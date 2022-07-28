Andean Precious Metals to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call on August 11, 2022

Toronto, July 28, 2022 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company"), a leading Latin-American silver producer, is expected to report its 2022 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, prior to market open. Management will host a conference call to review the second quarter results the same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dial-In Access Information

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 1-800-319-4610 in Canada and the United States, or 1-604-638-5340 internationally. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks, at which time the operator will provide instructions for qualified equity analysts to submit questions.

Webcast Access Information

A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available at https://bit.ly/Q22022APM. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals is a Canadian, growth-focused silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating consistently since 2008, producing an average of over five million ounces of silver per year. The Company is also exploring its wholly-owned San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects and seeking other accretive opportunities in Bolivia and Latin America. Andean Precious Metals is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations. For more information, please visit www.andeanpm.com.

Company Contact

Fraser Buchan

Corporate Development

ir@andeanpm.com

T: +1 416 572 2350

North America

Anna Speyer

NATIONAL Capital Markets

aspeyer@national.ca

T: +1 416 848 1376

Europe

Charles Vivian

Tavistock

andean@tavistock.co.uk

T: +44 20 7920 3150

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132188