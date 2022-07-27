Golden Goliath Wish Ore 2022 Phase 1 Results

Vancouver, July 27, 2022 - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG ) (OTC Pink: GGTHF) (FSE: GGZ). Golden Goliath Resources has received results of the Phase 1 work program on their Wish Ore prospect. The program of prospecting and geological mapping provided the follow up to the 2021 airborne geophysical survey.





Figure 1: Geological Interpretation Phase I update



Two trends of mineralization and anomalous gold values have been located. The northern trend adjacent to the northeast trending Carp River fault is associated with sheared and iron carbonate altered intermediate to mafic volcanics in contact with banded iron formation. The southern trend is parallel and hosts the high strain zone with associated quartz iron carbonate alteration of the intermediate to mafic volcanics.

High gold values identified previously seem to occur localized within these two trends. Based on the geological mapping we believe there are previously unrecognized structural controls associated with the high gold values.

Results from Phase 1 returned numerous anomalous gold values. The highest rock sample value was 160 ppb. Analysis of the Geochem data set is ongoing to identify gold vectors that may assist the understanding of these structural controls. Plans for a preliminary drill program to test the known gold showings are currently being reviewed.





Figure 2: Au:Cu ratios for assay results from Geochem database greater than 25ppb Au



Golden Goliath CEO Paul Sorbara said, "We have confirmed the continuity of the main structures and alteration. With our growing data set we are looking to understand the controls for the gold mineralization and plan our 2022 Phase 2 program. The preliminary drill program presently under review will provide a view of the third dimension of the known showings and should provide a better understanding of the controls on the gold mineralization."

This news release has been reviewed by Gordon MacKay, P.Geo. who is acting as QP under the NI 43-101 requirements.

About Golden Goliath

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol GNG). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold and silver potential of properties in the Red Lake District of Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Timoteo property, located in the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains of northwestern Mexico, as well as NSR royalties on several other nearby properties.

To find out more about Golden Goliath visit our website at www.goldengoliath.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

