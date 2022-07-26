Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter/Six Months Conference Call

12:45 Uhr  |  Business Wire
Management Will Discuss Financial Results and Present an Update on Activities at the Kellyton Graphite Plant

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company ("Westwater" or "the Company"), today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and will update investors on developments at its Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant in Coosa County, Alabama. The call will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 am EDT.

DIAL-IN-NUMBERS

  • 1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-604-638-5340 (International )
  • Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference call

Hosting the call will be Chad M. Potter, President and CEO of Westwater, who will be joined by Terence J. Cryan, Executive Chairman of the Board, Jeffrey L. Vigil, Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Steven M. Cates, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. Mr. Potter will present an update on the Company, and recent events at the Kellyton graphite processing plant. Mr. Cates will review the financial results and the Company's financial condition. Management will be available for questions as part of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call presentation will also be available through the Company's website: www.westwaterresources.net

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website for a limited time and by phone:

  • 1-855-669-9658 (USA and Canada)
  • 1-412-317-0088 (Internationally)
  • Replay access code: 9184

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite products. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States - and located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.



Contact

Westwater Resources Inc.
Email: Info@WestwaterResources.net

Investor Relations
Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.
Michael Porter, President
Phone: 212.564.4700
Email: Westwater@plrinvest.com

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Westwater Resources Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc.
Bergbau
USA
A2PG8A
US9616842061
www.westwaterresources.net
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap