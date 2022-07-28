Laurion Announces Annual And Special Meeting To Be Held On September 28, 2022 And Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation"), a mid-stage junior exploration and development company focused primarily on its wholly-owned Ishkoday Project, wishes to announce that its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time), in a virtual only format. LAURION will host a corporate update immediately after the Meeting, commencing at approximately 12:30 pm, to discuss the Corporation's business strategy and objectives.

The timing of the Meeting was determined in consideration of the timing and execution of LAURION's current summer exploration program.

General Corporate Update

The Corporation recently completed a drill program and are awaiting assay results for 21 drill holes, which were designed to test the potential of the undrilled continuity of mineralization, between the southwestern portion of the A-Zone and towards the McLeod Zone. Both the A-Zone and McLeod Zones are located along the 6 km long Au-Zn-Cu-Ag mineralized trend. LAURION is also completing hand stripping and channel sampling, as well as detailed alteration and structural mapping program, west of the A-Zone and McLeod Zones. This is expected to significantly enhance the 3D model and future drill targeting, to assist with confirmation of the continuity of the mineralized strike length.

Meeting Materials

To further its commitment to environmental sustainability and to reduce its printing and mailing costs, LAURION uses the Notice and Access process for the delivery of meeting materials. Under Notice and Access, instead of receiving printed copies of the meeting materials, shareholders receive a Notice and Access Notification containing details of the Meeting date and purpose, how to access the live webcast, and information on how to access the meeting materials electronically. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the Meeting online using the TSX Trust Virtual Meeting Platform. The timing and process for voting at the Meeting, as well as login instructions, will be described in detail in the Corporation's notice of meeting and management information circular, which will both be made accessible to shareholders at a later date through Notice and Access and SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The record date for the Meeting is August 19, 2022.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 254,052,613 outstanding shares of which approximately 82% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The Brenbar Property, which was acquired in 2020 and is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine. LAURION believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

