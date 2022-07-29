Diamcor Announces Application for a Management Cease Trade Order

Shares Issued and Outstanding: 120,320,746

KELOWNA, July 29, 2022 - Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF / FRA-DC3A), (the "Company") announces that due to ongoing delays in South Africa noted below, the Company will be unable to file its audited financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Financial Disclosure") on or before the prescribed filing deadline of July 29, 2022 as required by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company's mining operations are located in South Africa, which has been experiencing Stage 6 load-shedding (also known as rolling blackouts) this month by the state-owned electricity utility, Eskom. The reasons for the delay in filing include the inability to complete the South African portion of the Company's annual audit in normal time frames as a result of ongoing delays relating to the power load-shedding implemented by Eskom, and the Canadian auditors' inability to complete their audit due to reliance on the finalization of audit work in South Africa.

The Company is working with its auditors on the remaining items to allow for the audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022 to be completed. The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file its Financial Disclosure before August 31, 2022. The Company confirms that it will comply with the alternative information guidelines included in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders, for so long as it remains in default of a specified requirement.

The Company has filed an application with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission requesting that they issue a management cease trade order against the Company's Directors, Officers and Insiders instead of a cease trade order against the Company and all of its securityholders.

As has been widely reported, South Africa's state-owned power supplier Eskom was forced to implement significant load-shedding measures over a period of several weeks. The load-shedding measures were varied depending on power reduction requirements, but resulted in power blackouts several times per day over a period of weeks. The frequency of these power blackouts limited the ability of the majority of businesses in South Africa to operate as normal, and resulted in various operational and administrative delays for the Company.

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI, and on the OTC QB International under the symbol DMIFF. The Company has a well-established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive prior experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.

About the Tiffany & Co. Alliance

The Company has established a long-term strategic alliance and first right of refusal with Tiffany & Co. Canada, a subsidiary of world famous New York based Tiffany & Co., to purchase up to 100% of the future production of rough diamonds from the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project at then current prices to be determined by the parties on an ongoing basis. In conjunction with this first right of refusal, Tiffany & Co. Canada also provided the Company with financing to advance the Project. Tiffany & Co. is owned by Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH), a publicly traded company which is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext) under the symbol LVMH and on the OTC under the symbol LVMHF. For additional information on Tiffany & Co., please visit their website at www.tiffany.com.

About Krone-Endora at Venetia

In February 2011, Diamcor acquired the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project from De Beers Consolidated Mines Limited, consisting of the prospecting rights over the farms Krone 104 and Endora 66, which represent a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares directly adjacent to De Beers' flagship Venetia Diamond Mine in South Africa. On September 11, 2014, the Company announced that the South African Department of Mineral Resources had granted a Mining Right for the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project encompassing 657.71 hectares of the Project's total area of 5,888 hectares. The Company has also submitted an application for a mining right over the remaining areas of the Project. The deposits which occur on the properties of Krone and Endora have been identified as a higher-grade "Alluvial" basal deposit which is covered by a lower-grade upper "Eluvial" deposit. The deposits are proposed to be the result of the direct-shift (in respect to the "Eluvial" deposit) and erosion (in respect to the "Alluvial" deposit) of material from the higher grounds of the adjacent Venetia Kimberlite areas. The deposits on Krone-Endora occur in two layers with a maximum total depth of approximately 15.0 metres from surface to bedrock, allowing for a very low-cost mining operation to be employed with the potential for near-term diamond production from a known high-quality source. Krone-Endora also benefits from the significant development of infrastructure and services already in place due to its location directly adjacent to the Venetia Mine.

Qualified Person Statement:

Mr. James P. Hawkins (B.Sc., P.Geo.), is Manager of Exploration & Special Projects for Diamcor Mining Inc., and the Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 responsible for overseeing the execution of Diamcor's exploration programmes and a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta ("APEGA"). Mr. Hawkins has reviewed this press release and approved of its contents.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Dean H. Taylor

President & CEO Diamcor Mining Inc.

Deant@diamcor.com

Tel (250) 864-3326

www.diamcormining.com

