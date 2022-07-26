Sanu Extends Gold Anomalies at Daina Project in Guinea, West Africa

Vancouver, July 26, 2022 - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) ("Sanu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce reports on the definition of extensive gold anomalies from systematic termite mound sampling and field mapping over its Daina project, located 40Km to the NW of the 5MOz Au Siguiri Gold Mine in Guinea, West Africa.

Highlights

Results define five high priority target areas with individual anomalies extending over 10 km in strike and 300 meters wide

Forty termite mound samples contained more than 1 g/t Au, these included 8.74g/t 7.24g/t, 6.94g/t, 6.50g/t, 6.13g/t and 5.58g/t

Gold mineralization is coincident with deep linear structures, interpreted as faults or shear zones from field mapping and interpretation of the available regional imagery

Martin Pawlitschek, CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "Review and field follow up of the systematic termite mound gold geochemistry over the Daina property allowed us to identify five major gold anomalies at Daina. The anomalies are coherent at high cut-off values and their significance is further underlined by common occurrences of bedrock mineralization subject to artisanal mining within the anomalous trends. We are confident follow up work including systematic auger sampling of the bedrock underneath the widespread laterite cover will yield high value drill targets."

Gold Anomalies Defined in Systematic Termite Mound Geochemistry

Review and field mapping of a 13,045 geochemical termite mound sampling program, covering the entire permit on an east-west grid pattern of 200mx50m to 400mx50m, defines five kilometer-scale gold anomalies.

Analysis of the samples returned high-grade gold values including 8.74g/t, 7.24g/t, 6.94g/t, 6.50g/t, 6.13g/t, 5.58g/t, 3.51g/t, 3.24g/t, 2.06g/t, 2.0g/t and 1.94g/t Au. The anomalies at Daina are well defined by consistently high gold values, above 100ppb Au, spatially associated with, and likely related to a prominent east northeasterly-trending calc-alkaline granite intrusive that are likely the main source of Au-bearing hydrothermal fluids. Interpretation of the integrated regional maps and imagery indicates a strong correlation between the north northwesterly trending lineaments and the location of the principal identified gold anomalies at Daina.

The most impressive gold anomaly is the Daina 1 target (Fig.1), where termite mound samples define a 10 km long, 300 meters wide, north-northwest-trending pronounced gold anomalism. Eighteen termite mound samples returned gold values >1g/t including 6.94g/t, 6.5g/t 6.13g/t, 2.06g/t, 1.94g/t, and 1.72g/t within the >100ppb Au contour.

Daina 1 is ranked as a priority target for follow up with auger sampling based on the presence of a major NNW-trending shear zone interpreted from regional imagery and field mapping. The gold anomaly sits on the sheared and faulted contact between volcanoclastic rocks and sedimentary sequence of the Siguiri basin and trends over a Birimian syntectonic calco-alkaline granite intrusion at its southern portion. Artisanal gold workings on mineralized saprolite and exposed quartz veins are widespread along the 10Km strike of the anomaly. Auger drilling will systematically sample the bedrock underneath the laterite and other overburden materials and allow definition of the mineralized structures prior to RC and diamond drill testing.

A second anomaly, Daina 2, displaying the second largest and well-defined gold anomaly trend on the permit, extends for a total of 4km strike length. The sampling results identify a series of north northwest-trending parallel gold anomalies composed of close, sub parallel, structurally aligned trends. Daina 2 anomaly is coincident with a major NNW-trending shear zone system, interpreted from regional imagery and mapped from outcrops. The underlying geology is interpreted as the sheared and faulted contact between hydrothermally altered volcanoclastic rocks and sedimentary sequence. Large artisanal working pits are widespread along the anomaly extracting gold from mineralized saprolite and quartz veins.

The third anomalous zone at Daina 3 extends for over 1.3km long by 150m width and is characterized by highly anomalous gold in termite mounds, with values including 3.24g/t Au. The anomaly trends north-northwest and is parallel to the NNW-trending fault at Daina 1 and 2 targets. The geology is dominated by a sequence of volcanoclastic rocks. Local artisanal mining pits are observed along the anomaly, extracting gold from exposed quartz veins.

The fourth anomalous zone at Daina 4 extends over 1.5 km by 300m wide and is characterized by highly anomalous gold in termite mounds, with values including 7.24g/t, 5.58g/t, 1.25g/t, 1.25g/t and 1.0g/t Au. The anomaly trends north-northwest and parallels the major NW-trending fault at Daina 1 and 2 target. The underlying geology is interpreted as a sequence of volcanoclastic rocks.

The final zone, Daina 5 target, is located on the northern portion of the permit, and is characterized by a series of sub-parallel, north-south-trending gold anomalies extending for over 5km within a 2.5km wide corridor. This anomaly is characterized by twelves samples considered to be highly anomalous in the dataset, with values including 8.74g/t, 2.00g/t, 1.60g/t, 1.51g/t, 1.33g/t, 1.21g/t, 1.21g/t, 1.20g/t, 1.04g/t, 1.03g/t, 1.01g/t, 1.01g/t, Au. Local artisanal mining pits and shafts are widespread in this zone.

Alluvial gold deposits along paleoplacers of tertiary age are present in the extreme south of the Daina Property. Several isolated gold in termite anomalies, containing up to 100 ppb Au, are associated with gravel deposits in active and paleo placers along the main drainages.

Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks amounting to 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QAQC program. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using ''Leach Well geochemical analysis LWL69M'' at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali. SGS is an independent, internationally recognized and certified commercial laboratory.





Figure 1: Map of the Daina Project Exploration Permit and termite mound sampling results on Google map satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/131854_sanufigure1.jpg

Next Steps

The company has completed mapping and rock chip sampling over the available outcrops and artisanal open pits and will report these on final compilation and interpretation of results. The company is also in the final phases of completing a >15,000m auger drill sampling program. Auger drilling provides a fast and cost-effective tool to systematically sample the weathered bedrock underneath the extensive laterite cover, which ranges in thickness from 10 to 20m. Systematic auger follow up of the best surface anomalies will define the primary source, the mineralized structures, responsible for the extensive surface gold anomalies and considerably focus in on the trends for testing with reverse circulation or diamond drilling. Significant trends and anomalies defined by the auger rigs will be drill tested with reverse circulation (RC) and/or diamond drilling.

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, PhD., M.Sc., AIG, Exploration Manager of the company's three projects, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The company has defined kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the permits with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu, please email info@sanugoldcorp.com or visit website at www.sanugoldcorp.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Sanu believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131854