Tudor Gold durchschneidet 70,96 g/t Gold Eq über 1,00 m innerhalb eines Intervalls von 2,0 m mit 39,15 g/t Gold Eq

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t)

B GS-22-143 (300H) 559.00 561.00 2.00 38.90 15.96 531 39.15

Including 559.00 560.00 1.00 7.20 6.99 490 7.34

And including 560.00 561.00 1.00 70.6 24.93 572 70.96

And (300H) 733.50 760.50 27.00 1.05 1.56 473 1.13

And (300H) 861.00 890.50 29.50 0.90 0.99 841 1.01

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi () Dip () Depth (m)

B GS-22-143 429047.0 6273269.0 224.0 312 -50 1215.25(1)