Mineral Hill Provides An Update Regarding The Financing Announced On April 29, 2022

VANCOUVER, July 28, 2022 - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("Mineral Hill" or "the Company") listed on the TSX Venture exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "MHI" and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading symbol "MLN" announces that it plans to complete the private placement announced on April 29, 2022, which has been delayed.

The conditions of the financing will remain the same with the Company raising $150,000 comprised of 600,000 common shares at $0.25. The funds will be used for working capital.

Due to the current financial climate, the Company has experienced some delays but has received an executed subscription agreement and expects to close the private placement in the near future.

The private placement is subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and cannot close until it is accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Mineral Hill is a publicly trading junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and possible mining of natural resources, with the objective of developing the Dot-Apex Claim Group ("Apex Claims") and the Master-ACE Claim Group ("ACE Claims"), located in south-western British Columbia (the "BC-Project").

