Myriad Metals Corp. Provides Further Update Respecting Proposed Transaction for Uranium Project in the Tim Mersoi Basin in Niger

Vancouver, July 27, 2022 - Myriad Metals Corp. (CSE: MMC) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update respecting its proposed transaction which would give Myriad an option (the "Option") to earn a 100% interest in 1,822 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoi Basin, Niger (the "Loxcroft Properties") (see Myriad's news releases dated June 10, 2022 and July 5, 2022 for further details respecting the proposed transaction and the Loxcroft Properties). The parties have amended the binding letter of intent ("LOI") respecting the proposed transaction to extend the date by which the parties must enter into a further definitive agreement respecting the Option to August 17, 2022. Myriad will provide an update respecting the proposed transaction in due course.

About Myriad

Myriad is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by telephone at 778.999.7030.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peter Smith, CEO

778.999.7030

###

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132100