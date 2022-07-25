C O R R E C T I O N -- Foraco International SA

In the news release, FORACO PROVIDES NOTICE OF 2022 Q2 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL, issued 25-Jul-2022 by Foraco International SA over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, first sentence, should read "will release its second quarter 2022 financial results, prior to TSX market open on Thursday, July 28, 2022." rather than "will release its second quarter 2022 financial results, prior to TSX market open on Tuesday, July 28, 2022." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:
FORACO PROVIDES NOTICE OF 2022 Q2 RESULTS & CONFERENCE CALL
TORONTO and MARSEILLES, July 25, 2022 - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), a leading global provider of mineral drilling services, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results, prior to TSX market open on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Following the release, Management of the Company will host a Conference Call at 10:00 am ET to review the financial results. The call will be hosted by Daniel Simoncini, Chairman & Co-CEO and Jean-Pierre Charmensat, Co-CEO & CFO.
You can join the call by dialing 1-866-652-5200 or 1-412-317-6060. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. A live audio webcast of the Conference Call will also be available
https://app.webinar.net/mbAJNLeP6Bv
Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the Conference Call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.
About Foraco International SA
Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of Integrity, Innovation, and Involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise, with a presence in 22 countries across five continents.
