Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

LONDON, July 25, 2022

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006449366

Issuer Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

South32 Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Perth

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Australia

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office South32 SA Investments Limited London England

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Jul-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Jul-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 16.917220 0.000000 16.917220 43622091 Position of previous notification (if applicable)









8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0006449366 43622091

16.917220

Sub Total 8.A 43622091 16.917220%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights







Sub Total 8.B1







8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights









Sub Total 8.B2







9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold South32 Limited

16.917220



South32 Limited South32 International Investment Holdings Pty Ltd 16.917220

16.917220% South32 Limited South32 International Investment Pty Ltd 16.917220

16.917220% South32 Limited South32 Jersey Limited 16.917220

16.917220% South32 Limited South32 SA Investments Limited 16.917220

16.917220%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-Jul-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Perth, Australia

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC

https://www.accesswire.com/709622/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-TR-1-Notification-of-Major-Holdings