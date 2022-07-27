Metallum commences trading on USA based OTCQB Market

HIGHLIGHTS

Metallum is now trading on USA based OTCQB under the ticker code of MTLLF

The OTC listing aims to provides greater visibility and liquidity of Metallum shares

Metallum Resources Inc., July 27, 2022 - (TSXV:MZN); (OTC:MTLLF) ("Metallum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a secondary listing on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "MTLLF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MZN". https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MTLLF/overview

Trading of Metallum shares on the OTC is aimed at enhancing the visibility and accessibility of the Company to US based investors, with the listing allowing potential US investors to both trade and settle in US dollars.

The OTC is an established trading platform, operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, providing livemarket trading in companies which hold primary listings in other markets. Trading of Metallum shares on the OTC imposes no additional compliance or regulatory standards over and above the Company's existing compliance requirements as a Canadian incorporated entity listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

OTC trading is non-dilutive to existing Metallum shareholders, as no new shares are being issued to enable trading on the OTC.

President and CEO, Kerem Usenmez commented, "The listing on OTCQB expands Metallum to a larger audience with the key objective to improve liquidity in the stock. We have had a lot of interest from US based investors seeking to participate in our story - an OTC listing makes this a much simpler process for them to buy shares in the Company."

ABOUT METALLUM RESOURCES

Metallum Resources (MZN.TSXV; OTCQB:MTLLF) owns 100% of the Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project in Ontario, Canada. The Project ranks as the highest grade zinc project in North America with a resource of 2.35 Mt at 17.9% Zn, 0.9% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag.

The Company completed a positive Feasibility Study that highlights the Project will rank in the lowest quartile of operating costs (C1 costs - C$0.44 / lb; AISC C$0.51 / lb). These low costs driven by the high grade of the Project drive robust economic returns. The majority of permits and licenses are in place allowing for a quick re-development following a Final investment Decision.

For further details about the Company and the Superior Project, please visit the Company's website at metallumzinc.com.

