Mineros Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

MEDELLIN, July 26, 2022 - Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (CB: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday August 4, 2022, at 9:00 am ET (8:00 am COT) to discuss the results. The conference call will be in Spanish with simultaneous translation in English.

Participant conference call dial in:

Canada Toll Free: 1 (866) 455-3403

US Toll Free: 1 (888) 374-5140

Pin for English: 13926178 #

Pin for Spanish: 11955143 #

The list of all local and international dial in numbers can be found at the end of this document. A live webcast of the conference all will be available at:

https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=E47A39AB-2A3F-4268-9ECD-438B1ECE896D&LangLocaleID=1034&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com%2F

Live webcast requires previous registration, and interested parties are advised to access the webcast approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co for approximately 30 days following the call.

ABOUT MINEROS S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.

Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".

The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Participant conference call dial in

Pin for English: 13926178 #

Pin for Spanish: 11955143 #

Australia Toll-Free: 8004440879

Australia Toll: +61283115350

Brazil Toll-Free: 8007610711

Brazil Toll: +551140403733

Canada Toll-Free: 8664553403

Canada Toll: 6474848332 PIN: 99878428#

Chile Toll-Free: 12300205906

China Toll-Free: 108001202400

China Toll: 4008210576

Colombia Toll-Free: 018005190788

Colombia Toll: +57 6014850348

France Toll-Free: 805102712

France Toll: +33172256760

Germany Toll-Free: 8001897777

Germany Toll: +496922221158

Hong Kong Toll-Free: 800933752

India Toll-Free: 18002667181

Japan Toll-Free: 6633812339

Japan Toll: +81345789384

Malaysia Toll-Free: 1800189583

Mexico Toll-Free: 18667791760

Mexico Toll: +525567225258

Netherlands Toll: +31207139245

Romania Toll: +40316300531

Singapore Toll-Free: 8001205193

Spain Toll-Free: 800300874

Spain Toll: +34914149964

Sweden Toll-Free: 200896845

Sweden Toll: +46850596402

Taiwan Toll-Free: 801136018

Thailand Toll-Free: 001800120666601

United Kingdom Toll-Free: 8082389813

United Kingdom Toll: +442031004191

United States Toll-Free: 8663745140

United States Toll: 4044000571

SOURCE Mineros S.A.