Arbor Metals Corp. Discovers Pegmatite Dykes at Jarnet Lithium Project, James Bay, Quebec

Vancouver, July 25th, 2022 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR), (FWB:432) announces the completion of its inaugural prospecting program at its wholly owned Jarnet Lithium project in the St. James Bay region of Quebec. The helicopter-supported program was successful in a corridor containing swarms of previously unmapped, pegmatite dykes in the northern exploration area. Pegmatite dykes are the principal host unit for lithium. Patriot Metals has had significant success drill testing Pegmatite dykes at its Corvette Project, which is adjacent to Arbor's Jarnet project.

The dykes identified in the program were up to 20m in width and appeared on surface intermittently in a corridor for 2-3kms. Of particular interest, the pegmatites in the northern exploration area were highly texturized and crosscut by secondary veins, which suggests several generations of recrystallization of minerals. Minerals of interest visually observed included tourmaline, col-tan, green micas, recrystallized feldspars, garnets, and possibly spodumene. In addition, significant molybdenum mineralization was observed. The presence of mineralization must be confirmed through geochemical analysis.

The Company is very pleased with the discovery of these previously unmapped dykes, which are highly altered and mineralized. Ninety rock samples were delivered to ALS Laboratories in Val D'Or Quebec for analysis, with specific testing for spodumene, a lithium-bearing mineral.

*Company management cautions the reader that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to the Company's properties are not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization on the Company's properties.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

Arbor Metal Corp. is a mining exploration company specializing in the development of high-value, geographic significant mineral projects around the world. As industry leaders, we are paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as we oversee world-class mining projects. We believe quality projects, combined with proven strategies and a professional team will deliver superior results. We hold three exceptional mineral projects.

Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, which comprises of forty-seven map designated claims, covering an area of approximately 2584 hectares. The Jarnet Project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI Property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization; hole (CF21-001) returned a 146.8 m interval of near continuous pegmatite, assaying 0.93% Li2O and 114 ppm Ta2O5, including1.09% Li2O and 108 ppm Ta2O5 over 73.0 m, and 1.04% Li2O and 145 ppm Ta2O5 over 54.6 m. This interval returned numerous samples over 2.0% Li2O, including a peak assay of 4.16% Li2O and 233 ppm Ta2O5 over 1.01 m. (November 29, 2021)

The Rakounga Gold Project consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kruger Gold Corp. ("Kruger"), holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. Kruger has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetals.com, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the Jarnet Lithium Project, the assessment of samples from that Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

