Fuse Cobalt Appoints Hydro Metallurgical Engineer to its Strategic Advisory Board

Vancouver, August 2, 2022 - Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV:FUSE), (OTC:FUSEF) (FRA:43W3) is pleased to announce that effective today, Mr. Frank Basa has joined the Fuse Strategic Advisory Board.

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. has more than 37 years global experience in mineral exploration and development as a professional hydrometallurgical engineer with a focus in milling, gravity concentration, flotation, leaching and refining of precious and base metals.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Fuse's Chairman states, "Having Frank join our company in a strategic advisory capacity adds the right skill set at the right time for Fuse. Frank's deep knowledge of both cobalt exploration and mineral extraction will be important as we move into a new exploration phase with our cobalt projects in Ontario. Frank has decades of cobalt mineral exploration experience in the immediate area, is a trusted individual within the local first nations community and is a well-respected member of the Canadian mining community. We look forward to having him contribute to the success of our cobalt projects for our shareholders."

Mr. Basa is the current Chairman & CEO of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ("Canada Cobalt') (TSXV: CCW, OTC: CCWOF, FRA: 4T9B), a position he has held since 2015, as well as the current President & CEO of Granada Gold Mine Inc. ("Granada") (TSXV: GGM, OTC: GBBFF, FRA: B6D) a position he has held since 2004. He is also the President of Grupo Moje Limited and Mineral Recovery Management Systems Corp., private companies providing services to the mineral exploration industry worldwide.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works is a dual-focus precious metals and battery metals junior mining company with a valuable portfolio of critical energy metals projects based in safe and ecologically responsible jurisdictions. Canada Cobalt has 100% ownership of the Castle mine and the 78 sq. km Castle Property with strong exploration upside in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver Camp of Northern Ontario. Canada Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a vertically integrated North American leader in cobalt extraction and recovery while it also exploits a powerful new silver-gold market cycle.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company with Gold and Silver properties in Quebec and Ontario. The Company's current focus is directed towards the development and continued exploration of the Granada Property situated in the heart of the famous Abitibi Greenstone Belt and along the prolific "Cadillac Trend". This potential high-tonnage, near-surface deposit is located 15 minutes from Rouyn-Noranda Quebec. The Rouyn-Noranda airport offers easy access into the area and on to paved roads to the mine site. The area offers excellent infrastructure and good supply of skilled labour throughout the region.

In addition to his direct mining expertise, Frank Basa has been a lecturer at the Northern College of Applied Arts and Technology, a Manager at the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines, and has spent over seven years as the Refinery Manager & Environmental Co-ordinator for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM).

Mr. Basa is a graduate of McGill University with a B.A. in Engineering in 1983 and has been a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario since 1987.

About Fuse Cobalt Inc. https://fusecobalt.com

Fuse Cobalt Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol FUSE on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties:

Fuse owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of Fuse's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

