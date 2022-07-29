Sanu Samples up to 12.5 g/t Au from Extensive Mineralized Zone in Bedrock on Daina Permit in Guinea, West Africa

Vancouver, July 29, 2022 - Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU) ("Sanu" or the "Company") is pleased to report significantly elevated gold in rock chip samples of up to 12.5 g/t Au from bedrock mineralization recently exposed by artisanal miners at Daina.

Highlights

High grades of gold returned from 307 rock chip samples collected from bedrock exposed in artisanal workings at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 targets.

Rock chip samples containing more than 1 g/t Au include grades of 12,5g/t, 8,78g/t, 8,32g/t, 7,55g/t, 7,41g/t, 7,34g/t, 7,04g/t, 7,03g/t, 6,51g/t, 6,1g/t, 5,47g/t, and 5,35g/t Au. (Table 1)

Workings and gold mineralization are located within extensive termite mound gold anomalies and coincident with a shear zone.

Mineralization takes the form of intense quartz veinlet development, shearing, and disseminations in the rock between the veinlets.

Geological and structural mapping indicated that the style of the gold mineralization is similar to that has been reported from the >5Moz Siguiri Gold Mine.

Martin Pawlitschek, CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "We are highly encouraged by the well-developed, wide zones of mineralization exposed by artisanal miners at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 targets. The rock chip sampling and small-scale artisanal gold extraction activities clearly show that the kilometer scale gold geochemistry trends at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 are formed over significant zones of bedrock mineralization. Given that the local mining activities open only a small fraction of the larger trends, we are confident that the auger drilling will define further zones of bedrock mineralization beneath the laterite cover."

Details of the rock chips sampling Results and the geological and structural mapping

Geological and structural mapping and rock chip sampling at Daina identified three bedrock gold mineralized zones associated with large termite mound anomalies at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 targets (Figure 1).

At Daina 1 (Figure 2), two samples from local working pits returned high gold values including 5,16g/t, and 1,1g/t. Pits are located within the 10km long termite mound gold anomaly and within a NNW-trending shear zone system that control the gold mineralization. Rocks that host the gold mineralization are similar to those from Daina 2 and 6 targets.





Figure 1: Map of the Daina Project Exploration Permit and termite mound gold anomalies on Google map satellite imagery.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132239_8731133bc4de5a98_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Map of the Daina 1 target and rock chips sampling results on Google



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132239_figure2sanu.jpg





Figure 3: Diana 2, artisanal workings in bedrock & rock chip Au results over Google imagery.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132239_figure3sanu.jpg

At Daina 2 (Figure 3), the main artisanal pit extends for over 200 m along strike and shows widths of up to 50 m. Mining activity on this site started only in recent months and only goes as deep as 10m for now. Many other clusters of local small-scale artisanal pits, exploiting mineralized bedrock, were mapped and sampled along the gold anomaly. The working pits trend NNW within the three-kilometer-long termite mound gold anomaly and are associated with a NNW-trending and shallow east dipping thrust fault zone at the contact between volcanoclastic rocks and sedimentary sequence.

Geological mapping revealed that the gold mineralized zone within the thrust fault zone is a potential three-kilometer-long stockwork and breccia vein system associated with gold dissemination in the wall rock. The stockwork vein are associated with extensive veining and brecciation of the hydrothermally altered host rock. These Quartz-vein stockwerks are heavily targeted by the local miners. Local miners extract coarse-grained gold from the quartz veins and fine-grained gold from the altered saprolite between the veins. (Figure 4).

Analysis of the rock chip samples from the working pits at Daina 2 returned high-grade gold values including 12,5g/t, 8,78g/t, 8,32g/t, 7,55g/t, 7,34g/t, 7,04g/t, 7,03g/t, 6,51g/t, 5,47g/t, 5,35g/t, 4,91g/t, 4,85g/t and 2,56g/t Au.

Geological and structural mapping show that the mode of deformation, the veining and breccia systems and the style of gold mineralization are like those described from the Siguiri Gold Mine located further south-west along a similar NE structural trend.





Figure 4: Photos from main gold working at Daina 2 (top), stockwork and mineralized weathered sandstone returning up to 12.5 g/t Au from Rock chip samples (Bottom left) and network of steep vertical veinlets and shallow dipping veinlets in sandstone (Bottom right). Sampling of this material returned up to 8.3 g/t Au.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132239_figure4.jpg

Daina 6 target is located some 1.5 km west of Daina 2 (Figure 6). Daina 6's main artisanal mining pit extends for over 150 m along strike and shows width of up to 25 m with mining depths varying between 2 to 5 meters (Figure 5) at the moment. Many other clusters of local working pits are identified along the mineralizing trend for at least a 1km strike length. The working pits are located within the previously defined 1.3 km long termite mound gold anomaly.

Geological and structural mapping demonstrated that the gold mineralization is hosted within a NNW-trending easterly-dipping thrust fault zone that affected coarse-grained sandstone of the sedimentary sequence. Gold is associated with a zone of strong hydrothermal alteration and quartz vein stockwork and breccia zones in some places forming gossans in the weathered profile and affecting the coarse-grained sandstone rock. These stockwerks veins and breccia zones are target areas for artisanal mining and contain high-grade gold mineralization as demonstrated by Sanu's rock chips sampling.

