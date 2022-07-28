Fuse Cobalt Engages TD Media d/b/a Life Water Media to Provide Media Services

Vancouver, July 28, 2022 - Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV:FUSE), (OTC:FUSEF) (FRA:43W3) ") announces that in a continued effort to raise online marketing awareness, Fuse has engaged the services of TD Media LLC d/b/a Life Water Media LLC ("Life Water Media"), based out of Houston Texas, to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.

The Company has entered into a Media Services Agreement (the "Agreement) with Life Water Media dated July 25, 2022, whereby the services to be provided by Life Water Media will include digital media, marketing strategies, advertising, and awareness campaigns for a fee of $125,000 for a term of three months. The Agreement may be renewed or extended by the Company and Life Water Media at the end of the initial term. The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Life Water Media and Fuse are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Life Water Media nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Fuse Cobalt Inc. https://fusecobalt.com/

Fuse Cobalt Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol FUSE on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties:

Fuse owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of Fuse's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

