Gold Line Files Technical Report for the Kylmäkangas Gold Deposit Located in the Oijärvi Greenstone Belt, Finland

VANCOUVER, July 25, 2022 - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GLDL) (OTCQB: TLLZF) ("Gold Line" or the "Company") announces that further to news release of June 13, 2022, the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Kylmäkangas gold deposit (the "Technical Report") located within the Company's 17,600 hectare Oijärvi Greenstone Belt Project in Northern Finland has been filed on SEDAR.

The Technical Report dated July 25, 2022 is entitled "Mineral Resource estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report - Kylmäkangas Gold Project".

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at website at www.goldlineresources.com.

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line Resources is focused on acquiring mineral properties with exceptional exploration potential in the most prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland. Gold Line is working in two of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to their strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of gold exploration projects in Sweden and Finland. In Sweden projects are located in the Gold Line Mineral Belt and Skellefteå Belt of north-central Sweden, and the Mjøsa-Vänern Belt in southwest Sweden. In Finland Gold Line holds the entire underexplored Oijärvi Greenstone Belt located in northern Finland.

This news release has been authorized by the undersigned on behalf of Gold Line Resources Ltd.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Line Resources,

Adam Cegielski

CEO & Director

