes $2 at Tanami of cash care and maintenance costs associated with the site temporarily being placed into care and maintenance or operating at reduced levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period ended June 30, 2021 that we would have continued to incur if the site were not temporarily placed into care and maintenance. 7 Other expense, net is adjusted for impairment of long-lived and other assets of $12, settlement costs of $11, restructuring and severance costs of $10 and distributions from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund of $2. 8 Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $147 for North America, $53 for South America, $146 for Australia, $54 for Africa, $85 for Nevada, and $9 for Corporate and Other, totaling $494 and excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $320. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022 for discussion of major development projects. 9 Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $34. 10 Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding. 11 Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($2.75/lb.), Silver ($22.00/oz.), Lead ($0.90/lb.) and Zinc ($1.05/lb.) pricing for 2021.

A reconciliation of the 2022 Gold AISC outlook to the 2022 Gold CAS outlook, the 2022 Co-product AISC outlook to the 2022 Co-product CAS outlook and the 2022 Total GEO AISC outlook to the 2022 Total GEO CAS outlook are provided below. The estimates in the table below are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws.

2022 Outlook - Gold (1)(2) (in millions, except ounces and per ounce) Outlook Estimate Cost Applicable to Sales (3)(4) $ 5,330 Reclamation Costs (5) 150 Advanced Projects & Exploration (6) 150 General and Administrative (7) 235 Other Expense 50 Treatment and Refining Costs 60 Sustaining Capital (8) 875 Sustaining Finance Lease Payments 40 All-in Sustaining Costs $ 6,890 Ounces (000) Sold (9) 6,000 All-in Sustaining Costs per Oz $ 1,150

1 The reconciliation is provided for illustrative purposes in order to better describe management's estimates of the components of the calculation. Estimates for each component of the forward-looking All-in sustaining costs per ounce are independently calculated and, as a result, the total All-in sustaining costs and the All-in sustaining costs per ounce may not sum to the component ranges. While a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided for 2022 AISC Gold, Co-Product and Total GEO Outlook on a consolidated basis, a reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts. 2 All values are presented on a consolidated basis for Newmont. 3 Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 4 Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments. 5 Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs. 6 Advanced Project and Exploration excludes non-sustaining advanced projects and exploration. 7 Includes stock based compensation. 8 Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and change in accrued capital. 9 Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site and excludes production from Pueblo Viejo.

2022 Outlook - Co-Product (1)(2) (in millions, except GEO and per GEO) Outlook Estimate Cost Applicable to Sales (3)(4) $ 970 Reclamation Costs (5) 20 Advanced Projects & Exploration (6) 20 General and Administrative (7) 35 Other Expense 20 Treatment and Refining Costs 160 Sustaining Capital (8) 125 Sustaining Finance Lease Payments 20 All-in Sustaining Costs $ 1,370 Co-Product GEO (000) Sold (9) 1,300 All-in Sustaining Costs per Co Product GEO $ 1,050

1 The reconciliation is provided for illustrative purposes in order to better describe management's estimates of the components of the calculation. Estimates for each component of the forward-looking All-in sustaining costs per ounce are independently calculated and, as a result, the total All-in sustaining costs and the All-in sustaining costs per ounce may not sum to the component ranges. While a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided for 2022 AISC Gold, Co-Product and Total GEO Outlook on a consolidated basis, a reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts. 2 All values are presented on a consolidated basis for Newmont. 3 Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 4 Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments. 5 Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs. 6 Advanced Project and Exploration excludes non-sustaining advanced projects and exploration. 7 Includes stock based compensation. 8 Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and change in accrued capital. 9 Co-Product GEO are all non-gold co-products (Peñasquito silver, zinc, lead, Boddington copper).

