Mineros Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
MEDELLIN, July 26, 2022 - Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA) (CB: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday August 4, 2022, at 9:00 am ET (8:00 am COT) to discuss the results. The conference call will be in Spanish with simultaneous translation in English.
Participant conference call dial in:
Canada Toll Free: 1 (866) 455-3403
US Toll Free: 1 (888) 374-5140
Pin for English: 13926178 #
Pin for Spanish: 11955143 #
The list of all local and international dial in numbers can be found at the end of this document. A live webcast of the conference all will be available at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=E47A39AB-2A3F-4268-9ECD-438B1ECE896D&LangLocaleID=1034&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com%2F
Live webcast requires previous registration, and interested parties are advised to access the webcast approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co for approximately 30 days following the call.
Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.
The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.
Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS".
The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Contact
Fiona Childe, Investor Relations, +1 (647) 496-3011, Investor.relations@mineros.com.co; Patricia Ospina, Investor Relations Manager, (+57) 42665757, relacion.inversionistas@mineros.com.co