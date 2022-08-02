Durango Grabs 13g/t Gold at Surface on Discovery Property, Quebec

Vancouver, August 2, 2022 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to the news of July 6, 2022, the Company has intersected gold in a grab sample while setting up the drill on its wholly owned Discovery Property (the "Property") in Québec.

The grab sample was taken by (chip, channel, saw) and is described as a quartz vein cross cutting the basalt (host rock). A 4.3kg rock sample was sent for gold assay returned 13.5g/t Au from gravimetric gold analysis.* A photo of the rock can be seen below and at http://www.durangoresourcesinc.com/_resources/images/Melanie-grab-sample.jpeg.



Click Image To View Full Size

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "At the time of this news release, Durango is still processing the recently completed drill core. Our geologist on site had taken a sample of an outcrop near the drill target area and we had sent it in for a rush assay to try to help determine which rocks are carrying gold. We are pleasantly surprised to continue to discover additional outcrops carrying gold in what appears to be the quartz veining. While waiting for drill core processing and assays Durango plans to send a small crew back to site to continue with mapping and sampling at surface."

The Discovery Property is in the highly prospective James Bay Territory, 100km north of Chibougamau, Québec in the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt. On July 6, 2022, Durango announced the completion of a 1,737m exploration drill campaign in an area with known gold anomalies on the Discovery Property. Six holes have been completed ranging from depths of 150m to 402m and the drill core is still undergoing logging, cutting, and preparation for assaying.

Additional updates will be announced on the Discovery Property program as they become available.

Melanie Mackay P.Geo, is the qualified person for Durango Resources Inc. and approves the technical content in this news release.

*Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be indicative of the mineralization on the entirety of the Property.

About Discovery

The Discovery Property is located on strike to the southwest of the past producing Troilus gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX-TLG). The Discovery Property is over 6,500ha in size and covers an important geological northeast to southwest regional structure. The Discovery Property has great road access and is accessible year-round via the Route du Nord.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Troilus gold camp and in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