2022 Outlook - Total GEO (1)(2) (in millions, except GEO and per GEO) Outlook Estimate Cost Applicable to Sales (3)(4) $ 6,300 Reclamation Costs (5) 170 Advanced Projects and Exploration (6) 170 General and Administrative (7) 270 Other Expense 70 Treatment and Refining Costs 220 Sustaining Capital (8) 1,000 Sustaining Finance Lease Payments 60 All-in Sustaining Costs $ 8,260 Total GEO (000) Sold (9) 7,300 All-in Sustaining Costs per Total GEO $ 1,130

1 The reconciliation is provided for illustrative purposes in order to better describe management's estimates of the components of the calculation. Estimates for each component of the forward-looking All-in sustaining costs per ounce are independently calculated and, as a result, the total All-in sustaining costs and the All-in sustaining costs per ounce may not sum to the component ranges. While a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided for 2022 AISC Gold, Co-Product and Total GEO Outlook on a consolidated basis, a reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts. 2 All values are presented on a consolidated basis for Newmont. 3 Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation. 4 Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments. 5 Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs. 6 Advanced Project and Exploration excludes non-sustaining advanced projects and exploration. 7 Includes stock based compensation. 8 Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and change in accrued capital. 9 Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site and excludes production from Pueblo Viejo. Total GEO represents gold and non-gold co-products (Peñasquito silver, zinc, lead, Boddington copper).

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

Management uses net debt to Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA represents the ratio of the Company's debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, to Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, net income (loss), operating income (loss), or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Although Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements by other companies, our calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA measure is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. The Company believes that net debt to Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors. Management's determination of the components of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is evaluated periodically and based, in part, on a review of non-GAAP financial measures used by mining industry analysts. Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders $ 387 $ 448 $ (46 ) $ 3 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 13 21 (718 ) (246 ) Net loss (income) from discontinued operations (8 ) (16 ) (15 ) (11 ) Equity loss (income) of affiliates (17 ) (39 ) (28 ) (39 ) Income and mining tax expense (benefit) 33 214 300 222 Depreciation and amortization 559 547 639 570 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 57 62 66 66 EBITDA 1,024 1,237 198 565 EBITDA Adjustments: Change in fair value of investments 135 (39 ) (45 ) 96 Settlement costs 5 13 - - Impairment of long-lived and other assets 2 - 7 6 COVID-19 specific costs 1 - 2 1 Pension settlement - 130 4 - (Gain) loss on asset and investment sales - 35 (166 ) (3 ) Reclamation and remediation charges - 13 1,587 79 Restructuring and severance - 1 1 - Loss on debt extinguishment - - 11 - Loss on assets held for sale - - - 571 Impairment of investments - - - 1 Other (18 ) - - - Adjusted EBITDA 1,149 1,390 1,599 1,316 12 month trailing Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,454 Total Debt $ 5,568 Lease and other financing obligations 605 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 4,307 Total net debt $ 1,866 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 0.3

Net average realized price per ounce/ pound

Average realized price per ounce/ pound are non-GAAP financial measures. The measures are calculated by dividing the net consolidated gold, copper, silver, lead and zinc sales by the consolidated gold ounces, copper pounds, silver ounces, lead pounds and zinc pounds sold, respectively. These measures are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. Average realized price per ounce/ pound statistics are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated gold sales, net $ 2,722 $ 2,630 $ 5,236 $ 5,112 Consolidated copper sales, net 76 80 175 132 Consolidated silver sales, net 140 175 296 343 Consolidated lead sales, net 28 43 72 87 Consolidated zinc sales, net 92 137 302 263 Total sales $ 3,058 $ 3,065 $ 6,081 $ 5,937

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Gold Copper Silver Lead Zinc (ounces) (pounds) (ounces) (pounds) (pounds) Consolidated sales: Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 2,754 $ 102 $ 148 $ 35 $ 150 Provisional pricing mark-to-market (21 ) (23 ) (15 ) (6 ) (40 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 20 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 2,733 79 153 29 110 Treatment and refining charges (11 ) (3 ) (13 ) (1 ) (18 ) Net $ 2,722 $ 76 $ 140 $ 28 $ 92 Consolidated ounces (thousands)/pounds (millions) sold 1,482 25 8,066 35 85 Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (1) Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 1,858 $ 4.03 $ 18.41 $ 0.99 $ 1.76 Provisional pricing mark-to-market (14 ) (0.92 ) (1.81 ) (0.16 ) (0.47 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 2.45 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 1,844 3.11 19.05 0.83 1.29 Treatment and refining charges (8 ) (0.12 ) (1.63 ) (0.03 ) (0.21 ) Net $ 1,836 $ 2.99 $ 17.42 $ 0.80 $ 1.08

