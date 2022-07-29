Magnis Energy Technologies Limited: Quarterly Report

Sydney, Australia - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report and overview of operations for the period ended 30 th June 2022 ("Quarter", "Reporting Period").Key Highlights- Magnis' Lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility, Imperium3 New York Inc ("iM3NY") was 84% complete at end of June and at the final stage before fully automated production can commence- During the quarter, iM3NY closed an Intellectual Property-based Financing in collaboration with Atlas Credit Partners and Aon for US$100 million- After a 6-month global search managed by executive search firm Korn Ferry, the company announced the appointment of Mr. David Taylor as Chief Executive Officer- Tanzanian Prime Minister and Ruangwa MP, Hon. Kassimu Majaliwa visited the Nachu Graphite Project- Construction of the 59 houses in the Eco-village as part of the Resettlement Action Program continues to progress- As an essential requirement for project financing of the Nachu Graphite Project, Magnis has appointed IBIS Consulting, a premier emerging market sustainability consultancy to prepare a detailed Environmental and Social Due-Diligence report- Magnis' Corporate Social Responsibility programs continue to provide much needed infrastructure for the local community- Magnis was the major sponsor of the International Meeting of Lithium Batteries (IMLB) 2022 conference that was recently held in Sydney*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2VFYB8QR





About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited:



Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.





Source:

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd.





Contact:

Frank Poullas Executive Chairman Ph: +61 2 8397 9888 www.magnis.com.au