Analysis of the rock chip samples from the working pits at Daina 6 returned high-grade gold values including 5,16g/t, 3,35g/t, 1,28g/t, 7,41g/t, 1,19g/t, 6,1g/t, 4,48g/t, 3,18g/t, 1,97g/t, 1,91g/t and 1,77g/t Au.





Figure 5: Photos of the artisanal mining pits in saprolite at Daina 6 (Top). Vertical veinlets in weathered greywacke, samples across such zones returned up to 5.1g/t Au (Bottom Left). Vertical and shallow dipping veinlets in weathered saprolite (bottom right) rock chip sampling across such zones yielded up to 7.4 g/t Au.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132239_figure5.jpg





Figure 6: Map of the Daina 6 target and rock chips sampling results on Google imagery.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8941/132239_figure6sanu.jpg

Next Steps

The company is in the final phases of completing a >15,000m auger drill sampling program over the Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 anomalies and is in the final phases of compiling assay results for the definition of bedrock gold anomalies. Review of all data including the auger results will lead to the company's maiden RC drill testing program at Daina.

Table 1: Best rock chips sampling results from the Daina gold project (Au> 1g/t)

Best Gold Assay Results on Daina 1 Trend > 1 g/t Au.

Num Sample ID Easting Northing RL Au Au(R) Type Lithology Project Prospect 1 DAIRK-206 501443 1316435 396 5,16 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 1 2 DAIRK-281 501851 1317394 386 1,1 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 1

Best Gold Assay Results on Daina 2 Trend > 1 g/t Au

Num Sample ID Easting Northing RL Au g/t Au(R) Type Lithology Project Prospect 1 DAIRK-001 503324 1319005 378 8,32 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 2 DAIRK-009 503293 1318986 383 4,91 3,99 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 3 DAIRK-013 503296 1318986 388 1,15 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 4 DAIRK-016 503305 1319010 384 12,5 11,8 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 5 DAIRK-017 503302 1319016 385 1,5 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 6 DAIRK-026 503337 1318973 379 2,1 2,11 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 7 DAIRK-029 503328 1318980 380 7,03 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 8 DAIRK-031 503329 1318982 380 1,33 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 9 DAIRK-033 503334 1318983 382 1,94 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 10 DAIRK-043 503320 1319003 389 2,3 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 11 DAIRK-046 503298 1318989 394 2,56 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 12 DAIRK-055 503321 1319008 386 2,29 2,55 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 13 DAIRK-056 503318 1319006 384 1,11 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 14 DAIRK-062 504956 1319183 376 5,47 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 15 DAIRK-066 503342 1319039 384 5,35 7,31 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 16 DAIRK-068 503312 1319041 383 1,19 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 17 DAIRK-071 503310 1319026 382 6,51 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 18 DAIRK-078 503302 1319036 382 1,45 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 19 DAIRK-079 503302 1319037 379 2,36 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 20 DAIRK-081 503299 1319038 380 1,04 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 21 DAIRK-089 503287 1319071 379 1,18 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 22 DAIRK-091 503262 1319073 384 8,78 7,42 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 23 DAIRK-092 503262 1319073 384 7,55 6,23 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 24 DAIRK-093 503262 1319073 384 7,34 11,2 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 25 DAIRK-094 503262 1319073 384 4,85 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 26 DAIR-K099 503292 1319044 389 2,18 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 27 DAIRK-100 503292 1319044 389 2,99 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 28 DAIRK118 503276 1319086 384 1,25 1,21 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 29 DAIRK131 503311 1319079 384 1,13 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 30 DAIRK137 503296 1319039 386 7,04 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 31 DAIRK140 503276 1319040 384 1,13 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 32 DAIRK148 503282 1319072 387 1,86 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2 33 DAIRK149 503282 1319072 387 1,8 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 2

Best Gold Assay Results on Daina 6 Trend > 1 g/t Au.

Num Sample ID Easting Northing RL Au Au(R) Type Lithology Project Prospect 1 DAIRK-188 501729 1319155 380 1,02 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 2 DAIRK-178 501721 1319160 373 1,12 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 3 DAIRK-182 501717 1319154 384 1,19 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 4 DAIRK-183 501717 1319154 384 1,28 2,82 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 5 DAIRK-168 501770 1319041 390 1,33 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 6 DAIRK-186 501727 1319157 380 1,77 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 7 DAIRK-167 501770 1319041 390 1,91 1,3 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 8 DAIRK-114 501723 1319163 377 1,97 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 9 DAIRK-108 501771 1319023 393 3,18 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 10 DAIRK-181 501717 1319154 384 3,35 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 11 DAIRK-179 501721 1319160 373 4,48 - Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 12 DAIRK-180 501721 1319160 373 6,1 5,94 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6 13 DAIRK-187 501729 1319155 380 7,41 5,47 Pit Saprolite Daina Daina 6

Sampling was completed following industry best practices, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks amounting to 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QAQC program. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using Fire Assay geochemical analysis 'FAA505' at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali. SGS is an independent, internationally recognized and certified commercial laboratory.

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, PhD., M.Sc., AIG, Exploration Manager of the company's three projects, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Sanu Gold

Located within the world class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The company has defined kilometer scale gold bearing structures on each of the permits with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek

President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu, please email info@sanugoldcorp.com or visit website at www.sanugoldcorp.com

