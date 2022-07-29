Metallis Clarifies Private Placement Closing

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2022 - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) (FSE: 0CVM) (the "Company" or "Metallis") reports a clarification of its June 29, 2022 news release announcing the closing of its $1.7 million non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). The Company did not specify the exemption relied upon by an insider who participated in the Financing for a total amount of $10,000.

This participation of 50,000 units at $0.20 per unit constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the units acquired by the insider nor the consideration for the units paid by such insider, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel, and silver at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Property is prospective for multiple mineral deposit types and is located along a strategic geological boundary - the "Red-line" exposed on the Western margin of the Eskay Rift system in the Golden Triangle, Northwestern British Columbia. The Property is contiguous to Garibaldi Resources Corp.'s E&L Nickel Mountain Project in the North and Eskay Mining Corp. to the East, is within 12 km of the Eskay Creek mine and 12 - 20 km west of Seabridge Gold's KSM deposits and Newcrest Mining's producing Brucejack mine.

Metallis trades under the symbols MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange, MTLFF on the OTCQB Exchange, and 0CVM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company currently has 60,544,312 common shares issued and outstanding after the closing of the Financing.

