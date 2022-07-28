Elemental Royalties Notes First Gold Deliveries from Ming Stream and Mercedes Royalty Now Paying

Vancouver, July 28, 2022 - Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received first gold deliveries under the gold purchase and sale agreement (the "Ming Gold Stream") with Rambler Metals and Mining Canada Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rambler Metals & Mining Plc ("Rambler"), the owner of the Ming Copper-Gold Mine (the "Ming Mine") in Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada.

In parallel, Elemental's 1% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on the Mercedes Gold Mine ("Mercedes") is now payable. Elemental acquired a 1% NSR royalty on the Mercedes gold-silver mine in July 2018, payable from the earlier of either a production threshold or July 28, 2022.

"Gold deliveries from the Ming Gold Stream is our first revenue from a Canadian mine, increasing our exposure to Tier 1 mining jurisdictions," said Frederick Bell, Elemental's Chief Executive Officer. "Combined with inaugural revenue from Mercedes expected in Q3, Elemental's near term revenue profile is unique amongst royalty peers. The merger with Altus would provide investors with increased scale and diversification across 11 producing assets."

First Gold From Ming Mine:

First delivery of 408 gold ounces from the Ming Gold Stream from sales relating to Q2 2022, with gross value of approximately US$694,000 using a US$1,700/oz gold price

Rambler noted in its June 2022 and H1 2022 Operation Results announcement that "June as a month and Q2 2022 as a quarter have set new records for the Ming Mine" and "we are confident that we will be able to continue the improvement in performance though further optimisation"

Updated Reserve Statement due by the end of 2022 following the updated Resource statement released in May 2022

Stream Terms

Under the terms of the Ming Gold Stream, Elemental will receive 50% of payable gold production until Rambler has delivered 10,000 ounces of gold to Elemental, after which Elemental will receive 35% of payable gold production until Rambler has delivered a further 5,000 ounces to Elemental. After Rambler has delivered a total of 15,000 ounces of gold, Elemental will receive 25% of payable gold production for the life of mine.

Elemental will make ongoing payments equal to 20% of the market price of gold with minimum gold recoveries set at 85%. Rambler will make minimum gold deliveries of 1,200 ounces to Elemental in each of the first three years of the Ming Gold Stream.

Mercedes Royalty Now Paying

Elemental's 1% NSR triggered following a date hurdle of July 28, 2022

Mercedes was acquired by Bear Creek Mining ("Bear Creek") in April 2022 with a plan to maximise existing operations alongside expanding the exploration budget

Mercedes has a prospective ~700km² land package and an excellent track record of reserve replacement since the mine commenced production in 2011

Bear Creek recently announced development work has succeeded in doubling the number of active working faces alongside encouraging greenfield exploration results

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of ten high-quality royalties and streams. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

Qualified Person

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

