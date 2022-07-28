Summa Silver Announces Warrant Extension

Vancouver, July 27, 2022 - Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQX: SSVRF) (FSE: 48X) ("Summa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has a received approval from the TSXV Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of a total of 4,000,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

The Warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 8,000,000 units at a price of $1.00 per unit on August 5, 2020. Each unit consisted of one common share and one-half of one Warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase an additional common share of the Company until August 5, 2022 at an exercise price of $1.75. Pursuant to the amendment, the Warrants are being amended by extending the expiry date of the Warrants to August 5, 2023. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

About Summa Silver Corp

Summa Silver Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Hughes property located in central Nevada and has an option to earn 100% interest in the Mogollon property located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes property is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The Mogollon property is the largest historic silver producer in New Mexico. Both properties have remained inactive since commercial production ceased and neither have seen modern exploration prior to the Company's involvement.

