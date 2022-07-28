Eldorado Gold Corporation Reports Q2 2022 Financial and Operational Results

3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30,

Continuing operations (5) 2022 2021 2022 2021

Revenue $ 213.4 $ 233.2 $ 408.1 $ 457.8

Gold produced (oz) 113,462 116,066 206,671 227,808

Gold sold (oz) 107,631 114,140 202,103 227,734

Average realized gold price

($/oz sold) (2) $ 1,849 $ 1,840 $ 1,868 $ 1,786

Production costs 109.3 112.8 213.9 221.4

Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) 789 645 810 643

Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (2,3 879 746 908 716

All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) 1,270 1,074 1,306 1,030

Net (loss) earnings for the period (1) (22.7) 31.0 (339.5) 45.4

Net (loss) earnings per share  basic

($/share) (1) (0.12) 0.17 (1.85) 0.25

Adjusted net earnings (loss) (1,2) 13.8 29.1 (5.1) 54.3

Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share

($/share) (1,2) 0.08 0.16 (0.03 0.30

Net cash generated from operating

activities (4) 26.9 49.0 62.2 148.1

Cash flow from operating activities

before changes in working capital (2,4) 48.3 75.9 98.1 157.0

Free cash flow (2,4) (62.8) (23.7) (89.6) 9.7

Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits $370.0 $ 410.7 $ 370.0 $ 410.7



3 months ended June 30, 6 months ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Consolidated

Ounces produced 113,462 116,066 206,671 227,808

Ounces sold 107,631 114,140 202,103 227,734

Production costs (1) $ 109.3 $ 112.8 $ 213.9 $ 221.4

Cash operating costs

($/oz sold) (2,3) $ 789 $ 645 $ 810 $ 643

All-in sustaining costs

($/oz sold) (2,3) $ 1,270 $ 1,074 $ 1,306 $ 1,030

Sustaining capital expenditures (3) $ 32.3 $ 24.2 $ 56.8 $ 44.7

Kisladag

Ounces produced 27,973 44,016 57,753 90,188

Ounces sold 26,881 44,049 56,659 91,555

Production costs $ 25.1 $ 28.6 $ 55.2 $ 54.9

Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $ 798 $ 529 $ 831 $ 510

All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold)

(2,3) $ 1,090 $ 728 $ 1,087 $ 665

Sustaining capital expenditures (3) $ 4.3 $ 3.7 $ 6.8 $ 6.5

Lamaque

Ounces produced 46,917 35,643 80,294 64,478

Ounces sold 45,655 34,677 79,780 63,755

Production costs $ 31.5 $ 24.0 $ 58.7 $ 47.0

Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $ 657 $ 658 $ 703 $ 704

All-in sustaining costs

($/oz sold) (2,3) $ 985 $ 1,065 $ 1,069 $ 1,109

Sustaining capital expenditures (3) $ 13.5 $ 11.0 $ 26.5 $ 20.3

Efemcukuru

Ounces produced 22,793 23,473 43,849 46,771

Ounces sold 23,428 23,006 44,810 47,136

Production costs $ 20.6 $ 17.9 $ 37.5 $ 32.5

Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $ 706 $ 525 $ 678 $ 525

All-in sustaining costs

($/oz sold) (2,3) $ 1,180 $ 917 $ 1,093 $ 802

Sustaining capital expenditures (3) $ 5.9 $ 3.8 $ 9.4 $ 6.3

Olympias

Ounces produced 15,779 12,934 24,775 26,371

Ounces sold 11,667 12,409 20,854 25,288

Production costs $ 32.1 $ 28.5 $ 62.4 $ 57.9

Cash operating costs ($/oz sold) (2,3) $1,446 $ 1,237 $ 1,447 $ 1,190

All-in sustaining costs ($/oz sold)(2,3) $2,346 $ 1,893 $ 2,369 $ 1,845

Sustaining capital expenditures (3) $ 8.5 $ 5.7 $ 14.1 $ 11.5