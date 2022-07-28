Andean Precious Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQX and Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares

Toronto, July 28, 2022 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a leading Latin-American silver producer, is pleased to announce the approval of its upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") from the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company commenced trading on the OTCQX as of market open on July 28 under the symbol "ANPMF". Andean's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "APM".

The OTCQX Best Market is a platform for established, investor-focused companies that facilitates the trading of the Company's equities for U.S-based shareholders. To qualify for the OTCQX market, the Company must meet high financial standards, follow best practice for corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosures and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

In addition, Andean also announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearance and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility accelerates and simplifies the settlement of trades for U.S investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a wider range of brokerage firms. The Company expects that securing DTC eligibility, in tandem with the OTCQX upgrade, will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for U.S. investors.

"Upgrading to the OTCQX and receiving DTC eligibility represents an important milestone for the Company as we continue to serve our growing U.S investor base by increasing liquidity and building awareness of Andean's capital markets profile," Simon Griffiths, Andean Precious Metals President and CEO commented. "The graduation also serves as a recognition of our commitment to maintaining the highest standard of governance and financial reporting."

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating consistently since 2008, producing an average of over five million ounces of silver per year. The Company is also exploring its wholly-owned San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects and seeking other accretive opportunities in Bolivia and Latin America. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.

