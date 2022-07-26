American Creek Announces 70.96 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m Within 39.15 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m with a 225 m Northeast Step-Out Hole at the Goldstorm Deposit

Cardston, July 26, 2022 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to present the third set of JV partner Tudor Gold's drill results for Phase l of the 2022 exploration program (the "Program") at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, commented: "We are extremely pleased to report this second consecutive high-grade, visible gold intercept from our northeastern step-out drilling. This 70.96 g/t AuEQ intercept over one meter is now highest single gold grade intercept of the project. The unique aspect of the two-meter composite of 39.15 g/t AuEQ and the 4.5 meter visible gold composite from GS-22-134 that averaged 20.86 g/t AuEQ is that they both appear to have similar modes of occurrence that resembles the gold mineralization at the Valley of Kings (VOK) Deposit at Newcrest's Brucejack Lake Mine adjacent to our southern border. Most of the free-gold mineralization at the Goldstorm Deposit is associated with quartz-pyrite veinlets but it also appears as fine disseminated grains of free visible gold within host rock as observed in this high-grade intercept within GS-22-143. This may be a colloidal-type mineralization which is also observed at the Brucejack Lake Mine. Gold mineralization at the VOK Deposit occurs as electrum, however the visible gold found at the Goldstorm Deposit occurs as native gold. As with the discovery of R-66 to the southeast, these new high-grade gold intercepts may be completely different pulses of mineralization that can occur outside the known limits of the porphyry style of gold mineralization. Clearly more drilling is required to better understand the grade distribution and consistency within the northeastern portion of the Goldstorm Deposit."

Darren Blaney, President, and CEO of American Creek, commented: "These high-grade results add a new dimension to the Goldstorm deposit. Potentially having the type of mineralization as the neighbouring Brucejack Mine is a very significant development. It's great to have Ken, the expert in this field, at the helm given he was instrumental in developing the Brucejack Mine. The geology within this system is truly fascinating."

The Program at the Treaty Creek property includes an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan on several areas including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm zones. Results included in this press release include preliminary results from one diamond drill hole from the Goldstorm Deposit that was targeted outside the 2021 mineral resource area (see link: corresponding Treaty Creek plan map and sections).

GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT

SECTION B

GS-22-143 stepped out 225 m to the northeast from the 2021 drilling and targeted 300H and CS600 mineralization. A high-grade interval of 39.15 g/t AuEQ over 2.0 m was intercepted in an area that spatially lines up with the 300H mineral domain, however, is interpreted as potentially being a separate mineralization event. Visible gold was found hosted within the fabric of the host rock.

Table 1: Drilling Results Goldstorm and CBS in Press Release July 26, 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t) B GS-22-143 (300H) 559.00 561.00 2.00 38.90 15.96 531 39.15 Including 559.00 560.00 1.00 7.20 6.99 490 7.34 And including 560.00 561.00 1.00 70.6 24.93 572 70.96 And (300H) 733.50 760.50 27.00 1.05 1.56 473 1.13 And (300H) 861.00 890.50 29.50 0.90 0.99 841 1.01 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals.

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release July 26, 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) B GS-22-143 429047.0 6273269.0 224.0 312 -50 1215.25(1) (1) Preliminary assays reported to 985.5 m in this press release. Complete results to be released in the following press release.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Mr. Konkin heads the exploration being conducted at the Treaty Creek Joint Venture Project. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

