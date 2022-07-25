AmmPower Corp. Completes Successful Testing of Demonstration Unit to Validate Product Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) / AmmPower Corp. (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce that additional operation of the IAMM™ (Independent Ammonia Making Machine?™?) demonstration unit (the "Demo Unit") is exceeding expectations.

The Demo Unit's performance has improved in multiple areas, from the start up sequence through shut down.

Start-up: Demonstrated a 40% faster ramp-up of temperature. This was accomplished by combining a new process gas heater with strategically placed localized heating elements. The ability to shorten the ramp-up time translates to less downtime and lower operating cost.

Heat Exchangers: AmmPower fabricated custom heat exchangers in-house, which outperformed the purchased ones that were used previously.

Insulation: Demonstrated a 15% reduction in heat transfer losses between components using new insulation strategies. Materials used were the result of testing in AmmPower's lab, which can replicate the Demo Unit's heat cycles.

Ammonia Monitoring: Gained ability to continuously monitor and record ammonia concentration using a nondispersive infrared (NDIR) sensor. Operator can switch between multiple sample ports during operation to evaluate performance in different areas of the machine.

Shutdown: Achieved a 90% reduction in time to depressurize the system. This was achieved by using special high-flow valving and fast-acting controls. Reducing pressure quickly without adversely affecting system components is an important safety aspect.

AmmPower's General Manager, Greg Barranger, states, "every improvement on the Demo Unit directly translates to our agricultural IAMM™ Unit. Our ability to rapidly develop the IAMM™ comes from following a parallel path of sub-scale demonstration and full-scale design work. We're maintaining a sense of urgency in everything we do because we know how important green ammonia is to the world."

AmmPower is performing all engineering, procurement, and manufacturing in their Novi, Michigan facility. Assembly of the first production IAMM™ unit is scheduled to commence in October 2022.