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Gold Copper Silver Lead Zinc (ounces) (pounds) (ounces) (pounds) (pounds) Consolidated sales: Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 2,625 $ 81 $ 160 $ 41 $ 135 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 13 1 9 2 4 Silver streaming amortization - - 18 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 2,638 82 187 43 139 Treatment and refining charges (8 ) (2 ) (12 ) - (2 ) Net $ 2,630 $ 80 $ 175 $ 43 $ 137 Consolidated ounces (thousands)/pounds (millions) sold 1,444 19 7,615 42 102 Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (1) Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 1,819 $ 4.40 $ 20.94 $ 0.97 $ 1.33 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 9 0.07 1.15 0.07 0.03 Silver streaming amortization - - 2.44 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 1,828 4.47 24.53 1.04 1.36 Treatment and refining charges (5 ) (0.10 ) (1.53 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net $ 1,823 $ 4.37 $ 23.00 $ 1.02 $ 1.34

1 Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Gold Copper Silver Lead Zinc (ounces) (pounds) (ounces) (pounds) (pounds) Consolidated sales: Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 5,256 $ 194 $ 296 $ 79 $ 356 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 2 (14 ) (12 ) (5 ) (18 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 39 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 5,258 180 323 74 338 Treatment and refining charges (22 ) (5 ) (27 ) (2 ) (36 ) Net $ 5,236 $ 175 $ 296 $ 72 $ 302 Consolidated ounces (thousands)/pounds (millions) sold 2,811 46 15,718 77 205 Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (1) Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 1,870 $ 4.24 $ 18.89 $ 1.03 $ 1.74 Provisional pricing mark-to-market 1 (0.31 ) (0.75 ) (0.06 ) (0.09 ) Silver streaming amortization - - 2.45 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 1,871 3.93 20.59 0.97 1.65 Treatment and refining charges (8 ) (0.12 ) (1.74 ) (0.03 ) (0.18 ) Net $ 1,863 $ 3.81 $ 18.85 $ 0.94 $ 1.47

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Gold Copper Silver Lead Zinc (ounces) (pounds) (ounces) (pounds) (pounds) Consolidated sales: Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 5,148 $ 129 $ 323 $ 100 $ 286 Provisional pricing mark-to-market (15 ) 6 9 (11 ) 4 Silver streaming amortization - - 39 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 5,133 135 371 89 290 Treatment and refining charges (21 ) (3 ) (28 ) (2 ) (27 ) Net $ 5,112 $ 132 $ 343 $ 87 $ 263 Consolidated ounces (thousands)/pounds (millions) sold 2,861 31 16,146 92 221 Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (1) Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact $ 1,800 $ 4.21 $ 19.99 $ 1.08 $ 1.29 Provisional pricing mark-to-market (5 ) 0.19 0.57 (0.11 ) 0.02 Silver streaming amortization - - 2.44 - - Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact 1,795 4.40 23.00 0.97 1.31 Treatment and refining charges (7 ) (0.10 ) (1.73 ) (0.02 ) (0.12 ) Net $ 1,788 $ 4.30 $ 21.27 $ 0.95 $ 1.19

1 Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.?

Gold by-product metrics

Copper, sliver, lead and zinc are by-products often obtained during the process of extracting and processing the primary ore-body. In our GAAP Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, the value of these by-products is recorded as a credit to our CAS and the value of the primary ore is recorded as Sales. In certain instances, copper, silver, lead and zinc are co-products, or a significant resource in the primary ore-body, and the revenue is recorded as Sales in our GAAP Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Gold by-product metrics are non-GAAP financial measures that serve as a basis for comparing the Company's performance with certain competitors. As Newmont's operations are primarily focused on gold production, "Gold by-product metrics" were developed to allow investors to view Sales, CAS per ounce and AISC per ounce calculations that classify all copper, silver, lead and zinc production as a by-product, even when copper, silver, lead or zinc is a significant resource in the primary ore-body. These metrics are calculated by subtracting copper, silver, lead and zinc sales recognized from Sales and including these amounts as offsets to CAS.

