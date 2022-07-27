Karora Resources Closes Acquisition of the Lakewood Gold Mill

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) (OTCQX: KRRGF) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of the operating, fully permitted 1.0 Mtpa Lakewood Mill gold processing facility located near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, approximately 60 kilometres from the Beta Hunt Mine. The acquisition price of A$80 million, which is subject to customary adjustments for working capital and other items, is comprised of A$70 million in cash and A$10 million in Karora shares. Karora has successfully tolled Beta Hunt material through the Lakewood mill, achieving 94% Au recovery. The A$10 million share portion of the consideration due to seller was satisfied by the issuance of 2.1 million shares of Karora, which shares will be subject to a customary hold period under applicable securities laws and other contractual restrictions.

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "Closing the acquisition of the Lakewood Mill is an important transformational step forward for Karora and provides several immediate strategic and operating benefits to Karora.

The addition of the Lakewood mill increases our current nominal processing capacity to approximately 2.6 Mtpa (1.6 Mtpa at Higginsville and 1.0 Mtpa at Lakewood) and significantly de-risks our growth plan to increase gold production to between 185,000 and 205,000 ounces by 2024, by eliminating the procurement, schedule and construction risks associated with a major expansion of Karora's Higginsville Mill.

In the near term, the additional processing capacity provides the opportunity for toll milling arrangements at one or both of the Higginsville Mill and Lakewood Mill, until the Beta Hunt Mine capacity expansion to 2 Mtpa is completed. We have also begun to evaluate mill optimization opportunities to maximize the efficiencies across both mills as a single, significantly de-risked business.

The expansion to double production from Beta Hunt to 2 Mtpa is advancing very well and, as previously announced (see Karora news release dated May 24, 2022), the development of the second decline is tracking ahead of schedule and on budget."

