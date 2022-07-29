Quarterly Activities Report - Ecograf Hffree Battery Anode Material Developments Positioning For Increased Demand

29 July 2022 - EcoGraf Ltd. ("EcoGraf" or "the Company") (ASX: EGR) is pleased to release its activities and cash flow reports for the three months ended 30 June 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

EcoGraf™ Battery Anode Material

West Australian HFfree Battery Anode Material Facility regulatory approvals process well advanced and expected to be finalised during the current quarter

Positive meetings with lithium-ion cell manufacturers in South Korea and Japan with increased focus on natural battery anode graphite due to environmental advantages oversynthetic graphite

Export Finance Australia completing credit approval processes for US$40m expansion loan under Australian Government Critical Minerals Facility

GR Engineering undertaking detailed design works for procurement of long-lead equipment

GreenRECARB and HPA-doped coatings programs delivering encouraging results

Cradle-to-gate EcoGraf CO 2 study commissioned to quantify environmental benefits of EcoGraf HFfree™ process technology

study commissioned to quantify environmental benefits of EcoGraf HFfree™ process technology Discussions continuing with overseas battery industry participants and Government agencies in relation to developing EcoGraf HFfree™ Battery Anode Material Facilities in Asia, Europe and North America, as the sector builds regionalised battery mineral supply chains

EcoGraf™ Battery Recycling

Collaboration with European anode recycling expert Anna Vanderbruggen to evaluate EcoGraf HFfree™ purification processes for a range of lithium-ion battery anode materials

German Research Institute confirms electrochemical performance of EcoGraf HFfree™ recycled graphite matches industry benchmarks

Testwork continuing with battery and lithium-ion cell manufacturers in Europe and Asia

EcoGraf™ Natural Flake Graphite

Meetings with Government of Tanzania on Epanko Framework Agreement, Epanko expansion program and Merelani-Arusha Graphite Project

GR Engineering appointed to evaluate expansion options for Epanko

Merelani-Arusha Graphite Project expected to provide an additional operation and diversification of supply in Tanzania

Evaluation of in-country mechanical shaping facility to create East African supply chain hub

Vermeer mining study completed showing a 24.6% reduction in fuel cost and carbon emissions

Corporate

Cash at end of quarter $46.7 million

Appointment of Dale Harris as Chief Operating Officer and Christer Mhingo as Director of TanzGraphite

Innogy Limited nickel exploration advancing and IPO preparations completed

BUSINESS SUMMARY

EcoGraf is building an integrated battery anode material business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create two highly attractive, development ready graphite businesses.

The first new state-of-the-art EcoGraf processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible HFfree purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced high performance battery anode material. Additional battery graphite processing facilities are in planning for Europe, Asia and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy and the rapid growth in demand for battery materials.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from recycled batteries using its EcoGraf™ HFfree process assists electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery manufacturers to reduce waste and use recycled carbon anode material to achieve closed-loop operating efficiencies.

To support these battery graphite operations, the Company is arranging project funding for the development ready TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business in Tanzania to provide additional feedstock for the battery anode material facilities and supply industrial customers in Europe and Asia with high quality graphite products for refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.



