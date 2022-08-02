Menü Artikel
Taseko To Release Second Quarter 2022 Results

20:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Aug. 2, 2022 - Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, August 8, 2022.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-484-0258 in Toronto, 800-289-0720 toll free in North America, 0800 279 6877 in the United Kingdom, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events and using the entry code 8913919.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until August 23, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 647-436-0148 in Toronto, 888-203-1112 toll free in North America, or online at tasekomines.com/investors/events and using the entry code 8913919.

Stuart McDonald
President and CEO

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taseko-to-release-second-quarter-2022-results-301598252.html

SOURCE Taseko Mines Ltd.



Contact
For further information on Taseko, please visit tasekomines.com or contact: Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - 778-373-4533 or toll free 1-877-441-4533
