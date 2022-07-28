Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. Announces Name Change To Li3 Lithium Corp

Toronto, July 28, 2022 - Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (TSXV: WRY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment to change its name to "Li3 Lithium Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change was approved by shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on June 28, 2022. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name " Li3 Lithium Corp." under the new ticker symbol of "LILI" on or about August 2, 2022. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.The Company's CEO, Steve Dunn, commented: "The name change is timely and appropriate given the Company's pivot and new focus on lithium exploration and development projects. This represents a new and exciting era for the Company as we evaluate additional lithium acquisition opportunities."No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.The Company would also like to report that its 50% owned Li3 Resources has recently advanced US$250k to London AIM-listed Premier African Minerals Ltd. to exercise the option to acquire a 50% interest in the Zimbabwe Mutare Lithium Project (the "Mutare Lithium Project"). These funds will be invested in the Mutare Lithium Project for ongoing exploration works, environmental and technical studies and any administrative expenses.The Mutare Lithium Project consists of 1,500 hectares of licences within the Mutare Greenstone Belt of Zimbabwe located close to the eastern border with Mozambique. The area was deemed prospective for LCT-type pegmatites based on prior target generation work.Li3 Lithium Corp. is a lithium focused exploration and project development company that recently acquired a 50% interest in Li3 Resources Inc. ("Li3"). Li3's corporate plan is to acquire an attractive portfolio of highly prospective lithium exploration projects worldwide of which the Mutare Lithium Project is the first. Li3's senior management team have successfully executed similar transactions in the past during their 30+ year history in the mining sector.Stephen Dunn, CEOTel: 416-361-2827Email: dunnsteve@protonmail.comwww.li3lithium.comNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.