Gold by-product metrics are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. These metrics are intended to provide supplemental information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently as a result of differences in the underlying accounting principles, policies applied and in accounting frameworks, such as in IFRS.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated gold sales, net $ 2,722 $ 2,630 $ 5,236 $ 5,112 Consolidated other metal sales, net 336 435 845 825 Sales $ 3,058 $ 3,065 $ 6,081 $ 5,937 Costs applicable to sales $ 1,708 $ 1,281 $ 3,143 $ 2,528 Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net (336 ) (435 ) (845 ) (825 ) By-Product costs applicable to sales $ 1,372 $ 846 $ 2,298 $ 1,703 Gold sold (thousand ounces) 1,482 1,444 2,811 2,861 Total Gold CAS per ounce (by-product) (1) $ 926 $ 586 $ 818 $ 595 Total AISC $ 2,205 $ 1,761 $ 4,091 $ 3,501 Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net (336 ) (435 ) (845 ) (825 ) By-Product AISC $ 1,869 $ 1,326 $ 3,246 $ 2,676 Gold sold (thousand ounces) 1,482 1,444 2,811 2,861 Total Gold AISC per ounce (by-product) (1) $ 1,261 $ 918 $ 1,155 $ 935

1 Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including Outlook:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, (i) estimates of future production and sales, including production outlook, average future production and upside potential; (ii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; (iv) expectations regarding the Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 projects, including, without limitation, expectations for production, milling, costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs, capital costs, mine life extension, construction completion, commercial production and other timelines; (v) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures; (vi) expectations regarding free cash flow and returns to stockholders, including with respect to future dividends and future share repurchases; and (vii) other outlook. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Uncertainties relating to the impacts of Covid-19, include, without limitation, general macroeconomic uncertainty and changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the jurisdictions in which we operate, the ability to operate following changing governmental restrictions on travel and operations (including, without limitation, the duration of restrictions, including access to sites, ability to transport and ship doré, access to processing and refinery facilities, impacts to international trade, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, impacts to productivity and operations in connection with decisions intended to protect the health and safety of the workforce, their families and neighboring communities), the impact of additional waves or variations of Covid, and the availability and impact of Covid vaccinations in the areas and countries in which we operate. Such uncertainties could result in operating sites being placed into care and maintenance and impact estimates, costs and timing of projects. Although the Company does not currently have operations in Ukraine, Russia or other parts of Europe, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in uncertainties in the market which could impact certain planning assumptions, including, but not limited to commodity and currency prices, costs and supply chain availabilities. Investors are reminded that future dividends beyond the dividend payable on September 22, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2022 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend payout or dividend yield has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends are "forward-looking statements" and the Company's dividend framework is non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. Investors are also cautioned that the extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including trading volume, market conditions, legal requirements, business conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be discontinued at any time, and the program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares of its common stock or to repurchase the full authorized amount during the authorization period. Consequently, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate such share repurchase authorization in the future. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, each filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the heading "Risk Factors", available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Notice Regarding Reserve and Resource:

Unless otherwise stated herein, the reserves stated in this release represent estimates at December 31, 2021, which could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. Estimates of proven and probable reserves are subject to considerable uncertainty. Such estimates are, or will be, to a large extent, based on metal prices and interpretations of geologic data obtained from drill holes and other exploration techniques, which data may not necessarily be indicative of future results. Additionally, resource does not indicate proven and probable reserves as defined by the SEC or the Company's standards. Estimates of measured, indicated and inferred resource are subject to further exploration and development, and are, therefore, subject to considerable uncertainty. Inferred resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. The Company cannot be certain that any part or parts of the resource will ever be converted into reserves. For additional information on our reserves and resources, please see Item 2 of the Company's Form 10-K, filed on February 24, 2022 with the SEC.

