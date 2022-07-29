Verde announces completion of redomiciliation process to Singapore

Event Date

Scheme Court Hearing July 28, 2022

Scheme Record Time 6:30 p.m. EDT, July 28, 2022

Effective Date July 29, 2022

Last day of trading in shares Old Verde on the Toronto Stock Exchange July 29, 2022

Canada Civic Holiday (Toronto Stock Exchange will

be closed for trading) August 1, 2022

Commencement of trading in shares in New Verde

on the Toronto Stock Exchange August 2, 2022

BELO HORIZONTE, July 29, 2022 - 1709]Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: NPK) (OTCQB: AMHPF) (the Company or Old Verde), is pleased to announce that the UK Court (the Court) held the Scheme Court Hearing to consider whether to sanction the scheme of arrangement (the Scheme) at short notice on July 28, 2022. The Court made an order sanctioning the Scheme with modification, pursuant to which the new Singaporean company, Verde AgriTech Ltd (New Verde) will become the holding company of Old Verde.The updated expected timetable is as follows:The last day of trading, dealings in and for registration of transfers of shares in Old Verde (Old Verde Shares) will be Friday, July 29, 2022. Trading in shares in New Verde (New Verde Shares) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is expected to commence on the opening of trading, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The trading symbols will not change. The New Verde Shares will trade on the TSX and the OTCQB under the symbols NPK and AMHPF, respectively.Following the day on which the Scheme becomes effective in accordance with clause 9 of the Scheme (the Effective Date), share certificates in respect of Old Verde Shares will cease to be valid and Old Verde Shares held in uncertificated form will be cancelled.The New Verde Shares will be issued following implementation of the Scheme to shareholders of Old Verde on the register immediately following the Scheme Record Time. The New Verde Shares will be issued in registered form, and will be capable of being held in both certificated and uncertificated form. As a result of the modification to the Scheme those shareholders who hold shares in uncertificated form via the Canadian Depositary for Securities Limited (CDS) (i.e. via a broker or trading bank) continue to do so, and those shareholders who hold their shares in certificated form (i.e. directly in their own name) will also continue to do so. The uncertificated form of New Verde Shares held via CDS are expected to be issued or credited to Broadridge and Mediant accounts on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Share certificates in respect of New Verde Shares to be held in certificated form are expected to be dispatched by no later than Friday, August 12, 2022.Note that capitalised terms used in this announcement, but not defined, have the same meaning as in the Scheme Circular.For further information, please consult the Circular filed on SEDAR by the Company on June 14, 2022: https://investor.verde.ag/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Circular.pdfVerde is an agricultural technology company that produces potash fertilizers. Our purpose is to improve the health of all people and the planet. Rooting our solutions in nature, we make agriculture healthier, more productive, and profitable.Verde is a fully integrated Company: it mines and processes its main feedstock from its 100% owned mineral properties, then sells and distributes the Product.Verdes focus on research and development has resulted in one patent and eight patents pending. Among its proprietary technologies are Cambridge Tech, 3D Alliance, MicroS Technology, N Keeper, and Bio Revolution.1 Currently, the Company is fully licensed to produce up to 2.8 million tonnes per year of its multinutrient potassium fertilizers K Forte® and BAKS®, sold internationally as Super Greensand®.2 By the end of 2022, it plans to become Brazil's largest potash producer by capacity.3 Verde has a combined measured and indicated mineral resource of 1.47 billion tonnes at 9.28% K2O and an inferred mineral resource of 1.85 billion tonnes at 8.60% K2O (using a 7.5% K2O cut-off grade).4 This amounts to 295.70 million tonnes of potash in K2O. For context, in 2021 Brazils total consumption of potash in K2O was 7.92 million5.Brazil ranks second in global potash demand and is its single largest importer, currently depending on external sources for over 96% of its potash needs. In 2021, potash accounted for approximately 2% of all Brazilian imports by dollar value.For further information on the Company, please view shareholders deck:https://verde.docsend.com/view/fgy694qjvu3xn9pgInvestors NewsletterSubscribe to receive the Companys updates at:http://cloud.marketing.verde.ag/InvestorsSubscriptionThe last edition of the newsletter can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/InvestorsNL-June2022All Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources estimates reported by the Company were estimated in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards (May 10, 2014). These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Verde does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Verde or on our behalf, except as required by law.1709]Verde AgriTech PlcCristiano Veloso, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive OfficerTel: +55 (31) 3245 0205; Email: investor@verde.agwww.investor.verde.ag | www.supergreensand.com | www.verde.ag1 Learn more about our technologies: https://verde.docsend.com/view/yvthnpuv8jx6g4r92 See the release at: https://investor.verde.ag/2-5-million-tonnes-per-year-potash-mining-concession-granted-to-verde/3 See the release at: https://investor.verde.ag/verde-to-reach-3-million-tonnes-potash-production-capacity-in-2022/4 As per the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects within Canada (NI 43 -101), filed on SEDAR in 2017. See the Pre-Feasibility Study at: https://investor.verde.ag/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/NI-43-101-Pre-Feasibility-Technical-Report-Cerrado-Verde-Project.pdf5 Union of the Agricultural Fertilizers and Correctives Industry, in the State of São Paulo (SIACESP, from Sindicato da Indústria de Fertilizantes e Corretivos Agropecuários, no Estado de São Paulo).