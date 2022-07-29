Sylla Gold Announces Engagement of Red Cloud

Bedford, July 29, 2022 - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market making and liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance to public companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile.

Red Cloud will provide the services for a fee of $5,000 per month. The engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on thirty days' prior written notice. The Company and Red Cloud have an arm's length relationship, but Red Cloud and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement with Red Cloud and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (902) 233-4381

Email: risenor@syllagold.com

