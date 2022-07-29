TORONTO, July 29, 2022 - Electra Battery Materials Corp. (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on August 11, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on August 12, 2022 at 10:00 am ET to review Electra's second quarter performance and discuss near-term outlook.
Dial-in and Webcast Details:
- North American dial-in number: 1-800-319-4610 - International dial-in number: 1-604-638-5340 - Webcast and slide presentation: https://ElectraBMC.com/category/events/
About Electra Battery Materials
Electra is a processor of low-carbon, ethically-sourced battery materials. Currently commissioning North America's only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a multipronged strategy focused on onshoring the electric vehicle supply chain. Keys to its strategy are integrating black mass recycling and nickel sulfate production at Electra's refinery located north of Toronto, advancing Iron Creek, its cobalt-copper exploration-stage project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt, and expanding cobalt sulfate processing into Bécancour, Quebec. For more information visit www.electrabmc.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electra-provides-notice-of-second-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-and-webcast-301596149.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!