Li3 Lithium Corp Begins Trading on TSXV

Toronto, August 2, 2022 - Li3 Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LILI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name "Li3 Lithium Corp." under the new ticker symbol of "LILI" following its name change from Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (the "Name Change"), previously under the ticker symbol of "WRY".

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Certificates representing common shares of Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About Li3 Lithium Corp.

Li3 Lithium Corp. is a lithium focused exploration and project development company that recently acquired a 50% interest in Li3 Resources Inc. ("Li3"). Li3's corporate plan is to acquire an attractive portfolio of highly prospective lithium exploration projects worldwide of which the Mutare Lithium Project is the first. Li3's senior management team have successfully executed similar transactions in the past during their 30+ year history in the mining sector.

Zimbabwe - Mutare Lithium Project

The Mutare Lithium Project consists of 1,500 hectares of licences within the Mutare Greenstone Belt of Zimbabwe located close to the eastern border with Mozambique. The area was deemed prospective for LCT-type pegmatites based on prior target generation work.

Contact Information:

Li3 Lithium Corp.

Stephen Dunn, CEO

Tel: 416-361-2827

Email: dunnsteve@protonmail.com

www.lithium3.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132585