Kiboko Gold Appoints Corporate Secretary and Grants Stock Options

Kiboko Gold Inc. (TSXV: KIB) ("Kiboko" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Jo-Anne Archibald to the management team as the Company's Corporate Secretary. Ms. Archibald has replaced Brad Boland in this capacity, who remains the Company's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Archibald has more than 30 years of experience working with private and public companies, specifically in board governance, corporate secretarial services, investor relations, and marketing. She is also the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Canadian Corporate Board Advisory Services. Ms. Archibald is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) from the Rotman School of Business, a Fellow (FCIS) of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA), has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Western University's Ivey Business School and an Honours Bachelor of Science with Distinction (H. BSc.) from the University of Guelph.

Stock Option Grant

For the first time in Kiboko's history, the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 3,435,000 incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 5 years, and are subject to a two-year vesting scheme with 1/3 vesting immediately, 1/3 vesting on the first anniversary, and 1/3 vesting on the second anniversary. The option grant is also subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options and any Shares of the Company issuable upon exercise of the Options will be subject to a statutory hold period lasting four months and one day following the grant date.

About Kiboko Gold Inc.

Kiboko is a Canadian-based gold exploration company focused on advancing its 102 km2 Harricana Project located 55 km north of Val-d'Or, Québec within the world-renowned southern Abitibi gold belt. Kiboko's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KIB".

