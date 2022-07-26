Quantum Battery Metals to Deploy Groundcrew in August to Lithium Properties

Vancouver, July 26, 2022 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") has finalized their 2022 geologist reviewed Lithium exploration program and has set the date for their groundcrew to be deployed within the first week of August. The groundcrew will initially reach the Alba and Kelso lithium property, as the properties have shown to have the most potential within the Company's portfolio. The properties were acquired in 2021 and a majority of Quantum's focus has been to develop the Alba and Kelso property to its highest capacity.

The program is heavily supplemented through the satellite survey conducted in 2021, in which the airborne survey navigated across the two vast properties and identified several anomalies worth looking into. A crew of four will be implemented to the two properties with the prospecting and mapping program. The program will serve to ground-truth potential lithium targets identified during a 2021 satellite survey analysis on the Property. The crew aims to efficiently sample and map visible outcrop, identifying and delineating potential pegmatite exposure(s) and lithium mineralization with intent to demonstrate any continuity of these features and guide future exploration efforts.

The company plans consist of:

Prospecting the geological territory;

Advanced mapping for future development and marking;

Soil sampling

Rock channel sampling

"The satellite survey was the foundation that Quantum has set for the future of its lithium project. With a strong foundation established that outlined several anomalies in the properties, we have pinpointed the areas that we want to focus on for 2022. We have high expectations as several adjacent regions have shown positive results for battery metals. As an active battery metals company, Quantum has created the resources necessary to pave a very anticipated future in the industry," states David Greenway, Director.

About the Properties

The combined Alba and Kelso property consists of 71 mineral claims covering approximately 3,756.51 ha. The Alba-Kelso property has observed intermittent exploration since 1974, consisting of prospecting, geochemical sampling (lake sediment, glaciofluvial, regional till), mapping, and geophysical and satellite surveys, having most recently undergone a satellite survey and sampling in 2021.

Quantum Battery Metals Corp.

"Andrew Sostad"

_______________________

Andrew Sostad, CEO and Director

Contact Information:

400 - 837 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 3N6

Phone: 604.629.2936

Email: Info@quantumbatterymetals.com

